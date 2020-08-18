Log in
John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/18 03:15:34 am
216.1 GBX   +1.89%
02:46aWood Plc first-half earnings drop near 21% hit by pandemic
RE
02:08aJOHN WOOD : Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020
PU
08/14WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Wood Plc first-half earnings drop near 21% hit by pandemic

08/18/2020 | 02:46am EDT

Engineering and consultancy company Wood Plc on Tuesday reported a 20.6% fall in first-half core earnings as the coronavirus-driven oil price crash dealt a major blow to its global energy clients.

The British company said it will not pay an interim dividend, and follows the withdrawal of its 2019 final dividend in April.

Energy companies across the globe have slashed their spending to save cash and ride out the coronavirus crisis, after oil prices collapsed due to weak fuel demand amid lockdowns.

Crude prices are down more than 30% for the year, though they have recovered from a historic decline in April.

The company said it has seen recent signs of stabilisation but risks of downward scope variations, deferrals and cancellation of secured work persist.

The company which has been shedding non-core assets to cut an enormous debt-pile, said its net debt, excluding leases, has reduced by about 31% to $1.22 billion by June 30.

Wood's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization of $305 million for the six months ended June 30 was at the upper end of company's forecast, but was down from $384 million last year.

The company's order book at June end fell 16.4% to $7 billion.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHN WOOD GROUP -1.48% 217.9365 Delayed Quote.-46.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 45.16 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
WTI -0.37% 42.624 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 229 M - -
Net income 2020 11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 84,3x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 1 866 M 1 865 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 55 600
Free-Float 99,0%
JOHN WOOD GROUP-46.78%1 865
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-50.07%27 859
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-32.04%14 609
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-34.96%11 308
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-49.06%5 094
DIALOG GROUP5.80%4 883
