Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP (WG.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/24 04:47:24 pm
778.8 GBp   +1.41%
04:02pWOOD GROUP (JOH : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04:01pWOOD GROUP (JOH : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10:07aJOHN WOOD : Cutting a dash
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Deutsche Bank AG
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Frankfurt, Germany
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 22.08.2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 24.08.2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.10% 3.87% 7.97% 677,739,369
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 4.07% 3.98% 8.04%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849 27,762,290 0 4.10% 0.00%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 27,762,290 4.10%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
Right To Recall 138,724 0.02%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 138,724 0.02%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights

Equity Swaps		 20.08.2024 Cash 26,088,460 3.85%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 26,088,460 3.85%


 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion London
Date of completion 24.08.2018

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN WOOD GROUP
04:02pWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04:01pWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10:07aJOHN WOOD : Cutting a dash
PU
08/23JOHN WOOD : Wood secures extension to global framework with Shell
PU
08/22JOHN WOOD : Raising the bar on barrier testing
PU
08/21JOHN WOOD : UK's Wood sees slow recovery in oilfield services pricing
RE
08/21JOHN WOOD : Wood Group says U.S. shale only opportunity for price increases
RE
08/21JOHN WOOD : 21 Aug 2018 - Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 201..
PU
08/21JOHN WOOD : Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
08/21JOHN WOOD : Read the press release
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF) CEO Robin Watson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/21Wood finding slow recovery in oilfield services pricing 
08/21Wood Group reports 1H results 
05/25Pass The Candle, Please 
03/20Wood Group's (WDGJF) CEO Robin Watson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.