John Wood : Read the press release

21 August 2018

Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

"Performance in the first half is at the upper end of our guidance range, reflecting continued momentum in trading and delivery of cost and revenue synergies. Integration is ahead of schedule and we are increasing our three year cost synergy target from at least $170m to at least $210m. Wood is delivering strong operational cashflows which underpin our deleveraging plan. We have good revenue visibility and remain confident of delivering a stronger second half. Our full year outlook is unchanged; we are seeing recovery in our core oil & gas market and good contract awards in broader industrial sectors. We remain on track to deliver growth in 2018 in line with previous guidance and market expectations." Robin Watson, Chief Executive

Proforma

Interim Jun Interim Jun Interim Jun % 2018 2017 2017 Movement vs. Financial Summary $m $m $m1 proforma Total Revenue2 5,382 2,277 4,744 13.4% Total EBITA2 260 127 264 (1.5)% Total EBITA Margin 4.8% 5.6% 5.6% (0.8)% Revenue (statutory revenue which excludes joint ventures) 4,916 1,944 Operating Profit before exceptional items 125 72 (Loss)/profit for the period (52) 6 Basic EPS (7.9)c 1.1c Adjusted diluted EPS 23.2c 22.9c Interim Dividend 11.3c 11.1c Net debt (excluding JV's) 1,600 481 Order book3 10,607

Note: Total Revenue, Total EBITA & Total EBITA margin are presented on proportionally consolidated basis. Total EBITA & Total EBITA margin are stated before exceptional items.

Financial performance:

•Strong organic growth. Total Revenue up 13%.

•H1 Total EBITA at upper end of $250m-$260m guidance range; reflecting continued momentum in trading and delivery of cost and revenue synergies.

•Loss for the period impacted by non cash amortisation charges of $125m and exceptional costs of $101m including anticipated costs to deliver synergies and a non cash impairment charge relating to EthosEnergy.

•Net debt of $1.6bn reflects strong operational cash generation and working capital management. Cash conversion of 127% (proforma H1 2017 (2)%).

•Deleveraging plan underpinned by strong cash conversion, growth outlook, synergies delivery and planned disposal of non core assets of at least $200m.

•Progressive dividend maintained. Interim dividend of 11.3c up 2%.

Integration & synergy delivery:

•Integration programme ahead of schedule: oExcellent progress on cost synergy delivery. c$20m delivered in H1 2018, expect to deliver >$50m for the full year. oUpgraded 3 year annualised costs synergy target from at least $170m to at least $210m. No change to costs to realise synergies of c$200m. oSecured revenue synergies worth >$400m, up c30% since May and strong pipeline of opportunities.



Outlook:

•Confident of stronger H2 due to visibility on revenues, cost synergies and phasing of projects and market recovery.

•Strong order book currently stands at c $10.6bn3, comprising secured work and estimates of activity under long term agreements. c85% of FY2018 revenue delivered or secured.

•Full year outlook unchanged. On track to deliver growth in 2018 in line with previous guidance and market expectations4.

Notes:

1 Proforma results as presented include 6 months of AFW's results for the period ended 30 June 2017 (prepared in accordance with Wood's accounting policies) but exclude the results of businesses disposed; principally the AFW North Sea upstream business, the AFW North American nuclear operations and the disposed elements of GPG. It also excludes the results of other, less material disposed interests including the Aquenta consultancy, an interest in Incheon Bridge and interests in two Italian windfarms.

2 See detailed footnotes following the Financial Review. Total Revenue and Total EBITA are presented based on proportionally consolidated numbers, which is the basis used by management to run the business and includes the contribution from joint ventures. Total EBITA is stated before exceptional items. A reconciliation to statutory numbers is provided in note 4 to the Interim Financial Statements.

3 Order book comprises revenue that is supported by a signed contract or written purchase order for work secured under a single contract award or frame agreements. Work under multi-year agreements is recognised in order book according to anticipated activity supported by purchase orders, customer plans or management estimates. Where contracts have optional extension periods, only the confirmed term is included. Order book includes Wood's proportional share of joint venture order book.

4 As at 8 August 2018 company compiled publicly available consensus 2018 Total EBITA on a proportionally consolidated basis is $632m and the range is $611m to $644m. Consensus AEPS is 60.0c and the range is 53.8c to 65.4c. Consensus comprises 15 sell side analyst estimates published since Wood's full year results announcement on 20 March 2018, further details are available here:(https://www.woodplc.com/investors/analyst-consensus-and-coverage)

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 60,000 people, with revenues of over $10 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, power & process, environment and infrastructure, clean energy, mining, nuclear and general industrial sectors.www.woodplc.com

Business review

Note: The commentary below on trading performance is presented based on proportionally consolidated numbers, which is the basis used by management to run the business and includes the contribution from joint ventures. Total EBITA & Total EBITA margin are stated before exceptional items.

Trading performance

Performance in the first half of 2018 reflects continued momentum in trading and delivery of cost and revenue synergies. We are seeing higher activity across our business and Total Revenue of $5.4bn is up over 13% on Proforma H1 2017. The largest contributors to revenue growth are the Asset Solutions businesses, including increased capital projects activity in power, downstream & chemicals and US shale in AS Americas and higher activity in Asia Pacific and the Middle East in AS EAAA. We are also seeing increased volumes in minerals processing, nuclear and automation & control in STS. Total EBITA margin of 4.8% reflects the benefit of cost synergy delivery, a competitive environment in oil and gas markets and the impact of fewer project close outs in H1 2018. Central costs reflect progress on cost synergies and a positive impact from movements in the underlying assumptions around inherited asbestos liabilities principally due to discount rates.

Operating profit before exceptional items is stated after non cash amortisation charges of $125m (H1 2017: $51m) which includes $65m in respect of amortisation of intangibles arising on the acquisition of AFW.

The loss for the period was impacted by cash exceptional costs of $33m. As anticipated, these include $23m of costs to deliver synergies, $4m in respect of redundancy, restructuring and charges relating to onerous leases and $6m in respect of investigation support costs. Exceptional costs also include non cash items of $68m including a further impairment in the carrying value of EthosEnergy of $41m and an additional provision of $10m in relation to the outcome of an arbitration settlement on a subcontractor dispute on the Dorad contract completed prior to the formation of EthosEnergy.

Integration & synergies

Our integration programme remains ahead of schedule in all aspects; organisational structure, governance and risk management, delivery of cost synergies and identifying and securing significant revenue synergy opportunities for the combined business.

We have delivered c$20m of cost synergies in the first half, with the majority recognised in the Asset Solutions business. We expect to deliver >$50m for the full year and an exit run rate of >$80m, with costs to deliver of c$65m. We are making excellent progress on cost synergy delivery and are upgrading our 3 year annualised costs synergy target from at least $170m to at least $210m, having identified further synergies and derisked previously identified opportunities. There is no increase in our projected costs to deliver synergies, which remains at c$200m.

The broader capability set and enhanced positioning of Wood has already delivered revenue synergies on multi-year contracts worth >$400m and we have a strong pipeline of further opportunities. Orders won include our engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract with Saudi Aramco and SABIC to support their integrated crudeoils to chemicals complex. This combines AFW's strong downstream capabilities with Wood Group's established in-Kingdom presence. Also, through a combination of AFW's EPC capability and Wood Group's track record in operations services we secured an EPC, commissioning, start-up and operations support scope for upstream assets in Trinidad. We are also seeing a number of awards that leverage involvement in earlier stages of projects, strong in-country presence and enhanced capabilities including a maintenance scope with an IOC in Qatar. At this stage the majority of opportunities we have categorised as revenue synergies - that is, where our combined capability has been instrumental in securing the work - are in the core Oil & Gas business and we continue to see good opportunities to combine the relative strengths in EPCM and operations services in the legacy business. We have also secured our first opportunity for our automation offering in the Mining sector.

Update on Unaoil

There have been no material developments in the previously disclosed investigations in the UK and US, details of which are included in the contingent liabilities note to the Interim Financial Statements. Wood continues to cooperate with and assist the relevant authorities in relation to their respective investigations into the historical use of agents and in relation to Unaoil.

Net debt, deleveraging and cash flow

Our ability to generate strong operational cashflow is evident in the H1 results. Net debt at the end of June was $1.6bn, compared to $1.65bn at the end of December 2017 which reflects improved operational cash generation. On a proforma basis we have delivered a significantly improved working capital position compared to H1 2017. Cash conversion, calculated as cash generated from operations as a percentage of EBITDA, improved significantly to 127% (2017 proforma: (2)%) due to improved working capital management partly offset by the cash impact of exceptional costs. Our recently established receivables facility has accelerated cash of $53m as at 30 June. The facility provides working capital funding at a cost lower than our existing facilities and can be drawn for up to $200m. Excluding the impact of exceptional costs, cash conversion was 156% (H1 2017 proforma: 33%). The payment of the 2017 final dividend in May of $155m, capex, tax, and interest costs and a number of expected cash exceptional items offset the strong cash generation from operations.

Our policy of a prudent long term capital structure is unchanged and deleveraging to within our preferred range of 0.5x to 1.5x within approximately 18 months post completion remains a key priority. Net debt to EBITDA at 30 June was 2.4x We anticipate that net debt will reduce and our net debt to EBITDA ratio will improve in the second half as we grow the business, continue our focus on working capital management, retain our capital discipline and deliver further cost synergies.

We remain confident of achieving >$200m of asset disposals although progress to date has been slower than anticipated. We have recently signed an agreement to dispose of our wind farm interests in the Voreas S.r.l. wind farm joint venture for a consideration of c$27m, although weak trading performance in EthosEnergy has impacted our ability to secure a disposal of our interest in that business at an appropriate value to date. We will remain disciplined in our approach to disposals.

Interim dividend

We have declared an interim dividend of 11.3 cents per share which will be paid on 27 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 31 August 2018. This is an increase of 2% in line with our progressive dividend policy.

Order book

Total Asset Solutions Americas 2,995 Asset Solutions EAAA 4,907 Specialist Technical Solutions 1,290 Environment & Infrastructure Solutions 1,296 Investment Services 119

Total 10,607

Our order book, comprising secured work and estimates of activity under long term agreements, currently stands at c$10.6bn3and approximately 40% will be delivered in 2018. This gives us good visibility over future revenues appropriate to our asset light, flexible and short cycle commercial model. We take a conservative approach to order book recognition, only recording work that is supported by signed, enforceable contracts or work releases under frame agreements, and as such we have a high conversion rate of opportunities. Reflecting our measured risk appetite, c65% of order book relates to reimbursable contracts; lump sum contracts >$100m comprise only a small proportion of the total, c10%. Our order book gives us confidence over continued trading momentum in H2 2018 with c85% of forecast revenues either delivered or secured.

Outlook

We remain confident of delivering a stronger second half due to higher activity, our typical second half bias, cost synergy delivery and the phasing of projects and market recovery. We have good visibility on H2 revenues. Our full year outlook is unchanged and we are confident of delivering FY 2018 Total EBITA in line with guidance and market expectations4.

Looking to 2019, we see good prospects and improving conditions across energy and industrial markets. In our core oil & gas market which accounts for c60% of revenue, we're encouraged by the recent relative stability in oil prices and expect to see further momentum in activity including growth in international upstream spending. We are seeing good growth indicators in power and we remain optimistic on activity in solar projects going forward. Higher commodity prices for precious metals and battery ions are driving increased activity levels in minerals processing and we continue to believe that increased US industrial investment will be supportive for the E&I business in North America. As a result, we expect 2019 to reflect higher activity levels and the delivery of increased synergies leading to further earnings growth.