Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/27 10:15:55 am
386.2 GBp   0.00%
09:59aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09:31aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/23WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 09:59am EDT

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name ROBIN WATSON
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.96 6,728
d) Aggregated information
-   Aggregated volume
-   Price		 6,728
  £3.96
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name DAVID KEMP
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.96 1,136
d) Aggregated information
-    Aggregated volume
-    Price		   1,136
  £3.96
 
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name SUE MACDONALD
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.96 723
d) Aggregated information
-    Aggregated volume
-    Price		   723
  £3.96
 
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name ANN MASSEY
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO – ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.96 991
d) Aggregated information
-   Aggregated volume
-   Price		   991
  £3.96
 
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY,  ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.96 947
d) Aggregated information
-   Aggregated volume
-   Price		   947
  £3.96
 
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   JOSEPH SCZURKO
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT S&D


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.96 278
d) Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
-  Price		   278
  £3.96
 
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name ANDREW STEWART
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.96 250
d) Aggregated information
-    Aggregated volume
-    Price		   250
  £3.96
 
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name DAVE STEWART
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.96 824
d) Aggregated information
-    Aggregated volume
-    Price		    824
   £3.96
 
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-27
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN WOOD GROUP
09:59aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09:31aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/23WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/23JOHN WOOD : Iain Clarkson to join National Nuclear Laboratory Board
AQ
09/19WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/16LONDON MARKETS: BP, Shell Stocks Rally While FTSE 100 Slips
DJ
09/02WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Dividend Declaration - sterling rate
PR
08/29WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/29JOHN WOOD GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/28Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group