John Wood : Prestigious award recognises Wood's business achievements in China

In recent years, Wood has successfully worked on a range of projects in partnership with Chinese businesses.

Wood is working with China General Nuclear Power Corporation, which is proposing to build a Chinese-designed reactor at Bradwell in Essex, UK, as part of a joint venture with EDF Energy. Support has covered UK context training and technical support for the Generic Design Assessment of the HPR1000 reactor, including help to draw up the Preliminary Safety Report and other key documents required by the Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency.

In petrochemicals, Wood has managed four coal chemicals projects in China over the last decade, with more than 300 employees working on mega-scale projects including the world's largest coal-to-liquids development by single plant. In oil and gas, the company is supporting the China National Offshore Oil Corporation's Lingshui 17-2 gas development in the South China Sea providing subsea and flow assurance services.