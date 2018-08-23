John Wood : Wood secures extension to global framework with Shell

Wood has secured a three-year extension to a framework agreement with Shell to continue to deliver completions management, certification software and support to its assets globally.

As part of the framework agreement, originally awarded in 2014 and managed from the UK, Wood will provide completions management software GoTechnology, currently used by Shell's major commissioning operations globally.

The suite of software applications can be used across the project life cycle, tracking and monitoring the progress of completion for equipment from design to operations in various sectors, including brownfield, greenfield, mining and metals, subsea, pipelines, nuclear, and decommissioning.