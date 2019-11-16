Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/15 11:35:01 am
368 GBp   +1.94%
11/07UK midcaps jump on rising rate cut prospects, upbeat earnings
RE
10/31WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/18WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UK's Thames Water sees Scarsella as front-runner for CEO role - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 12:48pm EST
A Thames Water operative views pallets of bottled water for distribution in Hampstead in London, Britain

Thames Water, one of Britain's largest water companies, has identified Basil Scarsella as the top contender to be its next chief executive officer, Sky News reported http://bit.ly/2r2h3IM on Saturday.

Scarsella is currently the CEO of UK Power Networks, before which he headed Northern Gas Networks, according to the electric utility's website.

"The Board of Thames Water, led by Ian Marchant, has been conducting a thorough search for a CEO and has shortlisted a number of high-quality individuals," a Thames Water spokeswoman said in a statement. She declined to comment on the Sky News report.

In May, Steve Robertson stepped down as Thames Water's chief executive and the company appointed Ian Marchant as executive chairman while it looked for a new CEO.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; editing by Clelia Oziel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN WOOD GROUP
11/07UK midcaps jump on rising rate cut prospects, upbeat earnings
RE
10/31WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/18WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/01WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/27WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/27WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/23WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/23JOHN WOOD : Iain Clarkson to join National Nuclear Laboratory Board
AQ
09/19WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/16LONDON MARKETS: BP, Shell Stocks Rally While FTSE 100 Slips
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 368 M
EBIT 2019 440 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 1 856 M
Yield 2019 7,47%
P/E ratio 2019 25,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 3 199 M
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,04  $
Last Close Price 4,75  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Chairman
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy R. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP-27.30%3 198
SCHLUMBERGER NV-3.80%48 952
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-22.95%17 977
BAKER HUGHES1.81%14 746
TECHNIPFMC3.63%9 071
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-13.31%8 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group