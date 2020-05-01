Log in
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Controls International : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

05/01/2020

Fiscal 2020

May 1, 2020

Forward Looking/Cautionary Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Information

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures and debt levels are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions such as the merger with Tyco and the disposition of the Power Solutions business, changes in tax laws (including but not limited to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017), regulations, rates, policies or interpretations, the loss of key senior management, the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions, significant transaction costs and/or

unknown liabilities associated with such transactions, the outcome of actual or potential litigation relating to such transactions, the risk that disruptions

from recent transactions will harm Johnson Controls' business, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including increased tariffs or trade restrictions, energy and commodity prices, the availability of raw materials and component products, currency exchange rates, maintaining the capacity, reliability and security of our information technology infrastructure, the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force, the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 21, 2019, which is available at www.sec.govand www.johnsoncontrols.comunder the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls' subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, transaction costs, integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted organic segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow conversion and net debt are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items such as transaction costs and integration costs because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its business units. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of thee non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

2 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Navigating Unprecedented Times

  • Our employees and customers remain our first priority
  • Macro economic uncertainty related to COVID-19
  • On the front lines executing essential services
  • Taking decisive actions to mitigate; contingency/scenario planning
  • Strong Balance Sheet and liquidity
  • Quarterly dividend maintained

Leadership Position In Response To

COVID-19 Pandemic

3 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

COVID-19 Crisis Response With Essential Services

Johnson Controls is committed to serving the healthcare community during the COVID-19 crisis.

We have the global experience, national

workforce and healthcare expertise to quickly expand hospital capacity and enhance caregiver response for COVID-19

Providing Urgent COVID-19

Healthcare Solutions

  • Expanding hospital capacity to serve more patients
  • Converting hotel rooms to modified isolation rooms to ensure patient safety and comfort
  • Controlling the flow of contaminated air in laboratories to ensure the safety of researchers
  • Deploying designs in hours, not days - with our Center of Excellence global engineering design team
  • Integrating fever detection systems into building solutions
  • Enhancing video capabilities to bridge communications between quarantine zones and operations and help protect the health of front line healthcare teams with the influx of patients

4 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Essential Products With Enhanced Innovation

Applied Products

Ducted Systems

Controls Products

Pre-Configured Air

"Limited Touch"

Room Pressure Monitoring

Handling Units

Residential Replacement

System

Systems

Security Products

Air Distribution

Frictionless Access Control

Thermal Detection & Scanning

Envirco ISOCLEAN

5 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

COVID-19 Mitigating Actions

Complete

  • Immediate flexing of Mfg and Field Ops to new demand
  • Implemented unpaid time-off / furloughs; hiring freeze
  • Decreased contactor spend and contingent workforce
  • Curtailed all discretionary spend, including travel
  • Reduced indirect spend with increased threshold for approval

In Process

  • Executing permanent cost structure changes
  • Additional working capital actions
  • Deferring/reducing capital expenditures
  • Improving productivity in Mfg and Field Ops

Immediate Actions Addressing Our Cost Structure

6 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Emerging From COVID-19 With A Stronger Supply & Mfg Network

China & Rest of APAC

United States & Canada

Europe & Middle East

Employees: >10k

Employees: >10k

Employees: >4k

# Plants & DC's: 14/7

# Plants & DC's: 37/16

# Plants & DC's: 15/12

Plant Revenue: $1.9B

Plant Revenue: $2.1B

PlantRevenue: $0.9B

Status

Status

Status

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

Supply Chain

Supply Chain

Supply Chain

Logistics

Logistics

Logistics

Japan

India

Employees: >3k

Mexico & LATAM

Employees: >3k

# Plants & DC's: 2/0

Employees: >5k

# Plants & DC's: 2/1

Plant Revenue: $1.7B

# Plants & DC's: 14/1

Plant Revenue:$0.4B

Status

Plant Revenue: $1.6B

Status

Manufacturing

Supply Chain

Status

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

Supply Chain

Logistics

Supply Chain

Logistics

Logistics

>90% vs. Baseline

DC's = Distribution Centers

75-90% vs. Baseline

<75% vs. Baseline

7 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Estimated Q2 COVID-19 Financial Impact (continuing operations)

Q2

Actuals*

COVID-19

Net Impact

Sales

$5,444M

($350 - 390M)

Organic Growth

(5%)

(6 to 7 pts of organic

growth headwind)

Segment EBITA

$619M

($90 - 110M)

EBIT

$440M

($80 - 100M)

Noncontrolling

($12M)

$20 - 25M

Interest

Net income

$317M

($49 - 62M)

attributable to JCI

EPS

$0.42

($0.05 - 0.07)

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.

8 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Q2 FY20 Financial Summary* (continuing operations)

Estimated COVID-19

Net Impact

NET SALES

($350 - 390M)

$5,779M

(6%)

$5,444M

EPS

($0.05 - 0.07)

$0.42

Reported

(5%)

Organic

$0.32

+31%

Reported

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

EBIT & MARGIN

($80 - 100M)

$469M

$440M

FLAT

Reported

8.1%

8.1%

FLAT

Organic

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

FCF

$0.2B

$0.2B

Normal

($0.2B)

($0.1B)

Seasonal

Pattern

Q2

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

Q1

9 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Q2 FY20 Results vs. Prior Year* (continuing operations)

EPS BRIDGE

$0.07

($0.01)

$0.02

$0.32

$0.04

$0.04

$0.04

Estimated

COVID-19 Net Impact ($0.05 - 0.07)

$0.42

($0.10)

Q2 FY19

VOLUME /

SYNERGIES /

COVID-19

NFC

NCI

SHARE

OTHER

Q2 FY20

ACTUAL

MIX

PRODUCTIVITY

ACTIONS

COUNT

ACTUAL

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.

10 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Balance Sheet

Capital Structure

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Short-term debt and

$1,362

$1,430

current portion of long-term debt

Long-term debt

5,920

5,640

Total debt

7,282

7,070

Less: cash and cash

2,160

1,006

equivalents

Net debt*

$5,122

$6,064

Net debt / EBITDA*

1.5x

1.8x

*Non-GAAP measure. See footnotes for reconciliation.

11 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Capital Structure: Strong Liquidity Position

Recent Debt Repayment and Issuances

  • In March, repaid $500 million bond maturity with existing cash (5.0% interest rate)
  • In April, raised $675 million via European financing arrangements (average interest rate of 1.0%, 6-month term)
  • In April, raised $575 million in bank term loans (average interest rate of 2.7%, 1-year term)

Undrawn Senior Revolving Credit Facilities

  • $500 million one-year facility
  • $2.5 billion five-year facility

Additional Liquidity Items

  • Repurchased 21 million shares for $816 million in quarter; suspended program mid-March
  • Substantial operating cash flow expected to be generated in second half of fiscal year
  • Reduced capital expenditures
  • Maintain active shelf registration statement
  • Well positioned to refinance upcoming debt maturities

12 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Free Cash Flow* (continuing operations)

Q2

Q2

H1

H1

(in $ billions)

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

Cash provided by

$0.2

$0.2

$0.1

$0.7

operating activities

Capital expenditures

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.3)

(0.3)

Reported FCF**

$0.1

$0.0

$(0.2)

$0.4

Integration/transaction

0.1

-

0.1

0.2

costs

Restructuring payments

0.1

0.1

0.1

Nonrecurring tax

-

-

(0.6)

refunds

Adjustments

$0.1

$0.1

$0.2

(0.3)

Adjusted FCF**

$0.2

$0.2

$0.0

$0.1

  • Q2 adjusted FCF from continuing operations of $0.2 billion
  • YTD adjusted FCF of $0.1 billion
  • Expect FY20 adjusted free cash flow conversion of >100%
    • Excludes one-time cash outflows of ~$0.3 billion
    • Excludes ~$0.6 billion tax refund received in Q1 FY20

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. **May not sum due to rounding

13 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Segment Results*

Estimated COVID-19

Net Impact

Sales

Segment EBITA

Segment EBITA Margin

(5%)

(7%)

(20)

($350 - 390M)

($90 - 110M)

Organic

Organic

bps

Organic

$5,779M

$671M

11.6%

11.4%

$5,444M

$619M

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

EBITA Margin

11.6%+50bps11.4%

+60bps

(10bps)

(120bps)

Q2 FY19

Volume / Mix

COVID-19

Synergies /

Other

Q2 FY20

Actions

Productivity

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.

14 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Segment Results*

Sales

EBITA Margin

Comments

($M)

Organic % yoy

Change yoy

North America

$2,175

11.6%

Service +2% / Install (2%)

FLAT

-20bps

Orders (7%); Backlog $5.8B +4%

EMEALA

$850

10.0%

Service +2% / Install (4%)

(1%)

+80bps

Orders (4%); Backlog $1.7B +6%

Asia Pac

$525

12.4%

Service (7%) / Install (20%)

(14%)

+30bps

Orders (11%); Backlog $1.5B +3%

Global Products

$1,894

11.4%

Building Mgmt Flat

HVAC Equipment (LDD)

(8%)

-80bps

Specialty Products (MSD)

  • Orders declined 7% year-over-year
  • Backlog up 4% organically to $9.0 billion

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.

15 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Corporate Expense* (continuing operations)

21%

($ in millions)

$104M

$82M

  • Realization of cost synergies and productivity savings
  • COVID-19cost actions
  • Ongoing cost reductions related to Power Solutions sale

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.

16 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

2nd Half Fiscal 2020 Framework*

2nd Half FY20

Organic Revenue Decline

(15 - 20%)

Mitigating Cost Actions

$400 - 450M

(including Corporate)

Net Decrementals on

(Low 20s)

Revenue Decline

Mitigating Actions

  • Comp & Benefits ~60%
  • Indirect Spend ~30%
  • Facilities ~10%

Previous FY20 Guidance Withdrawn

* Non-GAAP excludes special items.

17 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Appendix:

Supplemental Information

Direct Material Supply Base

Americas

EMEALA

APAC

United States

Europe

China

# of Suppliers

~1,100

# of Suppliers

~700

# of Suppliers

~400

Supply Chain Spend

$2.2B

Supply Chain Spend

$420M

Supply Chain Spend

$1.0B

Mexico

Middle East

India

# of Suppliers

~100

# of Suppliers

~100

# of Suppliers

~100

Supply Chain Spend

$250M

Supply Chain Spend

$75M

Supply Chain Spend

$175M

LATAM

Malaysia

# of Suppliers

~100

Supply Chain Spend

$50M

# of Suppliers

~100

Supply Chain Spend

$60M

19 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

Segment End Market Performance*

Field

North America

EMEALA

APAC

Organic Revenue

FLAT

(1%)

(14%)

Service

+2%

+2%

(7%)

Install

(2%)

(4%)

(20%)

HVAC & Controls

+LSD

(MSD)

(HT)

Fire & Security

(LSD)

(LSD)

(LSD)

Performance Contracting

+MSD

-

-

Industrial Refrigeration

-

+MSD

-

Global Products

Building Management

HVAC Equipment

Specialty Products

Organic Growth

Flat

(LDD)

(MSD)

Residential

-

(MT); NA (>20%)

-

Light Commercial

-

(MSD); NA (MSD)

-

Applied Equipment

-

(MT)

-

VRF

-

(LSD)

-

Industrial Refrigeration

-

(MSD)

-

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.

20 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

FY20 Second Quarter

Financial Results (continuing operations)

($ in millions, except earnings per share)

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY19*

Q2 FY20*

% Change

GAAP

GAAP

NON-GAAP

NON-GAAP

NON-GAAP

Sales

$5,779

$5,444

$5,779

$5,444

(6%)

Gross profit

1,844

1,801

1,844

1,801

(2%)

% of sales

31.9%

33.1%

31.9%

33.1%

SG&A expenses

1,458

1,451

1,408

1,381

(2%)

Restructuring & impairment costs

-

62

-

-

Equity income

33

20

33

20

(39%)

EBIT

419

308

469

440

(6%)

EBIT margin

7.3%

5.7%

8.1%

8.1%

Net financing charges

98

59

98

59

(40%)

Income before income taxes

321

249

371

381

3%

Income tax provision

47

13

50

52

4%

Net income

274

236

321

329

2%

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

34

23

34

12

(65%)

Net income attributable to JCI

$240

$213

$287

$317

10%

Diluted EPS

$0.26

$0.28

$0.32

$0.42

31%

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.

21 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

FY20 Second Quarter

Special Items (continuing operations)

$ In millions, except EPS

Q2 FY20

Pre-tax Income

Tax (Expense)

NCI (Expense)

After-tax/NCI

EPS Impact

(Expense)

Benefit

Income

Income (Expense)

Integration costs

$(38)

$6

$-

$(32)

$(0.04)

Net mark-to-market adjustments

(32)

7

-

(25)

(0.03)

Impairment charge

(62)

4

-

(58)

(0.08)

Discrete income tax items

-

22

(11)

11

0.01

Total

$(132)

$39

$(11)

$(104)

$(0.14)

Q2 FY19

Pre-tax Income

Tax (Expense)

NCI (Expense)

After-tax Income

EPS Impact

(Expense)

Benefit

Income

(Expense)

Transaction costs

$(2)

$1

$-

$(1)

$ -

Integration costs

(68)

7

-

(61)

(0.07)

Net mark-to-market adjustments

20

(5)

-

15

0.02

Total

$(50)

$3

$-

$(47)

$(0.05)

22 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Net sales

$

5,444

$

5,779

Cost of sales

3,643

3,935

Gross profit

1,801

1,844

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,451)

(1,458)

Restructuring and impairment costs

(62)

-

Net financing charges

(59)

(98)

Equity income

20

33

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

249

321

Income tax provision

13

47

Income from continuing operations

236

274

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

284

Net income

236

558

Less: Income from continuing operations

attributable to noncontrolling interests

23

34

Less: Income from discontinued operations

attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

9

Net income attributable to JCI

$

213

$

515

Income from continuing operations

$

213

$

240

Income from discontinued operations

-

275

Net income attributable to JCI

$

213

$

515

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.28

$

0.26

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

-

0.30

Diluted earnings per share*

$

0.28

$

0.57

Diluted weighted average shares

757.1

905.9

Shares outstanding at period end

743.9

898.1

* May not sum due to rounding.

24

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)

Six Months Ended March 31,

Net sales

$

11,020

$

11,243

Cost of sales

7,416

7,674

Gross profit

3,604

3,569

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,878)

(2,896)

Restructuring and impairment costs

(173)

-

Net financing charges

(111)

(183)

Equity income

63

75

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

505

565

Income tax provision

78

155

Income from continuing operations

427

410

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

547

Net income

427

957

Less: Income from continuing operations

attributable to noncontrolling interests

55

63

Less: Income from discontinued operations

attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

24

Net income attributable to JCI

$

372

$

870

Income from continuing operations

$

372

$

347

Income from discontinued operations

-

523

Net income attributable to JCI

$

372

$

870

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.49

$

0.38

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

-

0.57

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.49

$

0.95

Diluted weighted average shares

765.6

915.6

Shares outstanding at period end

25

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)

March 31,

September 30,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,006

$

2,805

Accounts receivable - net

5,492

5,770

Inventories

2,030

1,814

Assets held for sale

91

98

Other current assets

1,336

1,906

Current assets

9,955

12,393

Property, plant and equipment - net

3,274

3,348

Goodwill

18,072

18,178

Other intangible assets - net

5,391

5,632

Investments in partially-owned affiliates

869

853

Noncurrent assets held for sale

46

60

Other noncurrent assets

2,795

1,823

Total assets

$

40,402

$

42,287

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$

1,430

$

511

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,813

4,535

Liabilities held for sale

39

44

Other current liabilities

4,227

3,980

Current liabilities

9,509

9,070

Long-term debt

5,640

6,708

Other noncurrent liabilities

6,165

5,680

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI

18,084

19,766

Noncontrolling interests

1,004

1,063

Total liabilities and equity

$

40,402

$

42,287

26

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Operating Activities

Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations

$

213

$

240

Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

23

34

Net income from continuing operations

236

274

Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by

operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

207

211

Pension and postretirement benefit income

(40)

(28)

Pension and postretirement contributions

(15)

(16)

Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received

(19)

(31)

Deferred income taxes

(58)

460

Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs

62

-

Other - net

40

5

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:

Accounts receivable

7

(285)

Inventories

(147)

(99)

Other assets

(58)

34

Restructuring reserves

(71)

(34)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(107)

209

Accrued income taxes

118

(518)

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

155

182

Investing Activities

Capital expenditures

(124)

(125)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(10)

-

Other - net

19

2

Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations

(115)

(123)

Financing Activities

Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net

(177)

530

Stock repurchases

(816)

(533)

Payment of cash dividends

(199)

(239)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

-

(89)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

18

38

Employee equity-based compensation withholding

(12)

(2)

Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations

(1,186)

(295)

Discontinued Operations

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

(14)

309

Net cash used by investing activities

-

(87)

Net cash used by financing activities

-

(17)

Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations

(14)

205

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

7

5

Changes in cash held for sale

-

(28)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(1,153)

$

(54)

27

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions; unaudited)

Six Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Operating Activities

Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations

$

372

$

347

Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

55

63

Net income from continuing operations

427

410

Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by

operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

414

422

Pension and postretirement benefit income

(80)

(57)

Pension and postretirement contributions

(27)

(37)

Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received

(11)

(67)

Deferred income taxes

(61)

503

Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs

116

-

Other - net

56

33

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:

Accounts receivable

244

(139)

Inventories

(261)

(321)

Other assets

(150)

(29)

Restructuring reserves

(38)

(59)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(605)

(17)

Accrued income taxes

642

(539)

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

666

103

Investing Activities

Capital expenditures

(250)

(278)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(58)

(13)

Business divestitures, net of cash divested

-

6

Other - net

20

26

Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations

(288)

(259)

Financing Activities

Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net

(167)

1,544

Stock repurchases

(1,467)

(1,000)

Payment of cash dividends

(402)

(479)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

39

51

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(5)

(132)

Employee equity-based compensation withholding

(32)

(23)

Other - net

(2)

-

Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations

(2,036)

(39)

Discontinued Operations

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

(208)

502

Net cash used by investing activities

-

(153)

Net cash used by financing activities

-

(28)

Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations

(208)

321

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

64

(38)

Changes in cash held for sale

-

(30)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(1,802)

$

58

28

FOOTNOTES

1. Financial Summary

The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.

(in millions; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Actual

Non-GAAP

Actual

Non-GAAP

Actual

Non-GAAP

Actual

Non-GAAP

Net sales

Building Solutions North America

$

2,175

$

2,175

$

2,187

$

2,187

$

4,342

$

4,342

$

4,303

$

4,303

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

850

850

878

878

1,778

1,778

1,785

1,785

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

525

525

628

628

1,154

1,154

1,241

1,241

Global Products

1,894

1,894

2,086

2,086

3,746

3,746

3,914

3,914

Net sales

$

5,444

$

5,444

$

5,779

$

5,779

$

11,020

$

11,020

$

11,243

$

11,243

Segment EBITA (1)

Building Solutions North America

$

251

$

253

$

257

$

259

$

509

$

512

$

507

$

512

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

85

85

80

81

175

175

157

158

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

65

65

76

76

137

137

142

142

Global Products

216

216

251

255

419

420

441

449

Segment EBITA

617

619

664

671

1,240

1,244

1,247

1,261

Corporate expenses (2)

(118)

(82)

(167)

(104)

(236)

(163)

(303)

(197)

Amortization of intangible assets

(97)

(97)

(98)

(98)

(193)

(193)

(195)

(195)

Net mark-to-market adjustments (3)

(32)

-

20

-

(22)

-

(1)

-

Restructuring and impairment costs (4)

(62)

-

-

-

(173)

-

-

-

EBIT (5)

308

440

419

469

616

888

748

869

EBIT margin

5.7%

8.1%

7.3%

8.1%

5.6%

8.1%

6.7%

7.7%

Net financing charges

(59)

(59)

(98)

(98)

(111)

(111)

(183)

(183)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

249

381

321

371

505

777

565

686

Income tax provision (6)

(13)

(52)

(47)

(50)

(78)

(105)

(155)

(93)

Income from continuing operations

236

329

274

321

427

672

410

593

Income from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(23)

(12)

(34)

(34)

(55)

(49)

(63)

(63)

Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI

$

213

$

317

$

240

$

287

$

372

$

623

$

347

$

530

  1. The Company's press release contains financial information regarding segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earler within this footnote. The following is the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):

Building Solutions

Building Solutions

Building Solutions

Consolidated

(in millions)

North America

EMEA/LA

Asia Pacific

Global Products

JCI plc

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Segment EBITA as reported

$

251

$

257

$

85

$

80

$

65

$

76

$

216

$

251

$

617

$

664

Segment EBITA margin as reported

11.5%

11.8%

10.0%

9.1%

12.4%

12.1%

11.4%

12.0%

11.3%

11.5%

Adjusting items:

Integration costs

2

2

-

1

-

-

-

4

2

7

Adjusted segment EBITA

$

253

$

259

$

85

$

81

$

65

$

76

$

216

$

255

$

619

$

671

Adjusted segment EBITA margin

11.6%

11.8%

10.0%

9.2%

12.4%

12.1%

11.4%

12.2%

11.4%

11.6%

29

The following is the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):

Building Solutions

Building Solutions

Building Solutions

Consolidated

(in millions)

North America

EMEA/LA

Asia Pacific

Global Products

JCI plc

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Segment EBITA as reported

$

509

$

507

$

175

$

157

$

137

$

142

$

419

$

441

$

1,240

$

1,247

Segment EBITA margin as reported

11.7%

11.8%

9.8%

8.8%

11.9%

11.4%

11.2%

11.3%

11.3%

11.1%

Adjusting items:

Integration costs

3

5

-

1

-

-

1

8

4

14

Adjusted segment EBITA

$

512

$

512

$

175

$

158

$

137

$

142

$

420

$

449

$

1,244

$

1,261

Adjusted segment EBITA margin

11.8%

11.9%

9.8%

8.9%

11.9%

11.4%

11.2%

11.5%

11.3%

11.2%

  1. Adjusted Corporate expenses excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company's business. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes $36 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2020 excludes $73 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes $61 million of integration costs and $2 million of transaction costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2019 excludes $102 million of integration costs and $4 million of transaction costs.
  2. The three months ended March 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $32 million. The six months ended March 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $22 million. The three months ended March 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $20 million. The six months ended March 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $1 million.
  3. Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $62 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the six months ended March 31, 2020 of $173 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.
  4. Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.
  5. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes tax benefits from tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, net mark-to-market adjustments of $7 million, integration costs of $6 million, and restructuring and impairment costs of $4 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2020 excludes tax benefits from tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $20 million, integration costs of $11 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $4 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to Switzerland tax reform of $30 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes the tax benefits of integration costs of $7 million and transaction costs of $1 million, partially offset by the tax provision for net mark-to-market adjustments of $5 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2019 excludes the tax provision for valuation allowance adjustments of $76 million as a result of changes in U.S. tax law, partially offset by the tax benefits for integration costs of $13 million and transaction costs of $1 million.

2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, impact of ceasing the depreciation and amortization expense for the Power Solutions business as the business is held for sale, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):

Net Income Attributable

Net Income Attributable

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc from

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc from

to JCI plc

Continuing Operations

to JCI plc

Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc

$

0.28

$

0.57

$

0.28

$

0.26

$

0.49

$

0.95

$

0.49

$

0.38

Adjusting items:

Transaction costs

-

0.02

-

-

-

0.05

-

-

Related tax impact

-

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

-

Integration costs

0.05

0.08

0.05

0.08

0.10

0.13

0.10

0.13

Related tax impact

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

Net mark-to-market adjustments

0.04

(0.02)

0.04

(0.02)

0.03

-

0.03

-

Related tax impact

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

Restructuring and impairment costs

0.08

-

0.08

-

0.23

-

0.23

-

Related tax impact

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

-

NCI impact of restructuring and impairment

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

Cease of Power Solutions

depreciation / amortization expense

-

(0.07)

-

-

-

(0.10)

-

-

Related tax impact

-

0.02

-

-

-

0.03

-

-

Discrete tax items

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

-

0.01

0.16

0.01

0.08

NCI impact of discrete tax items

0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc*

$

0.42

$

0.59

$

0.42

$

0.32

$

0.81

$

1.20

$

0.81

$

0.58

* May not sum due to rounding

30

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):

Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc Basic weighted average shares outstanding Effect of dilutive securities:

Stock options, unvested restricted stock and unvested performance share awards

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

754.8

902.5

762.4

912.1

2.3

3.4

3.2

3.5

757.1

905.9

765.6

915.6

The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding organic net sales, net decrementals and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, income or cash flows from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2020 framework for organic net sales also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward- looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's full year 2020 GAAP financial results.

3. Organic Growth Reconciliation

The components of the changes in net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 versus the three months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):

Adjusted Base Net

Net Sales for the Three

Sales for the Three

Net Sales for the Three

Months Ended

Base Year Adjustments -

Months Ended

Months Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2019

Divestitures and Other

March 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

March 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America

$

2,187

$

-

-

$

2,187

$

-

-

$

(2)

-

$

(10)

-

$

2,175

-1%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

878

2

-

880

10

1%

(33)

-4%

(7)

-1%

850

-3%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

628

-

-

628

2

-

(15)

-2%

(90)

-14%

525

-16%

Total field

3,693

2

-

3,695

12

-

(50)

-1%

(107)

-3%

3,550

-4%

Global Products

2,086

(7)

-

2,079

2

-

(13)

-1%

(174)

-8%

1,894

-9%

Total net sales

$

5,779

$

(5)

-

$

5,774

$

14

-

$

(63)

-1%

$

(281)

-5%

$

5,444

-6%

The components of the changes in net sales for the six months ended March 31, 2020 versus the six months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):

Adjusted Base Net

Net Sales for the Six

Sales for the

Net Sales for the Six

Months Ended

Base Year Adjustments -

Six Months Ended

Months Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2019

Divestitures and Other

March 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

March 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America

$

4,303

$

(2)

-

$

4,301

$

-

-

$

(2)

-

$

43

1%

$

4,342

1%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

1,785

(23)

-1%

1,762

15

1%

(58)

-3%

59

3%

1,778

-

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

1,241

-

-

1,241

4

-

(20)

-2%

(71)

-6%

1,154

-7%

Total field

7,329

(25)

-

7,304

19

-

(80)

-1%

31

-

7,274

-

Global Products

3,914

(15)

-

3,899

3

-

(10)

-

(146)

-4%

3,746

-4%

Total net sales

$

11,243

$

(40)

-

$

11,203

$

22

-

$

(90)

-1%

$

(115)

-1%

$

11,020

-2%

31

The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the three months ended March 31, 2020 versus the three months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):

Adjusted Segment

Adjusted Segment

Adjusted Base Segment

EBITA / EBIT for

EBITA / EBIT for the

EBITA / EBIT for the

the Three

Three Months Ended

Base Year Adjustments -

Three Months Ended

Months Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2019

Divestitures and Other

March 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

March 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America

$

259

$

-

-

$

259

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

(6)

-2%

$

253

-2%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

81

-

-

81

2

2%

(6)

-7%

8

10%

85

5%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

76

-

-

76

-

-

(1)

-1%

(10)

-13%

65

-14%

Total field

416

-

-

416

2

-

(7)

-2%

(8)

-2%

403

-3%

Global Products

255

(1)

-

254

-

-

(2)

-1%

(36)

-14%

216

-15%

Total adjusted segment EBITA

671

(1)

-

670

$

2

-

$

(9)

-1%

$

(44)

-7%

619

-8%

Corporate expenses

(104)

-

(104)

(82)

21%

Amortization of intangible assets

(98)

-

(98)

(97)

1%

Total adjusted EBIT

$

469

$

(1)

$

468

$

440

-6%

The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the six months ended March 31, 2020 versus the six months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):

Adjusted Segment

Adjusted Base Segment

Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

EBITA / EBIT for the

EBITA / EBIT for

Six Months Ended

Base Year Adjustments -

Six Months Ended

the Six Months Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2019

Divestitures and Other

March 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

March 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America

$

512

$

-

-

$

512

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

512

-

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

158

(1)

-1%

157

3

2%

(9)

-6%

24

15%

175

11%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

142

-

-

142

1

1%

(1)

-1%

(5)

-4%

137

-4%

Total field

812

(1)

-

811

4

-

(10)

-1%

19

2%

824

2%

Global Products

449

(1)

-

448

(1)

-

(3)

-1%

(24)

-5%

420

-6%

Total adjusted segment EBITA

1,261

(2)

-

1,259

$

3

-

$

(13)

-1%

$

(5)

-

1,244

-1%

Corporate expenses

(197)

-

(197)

(163)

17%

Amortization of intangible assets

(195)

-

(195)

(193)

1%

Total adjusted EBIT

$

869

$

(2)

$

867

$

888

2%

4. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes special items, as included in the table below, because these cash flows are not considered to be directly related to its underlying businesses. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash.

The following is the three months and six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(in billions)

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing

operations

$

0.2

$

0.2

$

0.7

$

0.1

Capital expenditures

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.3)

(0.3)

Reported free cash flow *

-

0.1

0.4

(0.2)

Adjusting items:

Transaction/integration costs

-

0.1

0.2

0.1

Restructuring payments

0.1

-

0.1

0.1

Nonrecurring tax refunds

-

-

(0.6)

-

Total adjusting items

0.1

0.1

(0.3)

0.2

Adjusted free cash flow *

$

0.2

$

0.2

$

0.1

$

-

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

attributable to JCI

$

0.3

$

0.3

$

0.6

$

0.5

Adjusted free cash flow conversion

67%

67%

17%

0%

* May not sum due to rounding

32

5. Net Debt to EBITDA

The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$

1,430

$

1,362

Long-term debt

5,640

5,920

Total debt

7,070

7,282

Less: cash and cash equivalents

1,006

2,160

Total net debt

$

6,064

$

5,122

Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA

$

3,326

$

3,359

Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.8x

1.5x

The following is the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):

Last Twelve Months

Last Twelve Months

Ended

Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Income from continuing operations

$

1,306

$

1,344

Income tax benefit

(310)

(276)

Net financing charges

278

317

EBIT

1,274

1,385

Adjusting items:

Transaction costs

7

9

Integration costs

267

297

Net mark-to-market adjustments

639

587

Restructuring and impairment costs

408

346

Tax indemnification reserve release

(226)

(226)

Environmental reserve

140

140

Adjusted EBIT (1)

2,509

2,538

Depreciation and amortization

817

821

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

3,326

$

3,359

  1. The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

6. Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, and discrete tax items for the three and six months ending March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 is approximately 13.5%.

7. Restructuring and Impairment Costs

The three months ended March 31, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $62 million related to indefinite-lived intangible asset impairments primarily related to the Company's retail business. The six months ended March 31, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $173 million related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.

8. Leases

On October 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)," which requires recognition of operating leases as a lease asset and liabilities on the balance sheet. The adoption of the new guidance resulted in recognition of a right-of-use asset and related lease liabilities of $1.1 billion.

33

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 12:38:03 UTC
