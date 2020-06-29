WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Result of AGM

John Wood Group PLC (“Company”)

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting – Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 684,939,369

Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 29 June 2020, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld) % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld* 1 Report & accounts 537,832,588 99.98% 117,849 0.02% 537,950,437 78.85% 2,138,908 2 Remuneration report 470,073,334 87.07% 69,834,493 12.93% 539,907,827 78.85% 181,518 3 Remuneration Policy 485,497,628 90.14% 53,097,415 9.86% 538,595,043 78.85% 1,494,302 4 Re-elect Roy A Franklin 537,080,194 99.48% 2,803,445 0.52% 539,883,639 78.85% 205,706 5 Re-elect Thomas Botts 538,630,043 99.76% 1,283,733 0.24% 539,913,776 78.85% 175,570 6 Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson 507,114,881 93.92% 32,803,602 6.08% 539,918,483 78.85% 170,863 7 Re-elect Mary Shafer-Malicki 538,499,768 99.74% 1,380,742 0.26% 539,880,510 78.85% 208,836 8 Re-elect Robin Watson 539,607,292 99.94% 337,423 0.06% 539,944,715 78.85% 144,631 9 Re-elect David Kemp 538,052,469 99.89% 601,807 0.11% 538,654,276 78.85% 1,435,070 10 Elect Adrian Marsh 538,528,965 99.75% 1,349,771 0.25% 539,878,736 78.85% 210,610 11 Elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen 539,686,371 99.96% 197,441 0.04% 539,883,812 78.85% 205,534 12 Elect Nigel Mills 539,666,128 99.96% 209,640 0.04% 539,875,768 78.85% 213,578 13 Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors 539,857,786 99.99% 69,445 0.01% 539,927,231 78.85% 162,115 14 Authorisation of auditors' remuneration 539,891,123 99.99% 64,663 0.01% 539,955,786 78.85% 133,560 15 Authority to allot shares 456,852,168 84.61% 83,124,429 15.39% 539,976,597 78.85% 112,749 16 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 533,077,225 99.27% 3,922,292 0.73% 536,999,517 78.85% 3,089,829 17 Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment 509,650,319 94.91% 27,350,870 5.09% 537,001,189 78.85% 3,088,156 18 Authority to purchase own shares 536,336,075 99.35% 3,523,317 0.65% 539,859,392 78.85% 229,953 19 Adopt new Articles of Association of the Company 539,732,812 99.97% 152,612 0.03% 539,885,424 78.85% 203,922 20 Notice of general meetings 485,662,242 89.94% 54,300,367 10.06% 539,962,609 78.85% 129,737

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

Resolutions 16 to 20 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

These votes are also available on the Company’s website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary