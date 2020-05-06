John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and ResearchGate Announce Cooperation Agreement Enhancing Research Collaboration

HOBOKEN, N.J.- May 6, 2020- Wiley, a global leader in research and education, and ResearchGate, the largest professional network for researchers, today announced a cooperation agreement to explore ways in which Wiley and ResearchGate can collaborate to better support the needs of researchers through ResearchGate's collaboration platform. Wiley and ResearchGate are committed to the protection of intellectual property rights for authors and publishers; and through this partnership, both companies will continue to support principled sharing of content while facilitating the discovery of and access to high-quality scholarly content for researchers.

As part of the cooperation agreement, Wiley and ResearchGate will:

• Experiment with new models of journal article discovery to better serve the companies' shared objective of advancing research communication and collaboration

• Develop and share insights about the usage of Wiley content on the platform

• Collaborate on educating users about their rights in relation to copyright-protected content by providing clear and relevant information about how and when they may share their journal articles on the network

• Work to promptly identify and address any copyright-infringing public sharing of Wiley content on the ResearchGate platform

Judy Verses, executive vice president, Wiley Research says: 'Content sharing platforms are a significant part of modern scholarly collaboration. ResearchGate plays an important and unique role in the research communications ecosystem and we are pleased to be working together.'

Sören Hofmayer, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of ResearchGate: 'This cooperation agreement with Wiley is a significant moment for ResearchGate. It shows how far we have come in a little over a decade, from industry disruptor to a trusted partner of one of the leaders in scholarly publishing. Our partnership brings real value to researchers, as well as to both companies, who are firmly committed to the advancement of scientific communication and collaboration.'

Wiley and ResearchGate reached this agreement with a shared dedication to supporting researchers in accessing and sharing high quality scholarly research. Wiley will no longer be a member of the Coalition for Responsible Sharing, but remains firm in its mission to find ways for researchers to responsibly collaborate in a copyright compliant manner. The Wiley and ResearchGate partnership is, above all, a reflection that our community is continually innovating and adapting to new ways of working together.

###

About ResearchGate

ResearchGate is the professional network for the world of science. It was founded in 2008 by physicians Dr. Ijad Madisch and Dr. Sören Hofmayer, along with computer specialist Horst Fickenscher. Eleven years later, over 17 million researchers and scientists connect on ResearchGate and make research open to all. The network provides advertising and recruiting solutions for companies, research institutes, and other scientific organizations. ResearchGate has completed four rounds of financing, and investors include Benchmark, Founders Fund, Wellcome Trust, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, and Bill Gates.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Wiley Contacts

Media Relations:

Dawn Peters (US): +1 781-388-8408

newsroom@wiley.com