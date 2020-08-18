John Wood : Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020

FY 2020;$200m overhead savings.
50% sustainable into FY 2021
Medium term target: 100bps improvement on 2019
16
FY 2020: margin protection and cash generation to reduce debt
Revenue resilience
chemicals & downstream, renewables and built environment
order book: $3.3bn new work secured in H1 ($3.1bn to be delivered in H2)
greater visibility (vs June 2019 of c90% delivered/secured)
Deliver further net debt reduction
good cash generation
lower outflows on provisions, exceptionals & capex
actions taken to protect balance sheet
Objective to maintain EBITDA margins at 2019 level of 8.6%
maintaining strong operational utilisation
>$200m overhead savings
completion of legacy energy projects in ASA
17
H1 Financial summary
Reducing cost, protecting margins & cashflow and delivering net debt reduction
Revenue of $4.1bn demonstrates relative resilience from broad end market exposure
EBITDA of $305m at upper end of guidance
Actions to deliver >$200m of overhead savings for FY 20 completed
Net debt reduced to $1.22bn (Net debt:EBITDA 1.96x)
FY 2020 : Objective to maintain 2019 margin of 8.6% and deliver good cash generation to further reduce debt in H2
18
Strategy, solutions and outlook
Robin Watson, Chief Executive
19
Breadth of end markets key to investment proposition
Flexible, asset light model
15%
Energy -
Upstream/midstream
35%
Energy - Chemicals &
25%
downstream
Energy - Renewables
25%
& other energy
Built environment
Breadth of end market exposure
Strong cash generation
Tender review process
Commercially versatile
with measured risk
appetite
Market positioning across Energy
and Built Environment
Opex Capex
Blue chip
Balanced across
customers and
spending
OECD weighting
20
Industry leaders in delivering Energy Transition solutions
>120GW
total capacity supported
20%
of global wind power
685+
projects (135+ offshore)
Worked on / supported:
largest commercial wind turbine
largest offshore wind farm
1st commercial floating wind project
Europe's largest wind farm Optimised 50+ wind farms
1st offshore fossil fuel decarbonization
project powered by floating wind
500-1000+
projects supported
13
years of advisory work
35GW+
of solar PV projects
World leading
guidelines for renewables,
including IFC solar guidebook
Worked on / supported:
largest single-site PV plant
UK's largest solar PV project refinancing
Egypt's largest solar PV plant
World's largest PV plant *owners engineer
145+
CCS studies
30+
years experience
Net Zero
Teesside Pre-FEED 700 MWe CCGT 95% carbon capture total CO2 capacity of 6 MTPA
Pre-FEED for UK's largest low carbon industrial cluster capturing more than 7 MTPA (million tonnes of CO2 per annum), removing 2% of UK total CO2 emissions (Humber Zero)
Benchmarked
1.1 GW
CCGT with post combustion CCS
120+
hydrogen units licensed and designed
60+ years experience
200 MMSCFD (550MW) Largest single train unit
Sustainable Clean SMR with 95% CO2
reduction
Bio-hydrogen technology
Modular systems
World leading 100%
green hydrogen project
Pioneering:
Bio-hydrogen development
Modular hydrogen units for a
range of capacities
21
Supporting the energy transition through
clean energy solutions
Renewables business
>$500m
Delivering world-first
will double in size
revenue
hydrogen to homes
in 2020
from solar and wind EPC projects
project with SGN
22
Engineering solutions for a net-zero world
and a cleaner, more efficient future for energy
Supporting the UK's most ambitious project in terms of CO2 abatement at Humber Zero
Carbon capture, blue and green hydrogen
23
Ground-breaking
Helping Equinor
approach to collaboration
decarbonise offshore
and co-creation
activities
BP strategic
with floating
partnership
offshore wind
Helping to create
more resilient and sustainable communities
Building capacity in a
major commuter rail network in Canada
Integrated approach to
Advising the World Bank
flood risk management
and European Commission
on policy solutions
in the British Virgin Islands
24
Energy and Built Environment markets
Markets
%
Market themes
Wood near term themes
•
Evidence of renewables capex budgets being ring
•
Renewables activity in ASA expected to
Renewables
fenced/increased
double in 2020
& other
c25%
•
Pockets of rapid medium term growth in US soar/wind
•
Proprietary reformer technology
energy
•
Longer term growth driven by new technology and
supports building industrial hydrogen
government support; particularly hydrogen and CCS
demand
Energy
•
Uncertainty around global demand impacting some
•
Reducing activity in ASA as large
Chemicals &
c25%
investment decisions
contracts e.g. YCI progress to completion
downstream
•
Specialist chemicals and speciality life sciences relatively
•
Stronger outlook in ASEAAA with
resilient
increased capital projects activity
•
Substantial cuts to upstream capex budgets
•
Lower upstream activity and smaller
Upstream/
•
Midstream investment constraints
projects (concept/pre-FEED). Project
c35%
deferrals still a feature.
•
Longer term outlook dependent on rate of recovery of global
midstream
•
Significant reduction in US shale as
demand; IEA projecting 5.3 mb/d growth in oil demand in
clients work to improve free cash flow
2021
Built environment
•
Resilient medium term demand. Potential for significant
•
Activity to remain relatively robust
growth if fiscal stimulus measures are adopted in response to
•
Possibility of short term deferrals due to
Sustainable
COVID-19 impacts in UK, US & Canada
c15%
governmental agency funding
infrastructure
•
Longer term demand supported by commitments to UN
constraints
sustainable development goals and government priorities
•
Near term opportunities with key clients
remain robust
25
Pivoting towards growth in renewables and built environment
As the energy transition gathers pace, we expect to increase the proportion of revenue derived from renewables, alternative energies and the built environment and to reduce the proportion of revenue derived from traditional upstream oil and gas.
2014
2017
Other
Built environment
E & I Consulting
Engineering
Energy:
O&G Consulting
Other energy
Energy: Refining
Projects
& petrochemical
Operations/MMO
Energy:
Energy:
Operations/MMO
Upstream
Upstream
Strategic cycle to 2023
Built environment
Consulting
Renewables &
Other energy
Projects
Chemicals &
Downstream
Upstream/Operations midstream
Markets
Services
Markets
Services
Markets
Services
26
A resilient business for today and the future
Breadth of Energy and Built Environment markets benefitting revenue resilience
Early and decisive actions to reduce cost, protect margin & cashflow and ensure balance sheet strength
Delivered H1 earnings at upper end of guidance and reduction in net debt
Differentiated sustainability leadership
Diversification evident in breadth of $3.3bn of work secured in H1
FY 2020 : Objective to maintain 2019 margin of 8.6%, deliver good cash generation, reduce debt
Strategically positioned for markets of tomorrow as the pace of energy transition increases
27
Appendices
28
Cashflow reconciliation: pre/post leases and IFRS 16
H1 2020 $m
Leases
Post-Leases
Adjusted EBITDA
230
75
305
•
IFRS 16 : $75m depreciation and interest
JV EBITDA /divs/other
(20)
(3)
(23)
Provisions
(75)
(75)
Cash generated pre working capital
135
72
207
Working capital movements
(67)
6
(61)
Exceptional items
(62)
-
(62)
Cash generated from operations
6
78
84
Divestments/ (acquisitions)
372
-
372
Capex & intangible assets
(57)
-
(57)
Free cash flow
321
78
399
New leases
-
(30)
(30)
•
New leases signed in the period
Tax, interest, dividends and other
(113)
19
(94)
Net decrease in net debt
208
67
275
Opening net debt
(1,424)
(583)
(2,007)
Closing net debt
(1,216)
(516)
(1,732)
29
Balance sheet review
H1 2020
H1 2019
$m
$m
Goodwill and intangible assets
6,118
6,365
Right of use assets
383
470
Other non-current assets
861
902
Trade and other receivables
2,067
2,635
Net held for sale assets and liabilities
63
260
Trade and other payables
(2,298)
(2,540)
Net debt excluding leases
(1,216)
(1,773)
Lease liabilities
(516)
(617)
Provisions
(762)
(853)
Other net liabilities
(468)
(527)
Net assets
4,232
4,322
Commentary
Includes $4.3bn relating to AFW. Reduction due to disposals of nuclear and industrial services businesses and amortisation of intangible assets
Strong cash collection, improved DSO and inflow from reduced activities
Includes YKK and other JV interest. Reduction due to sale of nuclear and industrial services businesses.
Reduction in gross amounts due to customers as a result of a major contract in ASA unwinding in H1 2020.
Reduction benefitting from disposal of nuclear and industrial services businesses which completed in Q1 2020.
Includes c$22m of leases previously classified as finance leases.
Reduced legacy provisions
30
Working capital management:
DSO improvement offsetting advance unwind
H1 2020 $m
H1 2019 $m
Commentary
• Improved DSO 62 days vs 71 days at June 2019
Receivables
172
(68)
•
Small inflow from reduced activity
• Receivables facility utilisation unchanged
Payables
(96)
(154)
•
Payment terms unchanged
•
Temporary benefit of Government COVID-19 payment deferral schemes
John Wood Group plc published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 11:00:06 UTC