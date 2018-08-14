Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP (WG.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

John Wood : Wood launches new phase of subsea integrity management industry network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 10:06am CEST

Wood has further extended the SURF IM Network, which aims to share experience and lessons learned from subsea integrity and reliability issues and is supported by 10 major global operators: BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Hess, Husky, PETRONAS, Shell, Suncor, Total and Woodside.

Led by Wood and established in 2014, the network facilitates face-to-face forums for sharing knowledge and common challenges. Focus areas include subsea hardware, including component failures, operations experience, and emerging inspection and condition monitoring technologies.

By working to gain a better understanding of how to mitigate subsea production system failures, the network has the potential to offer operators significant cost savings whilst ensuring safer operations.

It also provides major operators the opportunity to share, collaborate openly and identify sector-wide challenges in managing the integrity and reliability of subsea assets. The network benefits both members and the supply chain, focusing on innovative solutions to address these challenges.

'

The SURF IM Network has provided a unique forum for operators to work together on improving subsea integrity and reliability, and identify improvement opportunities for the future.

In previous phases of the network, we have successfully worked to address key issues affecting the sector, including subsea control module reliability, choke valve reliability and cost efficiencies in a low oil price environment.

The next phase will focus on a range of subsea integrity and reliability challenges, including life extension risk, degradation of electrical distribution systems, interventions and remediation strategies.

'

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood's Specialist Technical Solutions

The SURF IM Network was established following a successful joint industry project (JIP) on the integrity management of subsea, umbilical, riser and flowline systems. The SURF IM JIP identified key failure mechanisms, investigated inspection and monitoring technologies, and developed best practice guidelines for subsea facilities.

To join the SURF IM Network, please contactadriana.botto@woodplc.com.

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 08:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN WOOD GROUP
10:06aJOHN WOOD : Wood launches new phase of subsea integrity management industry netw..
PU
08/13JOHN WOOD : Paula Murphy appointed to new role of Chief Marketing & Communicatio..
PU
08/09JOHN WOOD : From fiction to fact
PU
08/09JOHN WOOD : Wood wins new contract for the proposed Scarborough gas field develo..
PU
08/08JOHN WOOD : Wood and National Nuclear Laboratory win key nuclear research contra..
PU
08/03JOHN WOOD : An inside view
PU
07/30JOHN WOOD : Wood secures new contract for planned polyolefin plant in Uzbekistan
PU
07/28Finalists Announced for IChemE Malaysia Awards 2018
AQ
07/27WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/25JOHN WOOD : Go with the flow
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/25Pass The Candle, Please 
03/20Wood Group's (WDGJF) CEO Robin Watson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
2017U.K. competition watchdog OKs Wood Group-Amec Foster Wheeler merger 
2017Wood Group reports 1H results 
2017Amec Foster asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval, regulator says 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 292 M
EBIT 2018 430 M
Net income 2018 154 M
Debt 2018 1 490 M
Yield 2018 4,12%
P/E ratio 2018 36,84
P/E ratio 2019 19,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 5 773 M
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,90 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian D. Marchant Non-Executive Chairman
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy R. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP2.25%5 773
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.00%90 521
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO9.83%38 116
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.18%36 524
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO27.26%17 467
TECHNIPFMC-4.18%13 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.