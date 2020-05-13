John Wood : The economics of hydrogen in a carbon constrained world

The current COVID-19 crisis has placed a lens over the energy sector and how it responds to future requirements. Hydrogen has a role to play in a transitioning global energy model and could provide 20% of the world's CO 2 reduction needed by 20501, however, the scale of that role in tomorrow's economy will depend on its economic viability.

Previously, my colleagues have been sharing insights on the potential of hydrogen and its contribution to the global energy transition. Alan Mortimer discussed its clean energy credentials , Omar Bedani shaped the challenges of scaling up hydrogen production , and then Adam Frew offered perspective on how it could compliment a more sustainable mix of fuels in the transportation sector .

Projected worldwide population growth of two billion people by 2050 2 will mean demand for ammonia could double by 2050 3 but global carbon reduction targets will mean that production methods will themselves have to be decarbonised.

Global food production is currently dependent upon Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) to produce hydrogen which is then combined with nitrogen to produce ammonia for fertilisers. However, SMR has a high carbon intensity and so consequently hydrogen production represents around 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions today.

Hydrogen is already a vital part of the global economic environment, primarily for use in either de-sulphuring natural gas or - more importantly - for the production of fertilisers. Feeding the world's growing population will therefore play a significant source of ongoing hydrogen demand in the years ahead.

Costs of green hydrogen

The cost of hydrogen solutions is projected to decrease by up to 50% by 20304, but it's a complicated process to try and estimate the long-term price of green hydrogen - which is hydrogen produced without emissions via water electrolysis that can be powered by electricity from renewable sources. The market for green hydrogen today is characterised by a low rate of deployment, at less than 140 megawatts. However, small-scale projects are showing evidence of feasibility and could mitigate future carbon price changes that will impact on overall project costs in relation to carbon emissions.

If we assume electrolyser capacity can be scaled up, it's likely ammonia could be produced from green hydrogen for at least twice the cost of ammonia from SMR. The burning of natural gas could still be competitive with the current cost of green hydrogen. SMR hydrogen production is scalable to very large capacities and presents a very competitive investment cost, but it is challenged by the disposal or use of the captured CO 2 . Clearly with innovation, economies of scale and learning rates the cost difference will compress with time.