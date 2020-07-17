Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Menzies plc    MNZS   GB0005790059

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/16 11:35:22 am
123 GBX   -1.60%
02:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/14MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/01MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 02:01am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Milkwood Fund
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 14/7/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16/7/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.15% 3.15%
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0005790059 2,650,000 3.15%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 2,650,000 3.15%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion Windsor, United Kingdom
Date of completion 16 July 2020

   

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Milkwood Capital Limited
Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 12 Park Street, Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom, SL4 1LU
E-Mail rachel@milkwoodcap.com
Phone number / Fax number +44 1753 378 570
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)		 Portfolio Manager for the Milkwood Fund.
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Contact address
E-Mail
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JOHN MENZIES PLC
02:01aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/14MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/01MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
06/26JOHN MENZIES : CEO exits to join Glenfiddich owner
RE
06/22JOHN MENZIES : sees second-quarter to be ahead of expectations
RE
06/08MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/03MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/01MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/19MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/13MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group