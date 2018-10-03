WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

ANDREW STEWART



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

CEO – ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849

b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST ANNUAL BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS AND NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 6,570 options exercised £7.79 2,354 options sold

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price

6,570 options exercised



2,354 options sold at £7.79

e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-02