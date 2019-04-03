Log in
JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name DAVE STEWART
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


 
GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP AND BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 11,143 shares exercised
£5.14  4,596  shares sold
£5.16     872  shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume


-           Price		 11,143 options exercised
5,468 shares sold

£5.15 (options sold)

 
e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-03
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2019
