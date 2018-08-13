Log in
John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP (WG.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/13 10:48:42 am
669.8 GBp   +0.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

John Wood : Paula Murphy appointed to new role of Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

08/13/2018 | 10:40am CEST

Wood is pleased to announce the creation of the role of Chief Marketing & Communications Officer (CMCO) with the appointment of Paula Murphy, who joined Wood on 6 August.

Paula joins Wood from Arcadis where she was Global Head of Marketing & Communications and successfully built and led the marketing & communications team and contributed to Arcadis achieving its strategic objectives.

'

As we approach the first anniversary of the formation of Wood, now a leading player in the global energy and industrial markets, we recognised the need for a new role of chief marketing & communications officer. Paula will be responsible for all our marketing and communications activities and will play a key role in building the Wood brand, raising the profile of our capabilities across global energy and industrial markets.

'

Robin Watson, Chief Executive of Wood

Paula has extensive marketing and communications experience across numerous sectors including construction, environmental services, water and infrastructure. A graduate of Glasgow University and a post graduate of Oxford University, Paula has an MA in Politics & English Literarture, an MBA and post graduate diplomas in marketing and global business.

'

I am delighted to be joining Wood at such an exciting time in the company's development and to continue the success story of this innovative and dynamic company.

'

Paula Murphy, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer (CMCO)

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 08:39:03 UTC
