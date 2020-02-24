John Wood : Director Declaration

Director Declaration
John Wood Group PLC
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Director declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes the announcement by Craneware plc that David Kemp, an executive director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Craneware plc on 1 March 2020.
Notification authorised by:
Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary
