John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(JW.A)
    
John Wiley & Sons : Exercise Capacity May Affect Cognitive Health of Survivors of Childhood Leukemia

0
10/21/2019 | 12:21am EDT

A new study found a link between reduced exercise capacity and neurocognitive problems in survivors of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common childhood cancer. The findings are published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Survivors of childhood ALL are at increased risk of experiencing neurocognitive deficits and reduced exercise capacity due to their disease and its treatment. A team led by Kirsten Ness, PhD, and Nicholas Phillips, MD, PhD, of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, looked for an association between these outcomes by examining exercise and neuropsychological test results, as well as questionnaire answers, from 341 adult survivors of childhood ALL and 288 healthy controls. The researchers measured how much physical activity survivors could tolerate and how that related to their ability to think, learn, memorize, read, and do math.

Compared with controls, survivors had worse cardiovascular fitness and poorer performance on neuropsychological tests, including those related to attention, memory, and academic skills. After adjusting for age, sex, radiation and chemotherapy treatments, smoking status, and physical activity, the authors found that increases in exercise capacity were associated with better performance on various neuropsychological tests among survivors.

Previous studies in children and older adults without cancer suggest that physical fitness can provide benefits to brain function and academic performance. Results from the current study indicate that such benefits might also be experienced by children with cancer who need potentially neurotoxic anticancer treatments.

'Our research suggests that a minor improvement in exercise tolerance, such as going from sitting on the couch and watching TV to walking around the block for 30 minutes a day, can have a significant impact on survivors' intellectual health,' said Dr. Phillips. 'We know that memory and thinking skills decline as we age. Any improvement in exercise tolerance, even in adulthood, may have an impact on a survivor's ability to think, learn, and memorize,' added Dr. Ness.

A randomized clinical trial is needed to test whether interventions that improve exercise capacity might be helpful.

This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health and the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities.

Additional Information

NOTE: The information contained in this release is protected by copyright. Please include journal attribution in all coverage. A free abstract of this article will be available via the Cancer News Room upon online publication. For more information or to obtain a PDF of any study, please contact:
Penny Smith +44 (0) 1243 770448 (UK)
newsroom@wiley.com
Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews

Full Citation: 'Physical fitness and neurocognitve outcomes in adult survivors of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia: A report from the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort.' Nicholas S. Phillips, Carrie R. Howell, Jennifer Q. Lanctot, Robyn E. Partin, Ching- Hon Pui, Melissa M. Hudson, Leslie L. Robison, Kevin R. Krull, and Kirsten K. Ness. CANCER; Published Online: October 21, 2019 (DOI: 10.1002/cncr.32510).
URL Upon Publication:http://doi.wiley.com/10.1002/cncr.32510

Author Contact: Katy Hobgood Ray, Media Relations Strategist at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at katy.hobgood@stjude.org or +1 901-595-0564.

About the Journal
CANCER is a peer-reviewed publication of the American Cancer Society integrating scientific information from worldwide sources for all oncologic specialties. The objective of CANCER is to provide an interdisciplinary forum for the exchange of information among oncologic disciplines concerned with the etiology, course, and treatment of human cancer. CANCER is published on behalf of the American Cancer Society by Wiley and can be accessed online.
Follow us on Twitter @JournalCancer

About Wiley
Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 04:20:04 UTC
