Johnson Controls International : Launches Highly Accurate, Contactless, Skin Temperature Scanning Solution

MILWAUKEE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls, (NYSE:JCI) a global leader in creating smart buildings and helping reopen buildings as part of the 'new normal' today, announced the launch of its smart elevated skin temperature scanning solution, the Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST. A healthy and safe environment starts with a holistic approach that encompasses not only a building's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) infrastructure, but adds temperature screening among protocols including contact tracing, frictionless entry and exits, and the practice of social distancing.

This contactless and highly accurate solution will be another tool in the first line of defense for building owners and operators as part of their pandemic safety measures.

TESTED AND SECURE SOLUTION

At the heart of the Johnson Controls Smart Elevated Skin Temperature Scanning Solution is the Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST camera, which provides rapid scanning at accuracy levels that exceed standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), as tested and confirmed by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). In addition, the solution has been designed to meet the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's April 2020 Enforcement Policy for Telethermographic Systems.

RAPID SCREENING CREATING MORE OPEN SPACES

Skin temperature scanning is done while people continue to walk. Embedded, advanced facial detection technology and rapid scanning times quickly alert operators to an elevated skin temperature reading. People don't need to stop or be approached by operators. This helps to reduce crowding and contributes to a contactless building entry experience for visitors and employees at businesses, schools, sporting and transportation venues, and other buildings.

"How we interact with our environments, buildings and shared spaces has become top-of-mind as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a 135-year history of creating smarter, safer, more sustainable buildings, Johnson Controls has unmatched expertise, technology and the solutions to rethink our physical spaces at this critical time," said Mike Ellis, executive vice president, chief customer & digital officer, Johnson Controls. "This camera provides added measures in a rapid and contactless fashion. Johnson Controls is very proud to be providing a solution that not only meets, but exceeds IEC standards."

The solution is equipped with the technical features for accuracy and rapid response:

5-megapixel color/thermal camera with built-in, AI-enabled face detection technology that isolates the forehead and performs a multi-point temperature measurement, accurate to within ± 0.2ºC/0.4ºF, when deployed in compliance with proper installation and condition requirements

0.2ºC/0.4ºF, when deployed in compliance with proper installation and condition requirements Blackbody temperature calibration device, with a 24-month calibration certificate, for sustained accuracy

Customizable, real-time alerts for local or remote monitoring via a browser or through compatible video management systems

Integration with other security systems, such as an access control solution that can automatically prevent the person from further access

Elevated skin temperatures identified by the solution should be confirmed with secondary evaluation methods, such as clinical thermometers. Temperature measurements should not be solely or primarily relied upon to diagnose or exclude a diagnosis of COVID-19, or any other disease. Pro Thermal EST should be used to measure only one individual's temperature at a time, in accordance with FDA guidelines.

The Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST is now available for sale in the United States and will be released globally in phases. Please contact your regional sales representative to discuss availability or visit illustracameras.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Nolan

Global Public Relations Program Manager

Building Technologies & Solutions, Johnson Controls

Work + 1 414 524 6170

Mobile + 1 414 378 9641

Ryan.P.Nolan@jci.com

Andrea Gural / Chelsie Woods

Eclipse Media Group on behalf of Johnson Controls

+1 207 233 7507

+1 207 730 2396

agural@eclipsemediagroup.net

cwoods@eclipsemediagroup.net

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-launches-highly-accurate-contactless-skin-temperature-scanning-solution-301100290.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc