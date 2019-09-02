Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Dividend Declaration - sterling rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:00am EDT

John Wood Group PLC (“Company”)

LEI:  549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Dividend - exchange rate

The Company confirms that further to the announcement made on 20 August 2019 of a dividend of 11.4 US cents per ordinary share payable on 26 September 2019 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on Friday, 30 August 2019, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to UK Sterling (for those shareholders who did not elect to receive payment in US dollars) will be US$1.2178:GB£1.00 (based on the exchange rate on Friday, 30 August 2019). 

Accordingly, the UK Sterling amount of dividend payable on 26 September 2019 will be 9.3611 pence (£0.093611) per share.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN WOOD GROUP
10:00aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Dividend Declaration - sterling rate
PR
08/29WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/29JOHN WOOD GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/28Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
RE
08/23WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/21JOHN WOOD : Wood reaches agreement to sell nuclear business
AQ
08/16WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/19WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/02Main changes uk 350
AQ
06/28WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group