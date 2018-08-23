Log in
John Wood : Wood secures extension to global framework with Shell

08/23/2018 | 10:12am CEST

Wood has secured a three-year extension to a framework agreement with Shell to continue to deliver completions management, certification software and support to its assets globally.

As part of the framework agreement, originally awarded in 2014 and managed from the UK, Wood will provide completions management software GoTechnology, currently used by Shell's major commissioning operations globally.

The suite of software applications can be used across the project life cycle, tracking and monitoring the progress of completion for equipment from design to operations in various sectors, including brownfield, greenfield, mining and metals, subsea, pipelines, nuclear, and decommissioning.

John Wood Group plc published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:11:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 458 M
EBIT 2018 435 M
Net income 2018 143 M
Debt 2018 1 475 M
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 35,98
P/E ratio 2019 22,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 6 175 M
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian D. Marchant Non-Executive Chairman
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy R. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP16.68%6 175
SCHLUMBERGER NV-3.90%89 636
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.29%35 997
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO2.05%35 499
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO23.90%17 076
TECHNIPFMC-6.52%12 740
