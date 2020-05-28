WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Notice of AGM 2020 and Trading Update

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Company will today post the following documents to those shareholders who have requested hard copies:

Proxy Form 2020

The above documents, together with the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts which were posted to shareholders on 6 April 2020, will also be available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting .

The annual general meeting will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, Scotland on Friday, 19 June 2020 at 2.00pm.

AGM Arrangements

The UK and Scottish Governments have introduced certain measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 by restricting individuals from non-essential travel and attending public gatherings. In order to comply with those measures and to protect the health and safety of our employees and shareholders, the Company will arrange to hold the meeting with the minimum attendance required. No other person, including shareholders, will be permitted to attend the AGM and any person seeking to attend the meeting will be refused entry.

Voting

The Board urges all shareholders to exercise their vote and submit their proxy as early as possible.

To be effective, a proxy form must be deposited with not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting, i.e. by 2.00pm on Wednesday 17 June 2020.

Shareholders who have registered for electronic communication may complete the proxy form online via their portfolio at www.shareview.co.uk using their usual user ID and password or if not registered for electronic communication, by completing it at www.sharevote.co.uk where full instructions on the procedure are given.

Deposit of the proxy form is only necessary by one method, either by post or electronically.

In view of the difficulties created by the COVID-19 outbreak, we strongly recommend that shareholders vote electronically, rather than by post. Votes that are cast electronically will be automatically counted.

The results of voting at the AGM will be released to the London Stock Exchange as soon as possible after the AGM. Details of the results will also be published on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting .

Questions for the AGM

Questions may be submitted at www.woodplc.com/agm stating the resolution number to which the question concerns. Responses to questions submitted will be published on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting .

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R the documents listed above have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Trading Update

As previously announced, a trading update will also be provided on the date of the AGM on 19 June 2020.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary