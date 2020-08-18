Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

John Wood : Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Half year results 2020

Robin Watson - Chief Executive David Kemp - CFO

18 August 2020

  • resilient business for today and the future

2

Responding to the needs of today

Early and decisive action to protect margins & cashflow

Revenue resilience:

65% chemicals & downstream, renewables, built environment

Ensuring balance sheet strength:

Net debt $1.22bn

down $208m vs. Dec '19

EBITDA $305m

at upper end of guidance

Full year >$200m overhead saving

Winning work:

$3.3bn in H1

Early signs of markets stabilising

3

Delivery underpinned by strategy execution

  • A leading engineering & consultancy company
  • Premium, differentiated, higher margin
  • Leaders in energy transition and sustainable infrastructure

4

Differentiated sustainability leadership

Sector ranking #6 from 137

Sustainalytics:

"…strong management of ESG issues and strong corporate governance…".

5th year as

"AA Leader"

MSCI:

"…Strong carbon mitigation efforts and anti-corruption policy…".

5

Financial performance

David Kemp, CFO

6

Revenue resilience & successful margin protection

Revenue

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

Operating profit

AEPS

(pre exceptional)

$4.1bn

$305m

7.5%

$101m

10.1c

Like for like1: 11.5%

Like for like1: 17.1%

Like for like1: 0.5%

39.9%

44.5%

  • Breadth of end markets benefitting revenue resilience
  • 65% of revenue from Chemicals & downstream, Renewables & other energy, Built environment
  • EBITDA at upper end of guidance and ahead of consensus ; EBITDA margin down only 0.5%
  • Early and decisive action on cost
    • maintaining high operational utilisation
    • completed actions to deliver $200m overhead savings FY 2020 (H1 impact c$70m)

7

1) Like for like basis excludes the contribution from disposals executed in 2019 and 2020.

c.50% of overhead savings to endure beyond 2020

>$200m Objective: FY EBITDA margin: 8.6%

FY '20

overhead

savings:

>$200m

c$70m

H1 EBITDA margin:

7.5%

c$70m

delivered in H1

2020

Overhead savings by

type

30%

50%

15%

5%

Salary reduction/furlough/unpaid leave Discretionary spend

Property costs & other Reorganisation

Allocation by business unit

10%

30%

30%

30%

Asset Solutions Americas

Asset Solutions EAAA

Technical Consulting Solutions

Group functions & Investment Services

8

Improved margins in ASEAAA &

TCS offset by reduction in ASA

H1 2020 ($m)

H1 2019 ($m)

Revenue

EBITDA

Margin

Revenue

EBITDA

Margin

Asset Solutions Americas

1,651

71

4.3%

1,845

121

6.6%

Asset Solutions EAAA

1,271

138

10.9%

1,397

150

10.7%

Technical Consulting Solutions

1,036

114

11.0%

1,212*

121

10.0%

Investment Services

54

11

20.4%

81*

16

19.8%

Central costs/asbestos/other

(35)

(47)

Like for like

4,012

299

7.5%

4,535

361

8.0%

Disposals (Nuclear, industrial

73

6

253

23

services, TNT.)

Total

4,085

305

7.5%

4,788

384

8.0%

9

* Adjusted to reflect revenue on the Aegis contract now reported in the Investment Services business unit

Offsetting impact of lower activity on EBITDA margin

500

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

8.0%

EBITDA

margin

7.5%

17

EBITDA

103

70

30

margin

384

305

H1 2019 EBITDA

Volume (gross margin)

Overhead savings

Disposals

ASA project overruns

H1 2020 EBITDA

10

Reduction in net debt to $1.2bn:

portfolio optimisation and cashflow protection

H1 2020 $m

H1 2019 $m

2020 Commentary

Adjusted EBITDA (Ex IFRS 16)

230

314

Excludes IFRS 16 impact

JV EBITDA net of divs & F/x

(20)

(2)

Provisions

(75)

(114)

Lower as expected: relates to legacy projects

Cash generated pre working capital

135

198

Working capital movements

(67)

(140)

Anticipated advance payment unwind of $134m partly offset by DSO

improvement

Cash generated from operations (pre exceptionals)

68

121

Exceptional items

(62)

(30)

Restructuring/overhead reduction : $41m

Cash generated from operations

6

28

Divestments/ (acquisitions)

372

42

Consideration for Nuclear and Industrial Services

Capex & intangible assets

(57)

(59)

Free cash flow

321

11

Tax, interest, dividends and other

(113)

(270)

Includes withdrawal of 2019 final dividend of $160m

Net decrease/(increase) in net debt

208

(259)

Net debt excluding leases

(1,216)

(1,773)

Net debt : EBITDA 1.96x (pre IFRS 16)

11

Focused on reducing temporary headwinds to cash generation

H1 2020

Legacy/

Underlying

operating

$m

Temporary

cashflow

Adjusted EBITDA (Ex IFRS 16)

230

230

JV EBITDA net of divs & F/x

(20)

(20)

Provisions

(75)

(44)

legacy projects and disposed businesses

(31)

c$20m relates to asbestos

Working capital movements

(67)

134

advance payment unwind

67

Exceptional items

(62)

41

restructuring/overhead reduction

(21)

c$13m relates to onerous leases

Cash generated from operations

6

225

12

2020 cashflow: provisions, exceptional items and capex

FY 19

FY 20

Medium term outlook

Provision movements: projects,

$(216)m

c$(110)m

>50% reduction

Significant reduction as legacy issues are

asbestos and disposed businesses

resolved and benefitting from focus on

• Project related - large number of smaller

exceptional execution

Asbestos c$30m in 2020. Long term profile with

provisions

reducing cashflows

Estimated future cost/claims

Exceptional items

$(74)m

c$(85)m

Up c 15% due to

Costs to deliver reorganisation & overhead

• Integration , overhead savings

reorganisation/

savings in response to market conditions to roll

overhead

off from 2021

Onerous leases

savings

Onerous leases of c$20m in 2020, reducing, nil

Investigation costs

by 2024

Investigation support costs

Excludes regulatory settlements

Capex & Intangible assets

$(127)m

c$(95)m

>25% reduction

ERP implementation paused

13

Uses of cash: commitment to target leverage

Sources of cash

Earnings growth

Strong cash generation

Portfolio optimisation

Priorities for uses of cash

1) Continued debt reduction

Net debt : EBITDA 1.96x (30 June 2019: 2.5x).

Target leverage pre-IFRS 16 :1.5x EBITDA $1.6bn headroom to debt facilities:

  • Debt facilities >$3bn
  • No near term maturities
  • Covenants : 3.5x EBITDA

2) Dividend

Committed to review future policy

Interim dividend withdrawn while uncertainty persists

14

$3.3bn new awards secured across broad end markets

2021+

2020

Order book H1 2020

$7.0bn

Order book H1 2019

$8.4bn

Fixed price >$100m

Fixed price >$100m

4%

22%

6%

20%

Fixed price <$100m

56%

2020+

53%

Fixed price <$100m

74%

74%

44%

Reimbursable

47%

Reimbursable

2019

FY 2020 orderbook of $3.1bn due to be delivered in H2

15

Committed to margin improvement strategy

2020 Objective: EBITDA margin in line with 2019 at 8.6%

Levers

Delivering

  • Exceptional execution
  • Efficiency and cost reduction
  • Commercial acumen

Winning

  • Discerning bidder
  • Risk appetite and governance
  • Differentiation & competitive advantage

Positioning

  • Active portfolio management

Delivery and ambition

  • Portfolio optimisation: Premium, differentiated, higher margin focussed
  • Improved margin in 2 of 3 business units
  • FY 2020; $200m overhead savings.
    50% sustainable into FY 2021
  • Medium term target: 100bps improvement on 2019

16

FY 2020: margin protection and cash generation to reduce debt

Revenue resilience

  • chemicals & downstream, renewables and built environment
  • order book: $3.3bn new work secured in H1 ($3.1bn to be delivered in H2)
  • greater visibility (vs June 2019 of c90% delivered/secured)

Deliver further net debt reduction

  • good cash generation
  • lower outflows on provisions, exceptionals & capex
  • actions taken to protect balance sheet

Objective to maintain EBITDA margins at 2019 level of 8.6%

  • maintaining strong operational utilisation
  • >$200m overhead savings
  • completion of legacy energy projects in ASA

17

H1 Financial summary

Reducing cost, protecting margins & cashflow and delivering net debt reduction

  • Revenue of $4.1bn demonstrates relative resilience from broad end market exposure
  • EBITDA of $305m at upper end of guidance
  • Actions to deliver >$200m of overhead savings for FY 20 completed
  • Net debt reduced to $1.22bn (Net debt:EBITDA 1.96x)
  • FY 2020 : Objective to maintain 2019 margin of 8.6% and deliver good cash generation to further reduce debt in H2

18

Strategy, solutions and outlook

Robin Watson, Chief Executive

19

Breadth of end markets key to investment proposition

Flexible, asset light model

15%

Energy -

Upstream/midstream

35%

Energy - Chemicals &

25%

downstream

Energy - Renewables

25%

& other energy

Built environment

Breadth of end market exposure

Strong cash generation

Tender review process

Commercially versatile

with measured risk

appetite

Market positioning across Energy

and Built Environment

Opex Capex

Blue chip

Balanced across

customers and

spending

OECD weighting

20

Industry leaders in delivering Energy Transition solutions

>120GW

total capacity supported

20%

of global wind power

685+

projects (135+ offshore)

Worked on / supported:

largest commercial wind turbine

largest offshore wind farm

1st commercial floating wind project

Europe's largest wind farm Optimised 50+ wind farms

1st offshore fossil fuel decarbonization

project powered by floating wind

500-1000+

projects supported

13

years of advisory work

35GW+

of solar PV projects

World leading

guidelines for renewables,

including IFC solar guidebook

Worked on / supported:

largest single-site PV plant

UK's largest solar PV project refinancing

Egypt's largest solar PV plant

World's largest PV plant *owners engineer

145+

CCS studies

30+

years experience

Net Zero

Teesside Pre-FEED 700 MWe CCGT 95% carbon capture total CO2 capacity of 6 MTPA

Pre-FEED for UK's largest low carbon industrial cluster capturing more than 7 MTPA (million tonnes of CO2 per annum), removing 2% of UK total CO2 emissions (Humber Zero)

Benchmarked

1.1 GW

CCGT with post combustion CCS

120+

hydrogen units licensed and designed

60+ years experience

200 MMSCFD (550MW) Largest single train unit

Sustainable Clean SMR with 95% CO2

reduction

Bio-hydrogen technology

Modular systems

World leading 100%

green hydrogen project

Pioneering:

Bio-hydrogen development

Modular hydrogen units for a

range of capacities

21

Supporting the energy transition through

clean energy solutions

Renewables business

>$500m

Delivering world-first

will double in size

revenue

hydrogen to homes

in 2020

from solar and wind EPC projects

project with SGN

22

Engineering solutions for a net-zero world

and a cleaner, more efficient future for energy

Supporting the UK's most ambitious project in terms of CO2 abatement at Humber Zero

Carbon capture, blue and green hydrogen

23

Ground-breaking

Helping Equinor

approach to collaboration

decarbonise offshore

and co-creation

activities

BP strategic

with floating

partnership

offshore wind

Helping to create

more resilient and sustainable communities

Building capacity in a

major commuter rail network in Canada

Integrated approach to

Advising the World Bank

flood risk management

and European Commission

on policy solutions

in the British Virgin Islands

24

Energy and Built Environment markets

Markets

%

Market themes

Wood near term themes

Evidence of renewables capex budgets being ring

Renewables activity in ASA expected to

Renewables

fenced/increased

double in 2020

& other

c25%

Pockets of rapid medium term growth in US soar/wind

Proprietary reformer technology

energy

Longer term growth driven by new technology and

supports building industrial hydrogen

government support; particularly hydrogen and CCS

demand

Energy

Uncertainty around global demand impacting some

Reducing activity in ASA as large

Chemicals &

c25%

investment decisions

contracts e.g. YCI progress to completion

downstream

Specialist chemicals and speciality life sciences relatively

Stronger outlook in ASEAAA with

resilient

increased capital projects activity

Substantial cuts to upstream capex budgets

Lower upstream activity and smaller

Upstream/

Midstream investment constraints

projects (concept/pre-FEED). Project

c35%

deferrals still a feature.

Longer term outlook dependent on rate of recovery of global

midstream

Significant reduction in US shale as

demand; IEA projecting 5.3 mb/d growth in oil demand in

clients work to improve free cash flow

2021

Built environment

Resilient medium term demand. Potential for significant

Activity to remain relatively robust

growth if fiscal stimulus measures are adopted in response to

Possibility of short term deferrals due to

Sustainable

COVID-19 impacts in UK, US & Canada

c15%

governmental agency funding

infrastructure

Longer term demand supported by commitments to UN

constraints

sustainable development goals and government priorities

Near term opportunities with key clients

remain robust

25

Pivoting towards growth in renewables and built environment

As the energy transition gathers pace, we expect to increase the proportion of revenue derived from renewables, alternative energies and the built environment and to reduce the proportion of revenue derived from traditional upstream oil and gas.

2014

2017

Other

Built environment

E & I Consulting

Engineering

Energy:

O&G Consulting

Other energy

Energy: Refining

Projects

& petrochemical

Operations/MMO

Energy:

Energy:

Operations/MMO

Upstream

Upstream

Strategic cycle to 2023

Built environment

Consulting

Renewables &

Other energy

Projects

Chemicals &

Downstream

Upstream/Operations midstream

Markets

Services

Markets

Services

Markets

Services

26

A resilient business for today and the future

  • Breadth of Energy and Built Environment markets benefitting revenue resilience
  • Early and decisive actions to reduce cost, protect margin & cashflow and ensure balance sheet strength
  • Delivered H1 earnings at upper end of guidance and reduction in net debt
  • Differentiated sustainability leadership
  • Diversification evident in breadth of $3.3bn of work secured in H1
  • FY 2020 : Objective to maintain 2019 margin of 8.6%, deliver good cash generation, reduce debt
  • Strategically positioned for markets of tomorrow as the pace of energy transition increases

27

Appendices

28

Cashflow reconciliation: pre/post leases and IFRS 16

H1 2020 $m

Leases

Post-Leases

Adjusted EBITDA

230

75

305

IFRS 16 : $75m depreciation and interest

JV EBITDA /divs/other

(20)

(3)

(23)

Provisions

(75)

(75)

Cash generated pre working capital

135

72

207

Working capital movements

(67)

6

(61)

Exceptional items

(62)

-

(62)

Cash generated from operations

6

78

84

Divestments/ (acquisitions)

372

-

372

Capex & intangible assets

(57)

-

(57)

Free cash flow

321

78

399

New leases

-

(30)

(30)

New leases signed in the period

Tax, interest, dividends and other

(113)

19

(94)

Net decrease in net debt

208

67

275

Opening net debt

(1,424)

(583)

(2,007)

Closing net debt

(1,216)

(516)

(1,732)

29

Balance sheet review

H1 2020

H1 2019

$m

$m

Goodwill and intangible assets

6,118

6,365

Right of use assets

383

470

Other non-current assets

861

902

Trade and other receivables

2,067

2,635

Net held for sale assets and liabilities

63

260

Trade and other payables

(2,298)

(2,540)

Net debt excluding leases

(1,216)

(1,773)

Lease liabilities

(516)

(617)

Provisions

(762)

(853)

Other net liabilities

(468)

(527)

Net assets

4,232

4,322

Commentary

  • Includes $4.3bn relating to AFW. Reduction due to disposals of nuclear and industrial services businesses and amortisation of intangible assets
  • Strong cash collection, improved DSO and inflow from reduced activities
  • Includes YKK and other JV interest. Reduction due to sale of nuclear and industrial services businesses.
  • Reduction in gross amounts due to customers as a result of a major contract in ASA unwinding in H1 2020.
  • Reduction benefitting from disposal of nuclear and industrial services businesses which completed in Q1 2020.
  • Includes c$22m of leases previously classified as finance leases.
  • Reduced legacy provisions

30

Working capital management:

DSO improvement offsetting advance unwind

H1 2020 $m

H1 2019 $m

Commentary

• Improved DSO 62 days vs 71 days at June 2019

Receivables

172

(68)

Small inflow from reduced activity

• Receivables facility utilisation unchanged

Payables

(96)

(154)

Payment terms unchanged

Temporary benefit of Government COVID-19 payment deferral schemes

Advanced payments

(134)

82

Expected unwind of EPC advances

Inventory

(9)

0

Working capital outflow

(67)

(140)

31

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 11:00:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP
07:01aJOHN WOOD : Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 -
PU
04:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Glum BHP earnings dent FTSE 100; housebuilder Persimmon ..
RE
04:19aGlum BHP earnings dent FTSE 100; housebuilder Persimmon gains
RE
02:46aWood Plc first-half earnings drop near 21% hit by pandemic
RE
02:08aJOHN WOOD : Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020
PU
08/14WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/17WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/16WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/15JOHN WOOD : Wood completes work on SGN's green hydrogen-to-homes network project..
PU
07/10JOHN WOOD : Wood supports successful development consent order for Manston Airpo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 228 M - -
Net income 2020 11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 84,3x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 1 866 M 1 865 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 55 600
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,73 $
Last Close Price 2,78 $
Spread / Highest target 88,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Chairman
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas M. Botts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP-46.78%1 865
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-50.07%27 776
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-32.04%14 627
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-34.96%10 941
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-49.06%4 954
DIALOG GROUP5.80%4 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group