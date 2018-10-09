John Wood : Wood secures $250M in US midstream sector contracts

HOUSTON, October 9, 2018-Wood has secured a string of new midstream sector contracts across the US, solidifying its place in what the company considers to be a key growth market.

With a combined revenue of approximately $250 million of new midstream sector work won year to date, Wood is delivering construction, fabrication, engineering and operations & maintenance services to clients for a wide range of pipeline services, shale facilities, heavy civils, infrastructure and onshore engineering projects.

Winning contracts -from Alaska through the Bakken to the Permian and onwards towards Louisiana's onshore energy corridor, Wood's Asset Solutions Americas business has created approximately 1,000 new jobs in the last year.

Wood's CEO of Asset Solutions Americas, Andrew Stewart said, 'These contracts show the strength and expertise of Wood to deliver a diversified portfolio of energy and industrial services to a broad range of valued clients in various sectors. We have grown our foothold in the midstream markets through the transfer of knowledge from our experience in other energy sectors, the retention and attraction of key expertise and investment in client relationships. We bring best in class performance, a clear focus on safety and the best people to the projects. I am incredibly proud of our teams for securing such an impressive array of new contracts in the US this year.'

In the Americas, Wood employs more than 27,000 people, working across ten countries delivering upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical and process capital projects, and operations services.