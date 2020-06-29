|
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Result of AGM
John Wood Group PLC (“Company”)
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Annual General Meeting – Voting Results
Issued share capital at meeting date: 684,939,369
Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share
At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 29 June 2020, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:
|Votes For (Including Discretionary)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes Withheld*
|1
|Report & accounts
|537,832,588
|99.98%
|117,849
|0.02%
|537,950,437
|78.85%
|2,138,908
|2
|Remuneration report
|470,073,334
|87.07%
|69,834,493
|12.93%
|539,907,827
|78.85%
|181,518
|3
|Remuneration Policy
|485,497,628
|90.14%
|53,097,415
|9.86%
|538,595,043
|78.85%
|1,494,302
|4
|Re-elect Roy A Franklin
|537,080,194
|99.48%
|2,803,445
|0.52%
|539,883,639
|78.85%
|205,706
|5
|Re-elect Thomas Botts
|538,630,043
|99.76%
|1,283,733
|0.24%
|539,913,776
|78.85%
|175,570
|6
|Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson
|507,114,881
|93.92%
|32,803,602
|6.08%
|539,918,483
|78.85%
|170,863
|7
|Re-elect Mary Shafer-Malicki
|538,499,768
|99.74%
|1,380,742
|0.26%
|539,880,510
|78.85%
|208,836
|8
|Re-elect Robin Watson
|539,607,292
|99.94%
|337,423
|0.06%
|539,944,715
|78.85%
|144,631
|9
|Re-elect David Kemp
|538,052,469
|99.89%
|601,807
|0.11%
|538,654,276
|78.85%
|1,435,070
|10
|Elect Adrian Marsh
|538,528,965
|99.75%
|1,349,771
|0.25%
|539,878,736
|78.85%
|210,610
|11
|Elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen
|539,686,371
|99.96%
|197,441
|0.04%
|539,883,812
|78.85%
|205,534
|12
|Elect Nigel Mills
|539,666,128
|99.96%
|209,640
|0.04%
|539,875,768
|78.85%
|213,578
|13
|Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors
|539,857,786
|99.99%
|69,445
|0.01%
|539,927,231
|78.85%
|162,115
|14
|Authorisation of auditors' remuneration
|539,891,123
|99.99%
|64,663
|0.01%
|539,955,786
|78.85%
|133,560
|15
|Authority to allot shares
|456,852,168
|84.61%
|83,124,429
|15.39%
|539,976,597
|78.85%
|112,749
|16
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights
|533,077,225
|99.27%
|3,922,292
|0.73%
|536,999,517
|78.85%
|3,089,829
|17
|Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment
|509,650,319
|94.91%
|27,350,870
|5.09%
|537,001,189
|78.85%
|3,088,156
|18
|Authority to purchase own shares
|536,336,075
|99.35%
|3,523,317
|0.65%
|539,859,392
|78.85%
|229,953
|19
|Adopt new Articles of Association of the Company
|539,732,812
|99.97%
|152,612
|0.03%
|539,885,424
|78.85%
|203,922
|20
|Notice of general meetings
|485,662,242
|89.94%
|54,300,367
|10.06%
|539,962,609
|78.85%
|129,737
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
Resolutions 16 to 20 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.
These votes are also available on the Company’s website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Notification authorised by:
Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary
