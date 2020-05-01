Log in
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

05/01/2020 | 02:30am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: John Menzies plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Kabouter Management LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Chicago, United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Kabouter Management, LLC
Kabouter Fund I (QP), LLC
Kabouter Fund II, LLC
Kabouter Fund III, LLC
Kabouter International Opportunities Fund II, LLC
Kabouter International Mission Fund, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Chicago, United States
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 29 April 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 April 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.19 - 8.19 84,309,322
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 9.70 - 9.70

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
ISIN: GB0005790059		 415,163 6,489,119 0.49 7.7
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,904,282 8.19
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 - -
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 - -

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Peter Zaldivar
Kabouter Holdings Inc.
Kabouter Management, LLC
Peter Zaldivar
Kabouter Holdings Inc.
Kabouter Management, LLC
Kabouter Fund I (QP), LLC
Peter Zaldivar
Kabouter Holdings Inc.
Kabouter Management, LLC
Kabouter Fund II, LLC
Peter Zaldivar
Kabouter Holdings Inc.
Kabouter Management, LLC
Kabouter Fund III, LLC
Peter Zaldivar
Kabouter Holdings Inc.
Kabouter Management, LLC
Kabouter International Opportunities Fund II, LLC 6.10 - 6.10
Peter Zaldivar
Kabouter Holdings Inc.
Kabouter Management, LLC
Kabouter International Mission Fund, LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Peter Zaldivar is the majority stockholder in Kabouter Holdings Inc., which is the holding company of Kabouter Management, LLC.  Kabouter Management, LLC acts as the investment adviser to Kabouter Fund I (QP), LLC, Kabouter Fund II, LLC, Kabouter Fund III, LLC, Kabouter International Opportunities Fund II, LLC, and Kabouter International Mission Fund, LLC.

   

Place of completion Chicago, United States
Date of completion 30 April 2020

