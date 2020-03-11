Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:30am EDT

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
ADRIAN MARSH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.79 2,000
d) Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume

-  Price		 2,000

£2.79
e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-10
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JOHN WOOD GROUP
08:30aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:48aJOHN WOOD : Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Wood announce an Exclusive Agreem..
PU
03/10JOHN WOOD : Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
03/09JOHN WOOD : Wood closes deal to sell nuclear business
PU
03/09JOHN WOOD GROUP : Annual results
CO
03/06JOHN WOOD : WG Director/PDMR shareholding
PU
03/06WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/05JOHN WOOD GROUP : annual earnings release
03/04RE : Sale of Nuclear Business
PU
03/02JOHN WOOD : WG Director/PDMR shareholding
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group