WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ROBIN WATSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£3.96
|6,728
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|6,728
£3.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|DAVID KEMP
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£3.96
|1,136
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 1,136
£3.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|SUE MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£3.96
|723
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 723
£3.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ANN MASSEY
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO – ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£3.96
|991
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 991
£3.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|NINA SCHOFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£3.96
|947
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 947
£3.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| JOSEPH SCZURKO
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT S&D
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£3.96
|278
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 278
£3.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ANDREW STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£3.96
|250
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 250
£3.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|DAVE STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£3.96
|824
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 824
£3.96
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-27
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE