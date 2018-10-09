Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP (WG.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

John Wood : Wood secures $250M in US midstream sector contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 08:18am CEST

HOUSTON, October 9, 2018-Wood has secured a string of new midstream sector contracts across the US, solidifying its place in what the company considers to be a key growth market.

With a combined revenue of approximately $250 million of new midstream sector work won year to date, Wood is delivering construction, fabrication, engineering and operations & maintenance services to clients for a wide range of pipeline services, shale facilities, heavy civils, infrastructure and onshore engineering projects.

Winning contracts -from Alaska through the Bakken to the Permian and onwards towards Louisiana's onshore energy corridor, Wood's Asset Solutions Americas business has created approximately 1,000 new jobs in the last year.

Wood's CEO of Asset Solutions Americas, Andrew Stewart said, 'These contracts show the strength and expertise of Wood to deliver a diversified portfolio of energy and industrial services to a broad range of valued clients in various sectors. We have grown our foothold in the midstream markets through the transfer of knowledge from our experience in other energy sectors, the retention and attraction of key expertise and investment in client relationships. We bring best in class performance, a clear focus on safety and the best people to the projects. I am incredibly proud of our teams for securing such an impressive array of new contracts in the US this year.'

In the Americas, Wood employs more than 27,000 people, working across ten countries delivering upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical and process capital projects, and operations services.

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:17:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN WOOD GROUP
08:18aJOHN WOOD : Wood secures $250M in US midstream sector contracts
PU
08:01aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Wood secures $250M in US midstream sector contracts
PR
10/08JOHN WOOD : Wood secures multi-million dollar contract for refinery in Oman
PU
10/06JOHN WOOD : UK energy services firm eyeing PH solar farm projects
AQ
10/05WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/04WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/03WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/02WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/01JOHN WOOD : Wood celebrates new partnership with ENPPI in Egypt
PU
09/28WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF) CEO Robin Watson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/21Wood finding slow recovery in oilfield services pricing 
08/21Wood Group reports 1H results 
05/25Pass The Candle, Please 
03/20Wood Group's (WDGJF) CEO Robin Watson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 609 M
EBIT 2018 415 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Debt 2018 1 439 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 44,09
P/E ratio 2019 24,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 6 715 M
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian D. Marchant Non-Executive Chairman
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy R. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP16.46%6 715
SCHLUMBERGER NV-6.60%87 199
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.04%36 956
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO0.79%35 071
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO23.10%17 072
TECHNIPFMC-3.45%13 904
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.