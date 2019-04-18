WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
BOB MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|TRANSFER OF SHARES ALREADY OWNED TO SPOUSE
EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP AND BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY WITH SIMULTANEOUS TRANSFER OF RETAINED SHARES TO SPOUSE
.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
|6,819 options exercised
|£5.25
|3,348 options sold
|£NIL
|3,471 retained shares transferred
|£NIL
|4,894 shares transferred
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
-Aggregated volume
|
6,819 options exercised
3,348 shares sold
3,471 retained shares transferred
4,894 shares transferred
£5.25 (options sold)
£NIL (shares transferred)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
2019-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
LINDSEY JANE MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH BOB MACDONALD
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ACQUISITION FROM SPOUSE
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
|8365
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
-Aggregated volume
|
8,365 shares acquired
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
2019-04-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE