JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/18/2019 | 10:01am EDT

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
   BOB MACDONALD
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction TRANSFER OF SHARES ALREADY OWNED TO SPOUSE

EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP AND BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY WITH SIMULTANEOUS TRANSFER OF RETAINED SHARES TO SPOUSE

.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 6,819 options exercised
£5.25 3,348 options sold
£NIL 3,471 retained shares transferred
£NIL 4,894 shares transferred
d) Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
 
6,819 options exercised
3,348  shares sold
3,471 retained shares transferred
4,894 shares transferred

£5.25 (options sold)
£NIL (shares transferred)
e) Date of the transaction
2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
 LINDSEY JANE MACDONALD
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH BOB MACDONALD
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION FROM SPOUSE
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 8365
d) Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
 
8,365 shares acquired


£NIL
e) Date of the transaction
2019-04-17
f) Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

© PRNewswire 2019
