WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

BOB MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction TRANSFER OF SHARES ALREADY OWNED TO SPOUSE



EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP AND BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY WITH SIMULTANEOUS TRANSFER OF RETAINED SHARES TO SPOUSE



. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 6,819 options exercised £5.25 3,348 options sold £NIL 3,471 retained shares transferred £NIL 4,894 shares transferred d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume



6,819 options exercised

3,348 shares sold

3,471 retained shares transferred

4,894 shares transferred



£5.25 (options sold)

£NIL (shares transferred) e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

