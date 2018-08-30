Log in
JOHN WOOD GROUP (WG.)
03:17pJOHN WOOD : Wood wins contract to expand commuter rail to Niagara Re..
PU
11:25aWOOD GROUP (JOH : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08:13aJOHN WOOD : Wood continues to support Fosen Vind project
PU
John Wood : Wood wins contract to expand commuter rail to Niagara Region in Canada

08/30/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

John Wood Group plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 529 M
EBIT 2018 434 M
Net income 2018 143 M
Debt 2018 1 468 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 42,73
P/E ratio 2019 22,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 6 822 M
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian D. Marchant Non-Executive Chairman
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy R. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP16.25%6 822
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.93%88 680
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO5.59%36 731
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.78%35 785
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO30.93%17 757
TECHNIPFMC-1.44%13 990
