|
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Result of AGM
05/01/2020 | 07:16am EDT
John Menzies plc
(the “Company”)
Results of Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”)
The Company’s AGM was held today at 11:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 13 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 14 to 19 were duly passed as special resolutions.
Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|*VOTES
FOR
|%AGE
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%AGE
|VOTES
TOTAL
|**%AGE of ISC VOTED
|***VOTES
WITHHELD
|1. To receive the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended
31 December 2019, the Strategic Report and the Reports of the Directors and
Auditor thereon.
|55,955,373
|99.98
|9,787
|0.02
|55,965,160
|66.38%
|47,108
|2. To approve the Report on Directors’ Remuneration (excluding the Directors’
Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the
financial year ended 31 December 2019.
|53,386,983
|95.33
|2,615,617
|4.67
|56,002,600
|66.43%
|9,668
|3. To re-elect Paul Baines as a director of the Company.
|55,783,446
|99.60
|223,094
|0.40
|56,006,540
|66.43%
|5,729
|4. To re-elect David Garman as a director of the Company.
|54,366,820
|97.07
|1,638,923
|2.93
|56,005,743
|66.43%
|6,525
|5. To re-elect John Geddes as a director of the Company.
|55,957,948
|99.94
|33,287
|0.06
|55,991,235
|66.41%
|21,034
|6. To elect Alvaro Gomez-Reino as a director of the Company.
|55,927,888
|99.86
|77,306
|0.14
|56,005,194
|66.43%
|7,075
|7. To re-elect Philipp Joeinig as a director of the Company.
|51,060,572
|91.49
|4,747,492
|8.51
|55,808,064
|66.19%
|204,204
|8. To elect Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff as a director of the Company.
|43,801,254
|88.75
|5,554,279
|11.25
|49,355,533
|58.54%
|6,656,735
|9. To re-elect Silla Maizey as a director of the Company.
|55,925,735
|99.86
|80,227
|0.14
|56,005,962
|66.43%
|6,307
|10. To re-elect Giles Wilson as a director of the Company.
|55,973,799
|99.94
|32,741
|0.06
|56,006,540
|66.43%
|5,729
|11. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s auditor.
|54,770,111
|98.37
|905,445
|1.63
|55,675,556
|66.04%
|336,712
|12. To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the
Company’s auditor.
|55,220,586
|98.60
|785,029
|1.40
|56,005,615
|66.43%
|6,654
|13. Authority to allot ordinary shares in the Company.
|55,531,119
|99.16
|472,949
|0.84
|56,004,068
|66.43%
|8,201
|14. Authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights.
|55,964,840
|99.94
|36,092
|0.06
|56,000,932
|66.42%
|11,337
|15. Further authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights.
|55,957,866
|99.92
|42,464
|0.08
|56,000,330
|66.42%
|11,938
|16. Amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company.
|55,343,527
|99.38
|343,184
|0.62
|55,686,711
|66.05%
|325,558
|17. Purchase of own ordinary shares by the Company.
|55,947,193
|99.91
|51,538
|0.09
|55,998,731
|66.42%
|13,537
|18. Purchase of own preference shares by the Company.
|55,929,420
|99.88
|68,312
|0.12
|55,997,732
|66.42%
|14,537
|19. A general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) may be called on
not less than 14 clear days’ notice.
|48,809,576
|87.15
|7,198,818
|12.85
|56,008,394
|66.43%
|3,875
*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.
**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 84,309,322.
***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
If you require further information, please contact:
John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary
John Menzies plc
+44 (0)131 225 8555
© PRNewswire 2020
|
|Latest news on JOHN MENZIES PLC
|
|