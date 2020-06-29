Log in
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/29/2020 | 03:01am EDT

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
JACQUI FERGUSON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN LIEU OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.98 1270
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   1270

£1.98
e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-26
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2020
