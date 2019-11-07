Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  John Wiley & Sons, Inc.    JW.A

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(JW.A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

John Wiley & Sons : Study Provides Insights on the Effects of Cannabidiol on Severe Form of Epilepsy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:50pm EST

Results from a study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology may help explain why cannabidiol-a chemical component of marijuana with no psychoactive properties-reduces the frequency of seizures in patients with a severe form of epilepsy. The effect may be explained by a drug-drug interaction between cannabidiol and the anti-seizure medication clobazam.

The form of epilepsy examined in the study is called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Investigators conducted clinical trial simulations for the effect of 20 mg/kg/day cannabidiol on seizure frequency in patients with this syndrome.

'The effects of cannabidiol on seizure frequency in Lennox-Gastaut patients could be explained entirely through estimated elevations of blood levels of clobazam, which might mean that cannabidiol in itself may not have any, or at best limited, antiepileptic effects,' said senior author Geert Jan Groeneveld, MD, PhD, of the Centre for Human Drug Research, in The Netherlands.

Dr. Groeneveld also co-authored an accompanying editorial that highlights some of the shortcomings of past clinical trial analyses on cannabidiol's effectiveness for reducing seizures.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bcp.14158

About Journal

Published on behalf of the British Pharmacological Society, the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology contains papers and reports on all aspects of drug action in humans: review articles, mini review articles, original papers, commentaries, editorials and letters. The Journal enjoys a wide readership, bridging the gap between the medical profession, clinical research and the pharmaceutical industry. It also publishes research on new methods, new drugs and new approaches to treatment. The journal is recognised as one of the leading publications in its field. It is online only, publishes open access research through its OnlineOpen programme and is published monthly.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 18:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
01:50pJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Provides Insights on the Effects of Cannabidiol on Sev..
PU
12:50pJOHN WILEY & SONS : Wiley recognized as a leader in gender diversity by Executiv..
PU
11/06JOHN WILEY & SONS : Medication Use During Pregnancy Is Common in Women with Pree..
PU
11/06JOHN WILEY & SONS : Shortened Sleep May Negatively Affect Women's Bone Health
PU
11/06JOHN WILEY & SONS : The Cost of Waiting in Emergency Departments
PU
11/06JOHN WILEY & SONS : Imaging Test May Help Predict the Success of Labor Induction
PU
11/06JOHN WILEY & SONS : Analysis by Surgical Trainees Examines Recommendations for M..
PU
11/06JOHN WILEY & SONS : Determinants of Employability of People Living with HIV/AIDS
PU
11/06JOHN WILEY & SONS : The Reproductive Function of the Clitoris
PU
11/06JOHN WILEY & SONS : Are Oral Medications for Vaginal Yeast Infections Safe Durin..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 867 M
EBIT 2020 174 M
Net income 2020 125 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,40x
Capitalization 2 701 M
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 50,00  $
Last Close Price 48,16  $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
John Anthony Kritzmacher CFO & Executive Vice President-Operations
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Raymond W. McDaniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.2.53%2 701
S&P GLOBAL INC.49.11%61 929
RELX14.23%45 932
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.10%33 369
WOLTERS KLUWER24.08%19 100
EQUIFAX INC.45.15%16 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group