MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/18 06:53:00 am
511.6 GBp   +9 659.63%
06:46aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
04/15WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Notice of AGM 2019 and Publication of Annual Report 2018
PR
04/03WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Directorate Change

04/18/2019 | 06:46am EDT

John Wood Group PLC

LEI:  549300PLYY6I10B6S323         

Director change

John Wood Group PLC ("Wood") announces the following board changes.

Adrian Marsh will join Wood as a non-executive director on May 10, 2019 following the Annual General Meeting. He will also be appointed Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee with effect from September 1, 2019. 

Adrian is currently Group Finance Director of international packaging business, DS Smith plc, a position he has held since September 2013. He was previously Head of Tax, Treasury and Corporate Finance at Tesco plc and has also held divisional CFO positions at both AstraZeneca plc and Pilkington plc.                                                                                                     

There are no other details which require to be disclosed under the Listing Rules LR 9.6.13. and Adrian does not have any interest in the shares of Wood.

Following Adrian’s appointment and, as previously indicated, Jann Brown will retire as a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee on September 1, 2019.

Ian Marchant said “I am delighted to welcome Adrian to the Board.  His strong financial expertise and broad experience in senior finance roles with listed multinational companies will strengthen the Board and the Audit Committee, which he will chair following his appointment. I would also like to thank Jann for her dedication to Wood. As I have previously stated, she has provided invaluable support to Wood at a time of significant development and we wish her the very best for the future.”

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary


© PRNewswire 2019
