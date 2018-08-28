Log in
John Wood : Wood awarded large strategic modifications contracts by Equinor for Norwegian refinery

08/28/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Wood has secured two new strategic modifications contracts with Equinor for the Mongstad refinery near Bergen, growing its downstream capability in Norway.

These contracts continue Wood's support of the Mongstad refinery which aligns with the company's focus on expanding its existing footprint in the onshore market in Norway.

The scope of the contracts includes front-end engineering design (FEED) for a gas residue debottleneck project, and engineering and procurement services to reduce sulphur content in gasoline produced at the refinery.

Effective immediately, the contracts will be delivered by Wood's engineering teams based in Sandefjord and Bergen, Norway, with support drawn from the company's global expertise.

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:11:10 UTC
