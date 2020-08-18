John Wood : Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 - 0 08/18/2020 | 07:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Half year results 2020 Robin Watson - Chief Executive David Kemp - CFO 18 August 2020 resilient business for today and the future 2 Responding to the needs of today Early and decisive action to protect margins & cashflow Revenue resilience: 65% chemicals & downstream, renewables, built environment Ensuring balance sheet strength: Net debt $1.22bn down $208m vs. Dec '19 EBITDA $305m at upper end of guidance Full year >$200m overhead saving Winning work: $3.3bn in H1 Early signs of markets stabilising 3 Delivery underpinned by strategy execution A leading engineering & consultancy company

Premium, differentiated, higher margin

Leaders in energy transition and sustainable infrastructure 4 Differentiated sustainability leadership Sector ranking #6 from 137 Sustainalytics: "…strong management of ESG issues and strong corporate governance…". 5th year as "AA Leader" MSCI: "…Strong carbon mitigation efforts and anti-corruption policy…". 5 Financial performance David Kemp, CFO 6 Revenue resilience & successful margin protection Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Margin Operating profit AEPS (pre exceptional) $4.1bn $305m 7.5% $101m 10.1c Like for like1: 11.5% Like for like1: 17.1% Like for like1: 0.5% 39.9% 44.5% Breadth of end markets benefitting revenue resilience

65% of revenue from Chemicals & downstream, Renewables & other energy, Built environment

EBITDA at upper end of guidance and ahead of consensus ; EBITDA margin down only 0.5%

Early and decisive action on cost

maintaining high operational utilisation completed actions to deliver $200m overhead savings FY 2020 (H1 impact c$70m)

7 1) Like for like basis excludes the contribution from disposals executed in 2019 and 2020. c.50% of overhead savings to endure beyond 2020 >$200m Objective: FY EBITDA margin: 8.6% FY '20 overhead savings: >$200m c$70m H1 EBITDA margin: 7.5% c$70m delivered in H1 2020 Overhead savings by type 30% 50% 15% 5% Salary reduction/furlough/unpaid leave Discretionary spend Property costs & other Reorganisation Allocation by business unit 10% 30% 30% 30% Asset Solutions Americas Asset Solutions EAAA Technical Consulting Solutions Group functions & Investment Services 8 Improved margins in ASEAAA & TCS offset by reduction in ASA H1 2020 ($m) H1 2019 ($m) Revenue EBITDA Margin Revenue EBITDA Margin Asset Solutions Americas 1,651 71 4.3% 1,845 121 6.6% Asset Solutions EAAA 1,271 138 10.9% 1,397 150 10.7% Technical Consulting Solutions 1,036 114 11.0% 1,212* 121 10.0% Investment Services 54 11 20.4% 81* 16 19.8% Central costs/asbestos/other (35) (47) Like for like 4,012 299 7.5% 4,535 361 8.0% Disposals (Nuclear, industrial 73 6 253 23 services, TNT.) Total 4,085 305 7.5% 4,788 384 8.0% 9 * Adjusted to reflect revenue on the Aegis contract now reported in the Investment Services business unit Offsetting impact of lower activity on EBITDA margin 500 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 8.0% EBITDA margin 7.5% 17 EBITDA 103 70 30 margin 384 305 H1 2019 EBITDA Volume (gross margin) Overhead savings Disposals ASA project overruns H1 2020 EBITDA 10 Reduction in net debt to $1.2bn: portfolio optimisation and cashflow protection H1 2020 $m H1 2019 $m 2020 Commentary Adjusted EBITDA (Ex IFRS 16) 230 314 Excludes IFRS 16 impact JV EBITDA net of divs & F/x (20) (2) Provisions (75) (114) Lower as expected: relates to legacy projects Cash generated pre working capital 135 198 Working capital movements (67) (140) Anticipated advance payment unwind of $134m partly offset by DSO improvement Cash generated from operations (pre exceptionals) 68 121 Exceptional items (62) (30) Restructuring/overhead reduction : $41m Cash generated from operations 6 28 Divestments/ (acquisitions) 372 42 Consideration for Nuclear and Industrial Services Capex & intangible assets (57) (59) Free cash flow 321 11 Tax, interest, dividends and other (113) (270) Includes withdrawal of 2019 final dividend of $160m Net decrease/(increase) in net debt 208 (259) Net debt excluding leases (1,216) (1,773) Net debt : EBITDA 1.96x (pre IFRS 16) 11 Focused on reducing temporary headwinds to cash generation H1 2020 Legacy/ Underlying operating $m Temporary cashflow Adjusted EBITDA (Ex IFRS 16) 230 230 JV EBITDA net of divs & F/x (20) (20) Provisions (75) (44) legacy projects and disposed businesses (31) c$20m relates to asbestos Working capital movements (67) 134 advance payment unwind 67 Exceptional items (62) 41 restructuring/overhead reduction (21) c$13m relates to onerous leases Cash generated from operations 6 225 12 2020 cashflow: provisions, exceptional items and capex FY 19 FY 20 Medium term outlook Provision movements: projects, $(216)m c$(110)m >50% reduction • Significant reduction as legacy issues are asbestos and disposed businesses resolved and benefitting from focus on • Project related - large number of smaller exceptional execution • Asbestos c$30m in 2020. Long term profile with provisions reducing cashflows • Estimated future cost/claims Exceptional items $(74)m c$(85)m Up c 15% due to • Costs to deliver reorganisation & overhead • Integration , overhead savings reorganisation/ savings in response to market conditions to roll overhead off from 2021 • Onerous leases savings • Onerous leases of c$20m in 2020, reducing, nil • Investigation costs by 2024 • Investigation support costs • Excludes regulatory settlements Capex & Intangible assets $(127)m c$(95)m >25% reduction • ERP implementation paused 13 Uses of cash: commitment to target leverage Sources of cash Earnings growth Strong cash generation Portfolio optimisation Priorities for uses of cash 1) Continued debt reduction Net debt : EBITDA 1.96x (30 June 2019: 2.5x). Target leverage pre-IFRS 16 :1.5x EBITDA $1.6bn headroom to debt facilities: Debt facilities >$3bn

No near term maturities

Covenants : 3.5x EBITDA 2) Dividend Committed to review future policy Interim dividend withdrawn while uncertainty persists 14 $3.3bn new awards secured across broad end markets 2021+ 2020 Order book H1 2020 $7.0bn Order book H1 2019 $8.4bn Fixed price >$100m Fixed price >$100m 4% 22% 6% 20% Fixed price <$100m 56% 2020+ 53% Fixed price <$100m 74% 74% 44% Reimbursable 47% Reimbursable 2019 FY 2020 orderbook of $3.1bn due to be delivered in H2 15 Committed to margin improvement strategy 2020 Objective: EBITDA margin in line with 2019 at 8.6% Levers Delivering Exceptional execution

Efficiency and cost reduction

Commercial acumen Winning Discerning bidder

Risk appetite and governance

Differentiation & competitive advantage Positioning Active portfolio management Delivery and ambition Portfolio optimisation: Premium, differentiated, higher margin focussed

Improved margin in 2 of 3 business units

FY 2020; $200m overhead savings.

50% sustainable into FY 2021

overhead savings. 50% sustainable into FY 2021 Medium term target: 100bps improvement on 2019 16 FY 2020: margin protection and cash generation to reduce debt Revenue resilience chemicals & downstream, renewables and built environment

order book: $3.3bn new work secured in H1 ($3.1bn to be delivered in H2)

greater visibility (vs June 2019 of c90% delivered/secured) Deliver further net debt reduction good cash generation

lower outflows on provisions, exceptionals & capex

actions taken to protect balance sheet Objective to maintain EBITDA margins at 2019 level of 8.6% maintaining strong operational utilisation

>$200m overhead savings

completion of legacy energy projects in ASA 17 H1 Financial summary Reducing cost, protecting margins & cashflow and delivering net debt reduction Revenue of $4.1bn demonstrates relative resilience from broad end market exposure

EBITDA of $305m at upper end of guidance

Actions to deliver >$200m of overhead savings for FY 20 completed

Net debt reduced to $1.22bn (Net debt:EBITDA 1.96x)

FY 2020 : Objective to maintain 2019 margin of 8.6% and deliver good cash generation to further reduce debt in H2 18 Strategy, solutions and outlook Robin Watson, Chief Executive 19 Breadth of end markets key to investment proposition Flexible, asset light model 15% Energy - Upstream/midstream 35% Energy - Chemicals & 25% downstream Energy - Renewables 25% & other energy Built environment Breadth of end market exposure Strong cash generation Tender review process Commercially versatile with measured risk appetite Market positioning across Energy and Built Environment Opex Capex Blue chip Balanced across customers and spending OECD weighting 20 Industry leaders in delivering Energy Transition solutions >120GW total capacity supported 20% of global wind power 685+ projects (135+ offshore) Worked on / supported: largest commercial wind turbine largest offshore wind farm 1st commercial floating wind project Europe's largest wind farm Optimised 50+ wind farms 1st offshore fossil fuel decarbonization project powered by floating wind 500-1000+ projects supported 13 years of advisory work 35GW+ of solar PV projects World leading guidelines for renewables, including IFC solar guidebook Worked on / supported: largest single-site PV plant UK's largest solar PV project refinancing Egypt's largest solar PV plant World's largest PV plant *owners engineer 145+ CCS studies 30+ years experience Net Zero Teesside Pre-FEED 700 MWe CCGT 95% carbon capture total CO2 capacity of 6 MTPA Pre-FEED for UK's largest low carbon industrial cluster capturing more than 7 MTPA (million tonnes of CO2 per annum), removing 2% of UK total CO2 emissions (Humber Zero) Benchmarked 1.1 GW CCGT with post combustion CCS 120+ hydrogen units licensed and designed 60+ years experience 200 MMSCFD (550MW) Largest single train unit Sustainable Clean SMR with 95% CO2 reduction Bio-hydrogen technology Modular systems World leading 100% green hydrogen project Pioneering: Bio-hydrogen development Modular hydrogen units for a range of capacities 21 Supporting the energy transition through clean energy solutions Renewables business >$500m Delivering world-first will double in size revenue hydrogen to homes in 2020 from solar and wind EPC projects project with SGN 22 Engineering solutions for a net-zero world and a cleaner, more efficient future for energy Supporting the UK's most ambitious project in terms of CO2 abatement at Humber Zero Carbon capture, blue and green hydrogen 23 Ground-breaking Helping Equinor approach to collaboration decarbonise offshore and co-creation activities BP strategic with floating partnership offshore wind Helping to create more resilient and sustainable communities Building capacity in a major commuter rail network in Canada Integrated approach to Advising the World Bank flood risk management and European Commission on policy solutions in the British Virgin Islands 24 Energy and Built Environment markets Markets % Market themes Wood near term themes • Evidence of renewables capex budgets being ring • Renewables activity in ASA expected to Renewables fenced/increased double in 2020 & other c25% • Pockets of rapid medium term growth in US soar/wind • Proprietary reformer technology energy • Longer term growth driven by new technology and supports building industrial hydrogen government support; particularly hydrogen and CCS demand Energy • Uncertainty around global demand impacting some • Reducing activity in ASA as large Chemicals & c25% investment decisions contracts e.g. YCI progress to completion downstream • Specialist chemicals and speciality life sciences relatively • Stronger outlook in ASEAAA with resilient increased capital projects activity • Substantial cuts to upstream capex budgets • Lower upstream activity and smaller Upstream/ • Midstream investment constraints projects (concept/pre-FEED). Project c35% deferrals still a feature. • Longer term outlook dependent on rate of recovery of global midstream • Significant reduction in US shale as demand; IEA projecting 5.3 mb/d growth in oil demand in clients work to improve free cash flow 2021 Built environment • Resilient medium term demand. Potential for significant • Activity to remain relatively robust growth if fiscal stimulus measures are adopted in response to • Possibility of short term deferrals due to Sustainable COVID-19 impacts in UK, US & Canada c15% governmental agency funding infrastructure • Longer term demand supported by commitments to UN constraints sustainable development goals and government priorities • Near term opportunities with key clients remain robust 25 Pivoting towards growth in renewables and built environment As the energy transition gathers pace, we expect to increase the proportion of revenue derived from renewables, alternative energies and the built environment and to reduce the proportion of revenue derived from traditional upstream oil and gas. 2014 2017 Other Built environment E & I Consulting Engineering Energy: O&G Consulting Other energy Energy: Refining Projects & petrochemical Operations/MMO Energy: Energy: Operations/MMO Upstream Upstream Strategic cycle to 2023 Built environment Consulting Renewables & Other energy Projects Chemicals & Downstream Upstream/Operations midstream Markets Services Markets Services Markets Services 26 A resilient business for today and the future Breadth of Energy and Built Environment markets benefitting revenue resilience

Early and decisive actions to reduce cost, protect margin & cashflow and ensure balance sheet strength

Delivered H1 earnings at upper end of guidance and reduction in net debt

Differentiated sustainability leadership

Diversification evident in breadth of $3.3bn of work secured in H1

FY 2020 : Objective to maintain 2019 margin of 8.6%, deliver good cash generation, reduce debt

Strategically positioned for markets of tomorrow as the pace of energy transition increases 27 Appendices 28 Cashflow reconciliation: pre/post leases and IFRS 16 H1 2020 $m Leases Post-Leases Adjusted EBITDA 230 75 305 • IFRS 16 : $75m depreciation and interest JV EBITDA /divs/other (20) (3) (23) Provisions (75) (75) Cash generated pre working capital 135 72 207 Working capital movements (67) 6 (61) Exceptional items (62) - (62) Cash generated from operations 6 78 84 Divestments/ (acquisitions) 372 - 372 Capex & intangible assets (57) - (57) Free cash flow 321 78 399 New leases - (30) (30) • New leases signed in the period Tax, interest, dividends and other (113) 19 (94) Net decrease in net debt 208 67 275 Opening net debt (1,424) (583) (2,007) Closing net debt (1,216) (516) (1,732) 29 Balance sheet review H1 2020 H1 2019 $m $m Goodwill and intangible assets 6,118 6,365 Right of use assets 383 470 Other non-current assets 861 902 Trade and other receivables 2,067 2,635 Net held for sale assets and liabilities 63 260 Trade and other payables (2,298) (2,540) Net debt excluding leases (1,216) (1,773) Lease liabilities (516) (617) Provisions (762) (853) Other net liabilities (468) (527) Net assets 4,232 4,322 Commentary Includes $4.3bn relating to AFW. Reduction due to disposals of nuclear and industrial services businesses and amortisation of intangible assets

Strong cash collection, improved DSO and inflow from reduced activities

Includes YKK and other JV interest. Reduction due to sale of nuclear and industrial services businesses.

Reduction in gross amounts due to customers as a result of a major contract in ASA unwinding in H1 2020.

Reduction benefitting from disposal of nuclear and industrial services businesses which completed in Q1 2020.

Includes c$22m of leases previously classified as finance leases.

Reduced legacy provisions 30 Working capital management: DSO improvement offsetting advance unwind H1 2020 $m H1 2019 $m Commentary • Improved DSO 62 days vs 71 days at June 2019 Receivables 172 (68) • Small inflow from reduced activity • Receivables facility utilisation unchanged Payables (96) (154) • Payment terms unchanged • Temporary benefit of Government COVID-19 payment deferral schemes Advanced payments (134) 82 • Expected unwind of EPC advances Inventory (9) 0 Working capital outflow (67) (140) 31 Attachments Original document

