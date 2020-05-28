Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/27 11:35:20 am
212.9 GBX   +4.31%
02:01aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Notice of AGM 2020 and Trading Update
PR
05/22WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/19WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - AGM - date of meeting and trading update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Notice of AGM 2020 and Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 02:01am EDT

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI:  549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Company will today post the following documents to those shareholders who have requested hard copies:

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Proxy Form 2020

The above documents, together with the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts which were posted to shareholders on 6 April 2020, will also be available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

The annual general meeting will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, Scotland  on Friday, 19 June 2020 at 2.00pm.

AGM Arrangements

The UK and Scottish Governments have introduced certain measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 by restricting individuals from non-essential travel and attending public gatherings. In order to comply with those measures and to protect the health and safety of our employees and shareholders, the Company will arrange to hold the meeting with the minimum attendance required. No other person, including shareholders, will be permitted to attend the AGM and any person seeking to attend the meeting will be refused entry.

Voting

The Board urges all shareholders to exercise their vote and submit their proxy as early as possible. 

To be effective, a proxy form must be deposited with not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting, i.e. by 2.00pm on Wednesday 17 June 2020.

Shareholders who have registered for electronic communication may complete the proxy form online via their  portfolio at www.shareview.co.uk  using their usual user ID and password or if not registered for electronic communication, by completing it at www.sharevote.co.uk where full instructions on the procedure are given.

Deposit of the proxy form is only necessary by one method, either by post or electronically.

In view of the difficulties created by the COVID-19 outbreak, we strongly recommend that shareholders vote electronically, rather than by post. Votes that are cast electronically will be automatically counted.

The results of voting at the AGM will be released to the London Stock Exchange as soon as possible after the AGM. Details of the results will also be published on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

Questions for the AGM

Questions may be submitted at www.woodplc.com/agm stating the resolution number to which the question concerns.  Responses to questions submitted will be published on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R the documents listed above have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Trading Update

As previously announced, a trading update will also be provided on the date of the AGM on 19 June 2020.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JOHN WOOD GROUP
02:01aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Notice of AGM 2020 and Trading Update
PR
05/22WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/19WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - AGM - date of meeting and trading update
PR
05/18PEAK CARBON : As the smog clears, will we see a brighter future?
PU
05/13JOHN WOOD : The economics of hydrogen in a carbon constrained world
PU
05/05JOHN WOOD : Wood and NERA announce new partnership for development of AI inspect..
PU
04/29JOHN WOOD : Wood secures partnership agreement with Sasol South Africa
PU
04/27WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares
PR
04/24WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/17WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group