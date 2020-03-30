Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/30 06:17:07 am
148.75 GBp   -10.90%
06:01aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/26WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
03/24WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 06:01am EDT

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
JACQUI FERGUSON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN LIEU OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.68 1499
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   1499

£1.68
e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-27
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JOHN WOOD GROUP
06:01aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/26WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
03/24WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/24WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/19JOHN WOOD : WG Director/PDMR shareholding
PU
03/19WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/18EUROPE : European shares firmly in the red as stimulus hopes fail to hold
RE
03/11WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/11JOHN WOOD : Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Wood announce an Exclusive Agreem..
PU
03/10JOHN WOOD : Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group