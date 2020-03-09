Log in
John Wood : Wood closes deal to sell nuclear business

03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Wood closes deal to sell nuclear business
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3563F
Wood Group (John) PLC
09 March 2020

9 March 2020

Wood closes deal to sell nuclear business

John Wood Group PLC, the global engineering and consulting company, announces today that it has closed the sale of its nuclear business to Jacobs for a cash consideration of £250 million (around $325 million). The deal represents a multiple of approximately 12.4x based on 2018 EBITDA of £20.2 million ($26.3 million).

Agreement on the deal was reached in August 2019, with closing conditional upon merger clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') which was received on 4 March 2020.

The cash proceeds from the nuclear divestment and the recent sale of Wood's industrial services business generated a total of $429m. These moves form part of Wood's ongoing portfolio optimisation focus and will also enable the company to reduce debt and accelerate progress towards its target leverage policy.

David Kemp, Wood's Chief Financial Officer, said: 'Future portfolio optimisation will continue to be driven by our strategic objective of building a premium, differentiated, higher margin business focused on energy and built environment end markets. The sale of our nuclear business and other recent divestments have also enabled us to accelerate progress towards our leverage target.'

The nuclear business Wood has divested designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex nuclear assets, primarily for customers in the UK. Wood's environment and infrastructure consultancy will continue to deliver environmental, regulatory and permitting support, including large-scale remediation of radiological constituents in various markets including North America.

-Ends-

Note to Editors:

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project management, engineering, consulting and technical services to energy and built environment customers. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 60,000 people, with revenues of over $10 billion. www.woodplc.com

For further information contact: press.office@woodplc.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DISUWUSRRUUORAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Wood closes deal to sell nuclear business - RNS

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:07 UTC
