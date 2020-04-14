Log in
Johnson Controls International : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

04/14/2020 | 07:01am EDT

CORK, Ireland, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) will provide a comprehensive business update, including the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the actions the Company has taken to help mitigate the impact on its fiscal second quarter conference call. The details of the call are noted below: 

What: Johnson Controls Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

  • Live via webcast at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations Note: A slide presentation will be available that morning for downloading.
  • Live via telephone (for "listen-only" participants and those who would like to ask a question) – by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States), passcode "Johnson Controls."

Replay: The replay can be accessed in the following ways:

  • Replay via webcast - if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
  • Replay via telephone – by dialing 800-759-4057 (in the United States) or 402-998-0479 (outside the United States), passcode 6541, from 10:30 a.m. (ET) on May 1, 2020, until 10:59 p.m. (ET) on May 8, 2020.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Antonella Franzen

Phil Clement

Direct: 609.720.4665

Direct: 414.208.5161

Email: antonella.franzen@jci.com 

Email: phil.clement@jci.com



Ryan Edelman

Fraser Engerman

Direct: 609.720.4545

Direct: 414.308.8321

Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com 

Email: fraser.engerman@jci.com

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-second-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-webcast-301039833.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc


© PRNewswire 2020
