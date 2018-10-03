WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
ANDREW STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
CEO – ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST ANNUAL BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS AND NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
|6,570 options exercised
|£7.79
|2,354 options sold
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
6,570 options exercised
2,354 options sold at £7.79
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE