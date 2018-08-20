John Wood : Awarded Contract by Shell's Upstream Unit in the Philippines

By Oliver Griffin



John Wood Group said Monday that it has been awarded a new six-year contract by Royal Dutch Shell PLC upstream unit--a division which produces crude oil and natural gas--in the Philippines.

The energy-services company said that as part of the contract it will provide asset-management services to the Malampaya deepwater gas-to-power project in the Southeast Asian country.

Wood Group said it will provide maintenance services, modifications and shutdown support as part of the contract and will cover onshore and offshore facilities.

The company said the contract will be supported by its established presence in Manila, the Philippines' capital, and regional upstream hub in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, and will create 60 new positions.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin