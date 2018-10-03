Log in
John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP (WG.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/03 05:07:19 pm
786.5 GBp   -1.24%
10/03/2018 | 04:06pm CEST
PR
10/02WOOD GROUP (JOH : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/01JOHN WOOD : Wood celebrates new partnership with ENPPI in Egypt
PU
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/03/2018 | 04:06pm CEST

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
   ANDREW STEWART
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 CEO – ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST ANNUAL BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS AND NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 6,570 options exercised
£7.79 2,354 options sold
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
6,570 options exercised

2,354 options sold at £7.79
e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-02
f) Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2018
