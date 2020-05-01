Johnson Controls International : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
0
05/01/2020 | 08:39am EDT
Fiscal 2020
May 1, 2020
Forward Looking/Cautionary Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Information
Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures and debt levels are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions such as the merger with Tyco and the disposition of the Power Solutions business, changes in tax laws (including but not limited to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017), regulations, rates, policies or interpretations, the loss of key senior management, the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions, significant transaction costs and/or
unknown liabilities associated with such transactions, the outcome of actual or potential litigation relating to such transactions, the risk that disruptions
from recent transactions will harm Johnson Controls' business, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including increased tariffs or trade restrictions, energy and commodity prices, the availability of raw materials and component products, currency exchange rates, maintaining the capacity, reliability and security of our information technology infrastructure, the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force, the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 21, 2019, which is available at www.sec.govand www.johnsoncontrols.comunder the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls' subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, transaction costs, integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted organic segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow conversion and net debt are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items such as transaction costs and integration costs because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its business units. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of thee non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.
2 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Navigating Unprecedented Times
Our employees and customers remain our first priority
Macro economic uncertainty related to COVID-19
On the front lines executing essential services
Taking decisive actions to mitigate; contingency/scenario planning
Strong Balance Sheet and liquidity
Quarterly dividend maintained
Leadership Position In Response To
COVID-19 Pandemic
3 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
COVID-19 Crisis Response With Essential Services
Johnson Controls is committed to serving the healthcare community during the COVID-19 crisis.
We have the global experience, national
workforce and healthcare expertise to quickly expand hospital capacity and enhance caregiver response for COVID-19
Providing Urgent COVID-19
Healthcare Solutions
Expanding hospital capacity to serve more patients
Converting hotel rooms to modified isolation rooms to ensure patient safety and comfort
Controlling the flow of contaminated air in laboratories to ensure the safety of researchers
Deploying designs in hours, not days - with our Center of Excellence global engineering design team
Integrating fever detection systems into building solutions
Enhancing video capabilities to bridge communications between quarantine zones and operations and help protect the health of front line healthcare teams with the influx of patients
4 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Essential Products With Enhanced Innovation
Applied Products
Ducted Systems
Controls Products
Pre-Configured Air
"Limited Touch"
Room Pressure Monitoring
Handling Units
Residential Replacement
System
Systems
Security Products
Air Distribution
Frictionless Access Control
Thermal Detection & Scanning
Envirco ISOCLEAN
5 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
COVID-19 Mitigating Actions
Complete
Immediate flexing of Mfg and Field Ops to new demand
*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
FCF
$0.2B
$0.2B
Normal
($0.2B)
($0.1B)
Seasonal
Pattern
Q2
H1 FY19
H1 FY20
Q1
9 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Q2 FY20 Results vs. Prior Year* (continuing operations)
EPS BRIDGE
$0.07
($0.01)
$0.02
$0.32
$0.04
$0.04
$0.04
Estimated
COVID-19 Net Impact ($0.05 - 0.07)
$0.42
($0.10)
Q2 FY19
VOLUME /
SYNERGIES /
COVID-19
NFC
NCI
SHARE
OTHER
Q2 FY20
ACTUAL
MIX
PRODUCTIVITY
ACTIONS
COUNT
ACTUAL
*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.
10 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Balance Sheet
Capital Structure
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Short-term debt and
$1,362
$1,430
current portion of long-term debt
Long-term debt
5,920
5,640
Total debt
7,282
7,070
Less: cash and cash
2,160
1,006
equivalents
Net debt*
$5,122
$6,064
Net debt / EBITDA*
1.5x
1.8x
*Non-GAAP measure. See footnotes for reconciliation.
11 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Capital Structure: Strong Liquidity Position
Recent Debt Repayment and Issuances
In March, repaid $500 million bond maturity with existing cash (5.0% interest rate)
In April, raised $675 million via European financing arrangements (average interest rate of 1.0%, 6-month term)
In April, raised $575 million in bank term loans (average interest rate of 2.7%, 1-year term)
Undrawn Senior Revolving Credit Facilities
$500 million one-year facility
$2.5 billion five-year facility
Additional Liquidity Items
Repurchased 21 million shares for $816 million in quarter; suspended program mid-March
Substantial operating cash flow expected to be generated in second half of fiscal year
Reduced capital expenditures
Maintain active shelf registration statement
Well positioned to refinance upcoming debt maturities
12 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Free Cash Flow* (continuing operations)
Q2
Q2
H1
H1
(in $ billions)
FY19
FY20
FY19
FY20
Cash provided by
$0.2
$0.2
$0.1
$0.7
operating activities
Capital expenditures
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.3)
(0.3)
Reported FCF**
$0.1
$0.0
$(0.2)
$0.4
Integration/transaction
0.1
-
0.1
0.2
costs
Restructuring payments
0.1
0.1
0.1
Nonrecurring tax
-
-
(0.6)
refunds
Adjustments
$0.1
$0.1
$0.2
(0.3)
Adjusted FCF**
$0.2
$0.2
$0.0
$0.1
Q2 adjusted FCF from continuing operations of $0.2 billion
YTD adjusted FCF of $0.1 billion
Expect FY20 adjusted free cash flow conversion of >100%
Excludes one-time cash outflows of ~$0.3 billion
Excludes ~$0.6 billion tax refund received in Q1 FY20
*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. **May not sum due to rounding
13 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Segment Results*
Estimated COVID-19
Net Impact
Sales
Segment EBITA
Segment EBITA Margin
(5%)
(7%)
(20)
($350 - 390M)
($90 - 110M)
Organic
Organic
bps
Organic
$5,779M
$671M
11.6%
11.4%
$5,444M
$619M
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
EBITA Margin
11.6%+50bps11.4%
+60bps
(10bps)
(120bps)
Q2 FY19
Volume / Mix
COVID-19
Synergies /
Other
Q2 FY20
Actions
Productivity
*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.
14 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Segment Results*
Sales
EBITA Margin
Comments
($M)
Organic % yoy
Change yoy
North America
$2,175
11.6%
Service +2% / Install (2%)
FLAT
-20bps
Orders (7%); Backlog $5.8B +4%
EMEALA
$850
10.0%
Service +2% / Install (4%)
(1%)
+80bps
Orders (4%); Backlog $1.7B +6%
Asia Pac
$525
12.4%
Service (7%) / Install (20%)
(14%)
+30bps
Orders (11%); Backlog $1.5B +3%
Global Products
$1,894
11.4%
Building Mgmt Flat
HVAC Equipment (LDD)
(8%)
-80bps
Specialty Products (MSD)
Orders declined 7% year-over-year
Backlog up 4% organically to $9.0 billion
*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.
15 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Corporate Expense* (continuing operations)
21%
($ in millions)
$104M
$82M
Realization of cost synergies and productivity savings
COVID-19cost actions
Ongoing cost reductions related to Power Solutions sale
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.
16 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
2nd Half Fiscal 2020 Framework*
2nd Half FY20
Organic Revenue Decline
(15 - 20%)
Mitigating Cost Actions
$400 - 450M
(including Corporate)
Net Decrementals on
(Low 20s)
Revenue Decline
Mitigating Actions
Comp & Benefits ~60%
Indirect Spend ~30%
Facilities ~10%
Previous FY20 Guidance Withdrawn
* Non-GAAP excludes special items.
17 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Appendix:
Supplemental Information
Direct Material Supply Base
Americas
EMEALA
APAC
United States
Europe
China
# of Suppliers
~1,100
# of Suppliers
~700
# of Suppliers
~400
Supply Chain Spend
$2.2B
Supply Chain Spend
$420M
Supply Chain Spend
$1.0B
Mexico
Middle East
India
# of Suppliers
~100
# of Suppliers
~100
# of Suppliers
~100
Supply Chain Spend
$250M
Supply Chain Spend
$75M
Supply Chain Spend
$175M
LATAM
Malaysia
# of Suppliers
~100
Supply Chain Spend
$50M
# of Suppliers
~100
Supply Chain Spend
$60M
19 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
Segment End Market Performance*
Field
North America
EMEALA
APAC
Organic Revenue
FLAT
(1%)
(14%)
Service
+2%
+2%
(7%)
Install
(2%)
(4%)
(20%)
HVAC & Controls
+LSD
(MSD)
(HT)
Fire & Security
(LSD)
(LSD)
(LSD)
Performance Contracting
+MSD
-
-
Industrial Refrigeration
-
+MSD
-
Global Products
Building Management
HVAC Equipment
Specialty Products
Organic Growth
Flat
(LDD)
(MSD)
Residential
-
(MT); NA (>20%)
-
Light Commercial
-
(MSD); NA (MSD)
-
Applied Equipment
-
(MT)
-
VRF
-
(LSD)
-
Industrial Refrigeration
-
(MSD)
-
*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.
20 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
FY20 Second Quarter
Financial Results (continuing operations)
($ in millions, except earnings per share)
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
Q2 FY19*
Q2 FY20*
% Change
GAAP
GAAP
NON-GAAP
NON-GAAP
NON-GAAP
Sales
$5,779
$5,444
$5,779
$5,444
(6%)
Gross profit
1,844
1,801
1,844
1,801
(2%)
% of sales
31.9%
33.1%
31.9%
33.1%
SG&A expenses
1,458
1,451
1,408
1,381
(2%)
Restructuring & impairment costs
-
62
-
-
Equity income
33
20
33
20
(39%)
EBIT
419
308
469
440
(6%)
EBIT margin
7.3%
5.7%
8.1%
8.1%
Net financing charges
98
59
98
59
(40%)
Income before income taxes
321
249
371
381
3%
Income tax provision
47
13
50
52
4%
Net income
274
236
321
329
2%
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
34
23
34
12
(65%)
Net income attributable to JCI
$240
$213
$287
$317
10%
Diluted EPS
$0.26
$0.28
$0.32
$0.42
31%
*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation.
21 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
FY20 Second Quarter
Special Items (continuing operations)
$ In millions, except EPS
Q2 FY20
Pre-tax Income
Tax (Expense)
NCI (Expense)
After-tax/NCI
EPS Impact
(Expense)
Benefit
Income
Income (Expense)
Integration costs
$(38)
$6
$-
$(32)
$(0.04)
Net mark-to-market adjustments
(32)
7
-
(25)
(0.03)
Impairment charge
(62)
4
-
(58)
(0.08)
Discrete income tax items
-
22
(11)
11
0.01
Total
$(132)
$39
$(11)
$(104)
$(0.14)
Q2 FY19
Pre-tax Income
Tax (Expense)
NCI (Expense)
After-tax Income
EPS Impact
(Expense)
Benefit
Income
(Expense)
Transaction costs
$(2)
$1
$-
$(1)
$ -
Integration costs
(68)
7
-
(61)
(0.07)
Net mark-to-market adjustments
20
(5)
-
15
0.02
Total
$(50)
$3
$-
$(47)
$(0.05)
22 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020
johnsoncontrols.com/investors @JCI_IR
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Net sales
$
5,444
$
5,779
Cost of sales
3,643
3,935
Gross profit
1,801
1,844
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,451)
(1,458)
Restructuring and impairment costs
(62)
-
Net financing charges
(59)
(98)
Equity income
20
33
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
249
321
Income tax provision
13
47
Income from continuing operations
236
274
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
284
Net income
236
558
Less: Income from continuing operations
attributable to noncontrolling interests
23
34
Less: Income from discontinued operations
attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
9
Net income attributable to JCI
$
213
$
515
Income from continuing operations
$
213
$
240
Income from discontinued operations
-
275
Net income attributable to JCI
$
213
$
515
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.28
$
0.26
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
-
0.30
Diluted earnings per share*
$
0.28
$
0.57
Diluted weighted average shares
757.1
905.9
Shares outstanding at period end
743.9
898.1
* May not sum due to rounding.
24
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
Six Months Ended March 31,
Net sales
$
11,020
$
11,243
Cost of sales
7,416
7,674
Gross profit
3,604
3,569
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,878)
(2,896)
Restructuring and impairment costs
(173)
-
Net financing charges
(111)
(183)
Equity income
63
75
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
505
565
Income tax provision
78
155
Income from continuing operations
427
410
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
547
Net income
427
957
Less: Income from continuing operations
attributable to noncontrolling interests
55
63
Less: Income from discontinued operations
attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
24
Net income attributable to JCI
$
372
$
870
Income from continuing operations
$
372
$
347
Income from discontinued operations
-
523
Net income attributable to JCI
$
372
$
870
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.49
$
0.38
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
-
0.57
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.49
$
0.95
Diluted weighted average shares
765.6
915.6
Shares outstanding at period end
25
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in millions; unaudited)
March 31,
September 30,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,006
$
2,805
Accounts receivable - net
5,492
5,770
Inventories
2,030
1,814
Assets held for sale
91
98
Other current assets
1,336
1,906
Current assets
9,955
12,393
Property, plant and equipment - net
3,274
3,348
Goodwill
18,072
18,178
Other intangible assets - net
5,391
5,632
Investments in partially-owned affiliates
869
853
Noncurrent assets held for sale
46
60
Other noncurrent assets
2,795
1,823
Total assets
$
40,402
$
42,287
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
1,430
$
511
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
3,813
4,535
Liabilities held for sale
39
44
Other current liabilities
4,227
3,980
Current liabilities
9,509
9,070
Long-term debt
5,640
6,708
Other noncurrent liabilities
6,165
5,680
Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI
18,084
19,766
Noncontrolling interests
1,004
1,063
Total liabilities and equity
$
40,402
$
42,287
26
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations
$
213
$
240
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
23
34
Net income from continuing operations
236
274
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
207
211
Pension and postretirement benefit income
(40)
(28)
Pension and postretirement contributions
(15)
(16)
Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received
(19)
(31)
Deferred income taxes
(58)
460
Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs
62
-
Other - net
40
5
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable
7
(285)
Inventories
(147)
(99)
Other assets
(58)
34
Restructuring reserves
(71)
(34)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(107)
209
Accrued income taxes
118
(518)
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
155
182
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(124)
(125)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(10)
-
Other - net
19
2
Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations
(115)
(123)
Financing Activities
Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net
(177)
530
Stock repurchases
(816)
(533)
Payment of cash dividends
(199)
(239)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
-
(89)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
18
38
Employee equity-based compensation withholding
(12)
(2)
Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations
(1,186)
(295)
Discontinued Operations
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
(14)
309
Net cash used by investing activities
-
(87)
Net cash used by financing activities
-
(17)
Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations
(14)
205
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
7
5
Changes in cash held for sale
-
(28)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(1,153)
$
(54)
27
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions; unaudited)
Six Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations
$
372
$
347
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
55
63
Net income from continuing operations
427
410
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
414
422
Pension and postretirement benefit income
(80)
(57)
Pension and postretirement contributions
(27)
(37)
Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received
(11)
(67)
Deferred income taxes
(61)
503
Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs
116
-
Other - net
56
33
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable
244
(139)
Inventories
(261)
(321)
Other assets
(150)
(29)
Restructuring reserves
(38)
(59)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(605)
(17)
Accrued income taxes
642
(539)
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
666
103
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(250)
(278)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(58)
(13)
Business divestitures, net of cash divested
-
6
Other - net
20
26
Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations
(288)
(259)
Financing Activities
Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net
(167)
1,544
Stock repurchases
(1,467)
(1,000)
Payment of cash dividends
(402)
(479)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
39
51
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(5)
(132)
Employee equity-based compensation withholding
(32)
(23)
Other - net
(2)
-
Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations
(2,036)
(39)
Discontinued Operations
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
(208)
502
Net cash used by investing activities
-
(153)
Net cash used by financing activities
-
(28)
Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations
(208)
321
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
64
(38)
Changes in cash held for sale
-
(30)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(1,802)
$
58
28
FOOTNOTES
1. Financial Summary
The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Actual
Non-GAAP
Actual
Non-GAAP
Actual
Non-GAAP
Actual
Non-GAAP
Net sales
Building Solutions North America
$
2,175
$
2,175
$
2,187
$
2,187
$
4,342
$
4,342
$
4,303
$
4,303
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
850
850
878
878
1,778
1,778
1,785
1,785
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
525
525
628
628
1,154
1,154
1,241
1,241
Global Products
1,894
1,894
2,086
2,086
3,746
3,746
3,914
3,914
Net sales
$
5,444
$
5,444
$
5,779
$
5,779
$
11,020
$
11,020
$
11,243
$
11,243
Segment EBITA (1)
Building Solutions North America
$
251
$
253
$
257
$
259
$
509
$
512
$
507
$
512
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
85
85
80
81
175
175
157
158
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
65
65
76
76
137
137
142
142
Global Products
216
216
251
255
419
420
441
449
Segment EBITA
617
619
664
671
1,240
1,244
1,247
1,261
Corporate expenses (2)
(118)
(82)
(167)
(104)
(236)
(163)
(303)
(197)
Amortization of intangible assets
(97)
(97)
(98)
(98)
(193)
(193)
(195)
(195)
Net mark-to-market adjustments (3)
(32)
-
20
-
(22)
-
(1)
-
Restructuring and impairment costs (4)
(62)
-
-
-
(173)
-
-
-
EBIT (5)
308
440
419
469
616
888
748
869
EBIT margin
5.7%
8.1%
7.3%
8.1%
5.6%
8.1%
6.7%
7.7%
Net financing charges
(59)
(59)
(98)
(98)
(111)
(111)
(183)
(183)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
249
381
321
371
505
777
565
686
Income tax provision (6)
(13)
(52)
(47)
(50)
(78)
(105)
(155)
(93)
Income from continuing operations
236
329
274
321
427
672
410
593
Income from continuing operations attributable to
noncontrolling interests
(23)
(12)
(34)
(34)
(55)
(49)
(63)
(63)
Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI
$
213
$
317
$
240
$
287
$
372
$
623
$
347
$
530
The Company's press release contains financial information regarding segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.
A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earler within this footnote. The following is the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):
Building Solutions
Building Solutions
Building Solutions
Consolidated
(in millions)
North America
EMEA/LA
Asia Pacific
Global Products
JCI plc
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Segment EBITA as reported
$
251
$
257
$
85
$
80
$
65
$
76
$
216
$
251
$
617
$
664
Segment EBITA margin as reported
11.5%
11.8%
10.0%
9.1%
12.4%
12.1%
11.4%
12.0%
11.3%
11.5%
Adjusting items:
Integration costs
2
2
-
1
-
-
-
4
2
7
Adjusted segment EBITA
$
253
$
259
$
85
$
81
$
65
$
76
$
216
$
255
$
619
$
671
Adjusted segment EBITA margin
11.6%
11.8%
10.0%
9.2%
12.4%
12.1%
11.4%
12.2%
11.4%
11.6%
29
The following is the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):
Building Solutions
Building Solutions
Building Solutions
Consolidated
(in millions)
North America
EMEA/LA
Asia Pacific
Global Products
JCI plc
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Segment EBITA as reported
$
509
$
507
$
175
$
157
$
137
$
142
$
419
$
441
$
1,240
$
1,247
Segment EBITA margin as reported
11.7%
11.8%
9.8%
8.8%
11.9%
11.4%
11.2%
11.3%
11.3%
11.1%
Adjusting items:
Integration costs
3
5
-
1
-
-
1
8
4
14
Adjusted segment EBITA
$
512
$
512
$
175
$
158
$
137
$
142
$
420
$
449
$
1,244
$
1,261
Adjusted segment EBITA margin
11.8%
11.9%
9.8%
8.9%
11.9%
11.4%
11.2%
11.5%
11.3%
11.2%
Adjusted Corporate expenses excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company's business. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes $36 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2020 excludes $73 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes $61 million of integration costs and $2 million of transaction costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2019 excludes $102 million of integration costs and $4 million of transaction costs.
The three months ended March 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $32 million. The six months ended March 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $22 million. The three months ended March 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $20 million. The six months ended March 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $1 million.
Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $62 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the six months ended March 31, 2020 of $173 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.
Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.
Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes tax benefits from tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, net mark-to-market adjustments of $7 million, integration costs of $6 million, and restructuring and impairment costs of $4 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2020 excludes tax benefits from tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $20 million, integration costs of $11 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $4 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to Switzerland tax reform of $30 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes the tax benefits of integration costs of $7 million and transaction costs of $1 million, partially offset by the tax provision for net mark-to-market adjustments of $5 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2019 excludes the tax provision for valuation allowance adjustments of $76 million as a result of changes in U.S. tax law, partially offset by the tax benefits for integration costs of $13 million and transaction costs of $1 million.
2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, impact of ceasing the depreciation and amortization expense for the Power Solutions business as the business is held for sale, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.
A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):
Net Income Attributable
Net Income Attributable
Net Income Attributable
to JCI plc from
Net Income Attributable
to JCI plc from
to JCI plc
Continuing Operations
to JCI plc
Continuing Operations
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc
$
0.28
$
0.57
$
0.28
$
0.26
$
0.49
$
0.95
$
0.49
$
0.38
Adjusting items:
Transaction costs
-
0.02
-
-
-
0.05
-
-
Related tax impact
-
-
-
-
-
(0.01)
-
-
Integration costs
0.05
0.08
0.05
0.08
0.10
0.13
0.10
0.13
Related tax impact
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Net mark-to-market adjustments
0.04
(0.02)
0.04
(0.02)
0.03
-
0.03
-
Related tax impact
(0.01)
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
-
Restructuring and impairment costs
0.08
-
0.08
-
0.23
-
0.23
-
Related tax impact
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
-
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
-
NCI impact of restructuring and impairment
-
-
-
-
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
-
Cease of Power Solutions
depreciation / amortization expense
-
(0.07)
-
-
-
(0.10)
-
-
Related tax impact
-
0.02
-
-
-
0.03
-
-
Discrete tax items
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
-
0.01
0.16
0.01
0.08
NCI impact of discrete tax items
0.01
-
0.01
-
0.01
-
0.01
-
Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc*
$
0.42
$
0.59
$
0.42
$
0.32
$
0.81
$
1.20
$
0.81
$
0.58
* May not sum due to rounding
30
The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):
Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc Basic weighted average shares outstanding Effect of dilutive securities:
Stock options, unvested restricted stock and unvested performance share awards
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
754.8
902.5
762.4
912.1
2.3
3.4
3.2
3.5
757.1
905.9
765.6
915.6
The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding organic net sales, net decrementals and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, income or cash flows from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2020 framework for organic net sales also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward- looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's full year 2020 GAAP financial results.
3. Organic Growth Reconciliation
The components of the changes in net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 versus the three months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):
Adjusted Base Net
Net Sales for the Three
Sales for the Three
Net Sales for the Three
Months Ended
Base Year Adjustments -
Months Ended
Months Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2019
Divestitures and Other
March 31, 2019
Acquisitions
Foreign Currency
Organic Growth
March 31, 2020
Building Solutions North America
$
2,187
$
-
-
$
2,187
$
-
-
$
(2)
-
$
(10)
-
$
2,175
-1%
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
878
2
-
880
10
1%
(33)
-4%
(7)
-1%
850
-3%
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
628
-
-
628
2
-
(15)
-2%
(90)
-14%
525
-16%
Total field
3,693
2
-
3,695
12
-
(50)
-1%
(107)
-3%
3,550
-4%
Global Products
2,086
(7)
-
2,079
2
-
(13)
-1%
(174)
-8%
1,894
-9%
Total net sales
$
5,779
$
(5)
-
$
5,774
$
14
-
$
(63)
-1%
$
(281)
-5%
$
5,444
-6%
The components of the changes in net sales for the six months ended March 31, 2020 versus the six months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):
Adjusted Base Net
Net Sales for the Six
Sales for the
Net Sales for the Six
Months Ended
Base Year Adjustments -
Six Months Ended
Months Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2019
Divestitures and Other
March 31, 2019
Acquisitions
Foreign Currency
Organic Growth
March 31, 2020
Building Solutions North America
$
4,303
$
(2)
-
$
4,301
$
-
-
$
(2)
-
$
43
1%
$
4,342
1%
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
1,785
(23)
-1%
1,762
15
1%
(58)
-3%
59
3%
1,778
-
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
1,241
-
-
1,241
4
-
(20)
-2%
(71)
-6%
1,154
-7%
Total field
7,329
(25)
-
7,304
19
-
(80)
-1%
31
-
7,274
-
Global Products
3,914
(15)
-
3,899
3
-
(10)
-
(146)
-4%
3,746
-4%
Total net sales
$
11,243
$
(40)
-
$
11,203
$
22
-
$
(90)
-1%
$
(115)
-1%
$
11,020
-2%
31
The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the three months ended March 31, 2020 versus the three months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):
Adjusted Segment
Adjusted Segment
Adjusted Base Segment
EBITA / EBIT for
EBITA / EBIT for the
EBITA / EBIT for the
the Three
Three Months Ended
Base Year Adjustments -
Three Months Ended
Months Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2019
Divestitures and Other
March 31, 2019
Acquisitions
Foreign Currency
Organic Growth
March 31, 2020
Building Solutions North America
$
259
$
-
-
$
259
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
(6)
-2%
$
253
-2%
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
81
-
-
81
2
2%
(6)
-7%
8
10%
85
5%
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
76
-
-
76
-
-
(1)
-1%
(10)
-13%
65
-14%
Total field
416
-
-
416
2
-
(7)
-2%
(8)
-2%
403
-3%
Global Products
255
(1)
-
254
-
-
(2)
-1%
(36)
-14%
216
-15%
Total adjusted segment EBITA
671
(1)
-
670
$
2
-
$
(9)
-1%
$
(44)
-7%
619
-8%
Corporate expenses
(104)
-
(104)
(82)
21%
Amortization of intangible assets
(98)
-
(98)
(97)
1%
Total adjusted EBIT
$
469
$
(1)
$
468
$
440
-6%
The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the six months ended March 31, 2020 versus the six months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):
Adjusted Segment
Adjusted Base Segment
Adjusted Segment
EBITA / EBIT for the
EBITA / EBIT for the
EBITA / EBIT for
Six Months Ended
Base Year Adjustments -
Six Months Ended
the Six Months Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2019
Divestitures and Other
March 31, 2019
Acquisitions
Foreign Currency
Organic Growth
March 31, 2020
Building Solutions North America
$
512
$
-
-
$
512
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
512
-
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
158
(1)
-1%
157
3
2%
(9)
-6%
24
15%
175
11%
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
142
-
-
142
1
1%
(1)
-1%
(5)
-4%
137
-4%
Total field
812
(1)
-
811
4
-
(10)
-1%
19
2%
824
2%
Global Products
449
(1)
-
448
(1)
-
(3)
-1%
(24)
-5%
420
-6%
Total adjusted segment EBITA
1,261
(2)
-
1,259
$
3
-
$
(13)
-1%
$
(5)
-
1,244
-1%
Corporate expenses
(197)
-
(197)
(163)
17%
Amortization of intangible assets
(195)
-
(195)
(193)
1%
Total adjusted EBIT
$
869
$
(2)
$
867
$
888
2%
4. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes special items, as included in the table below, because these cash flows are not considered to be directly related to its underlying businesses. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash.
The following is the three months and six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in billions)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing
operations
$
0.2
$
0.2
$
0.7
$
0.1
Capital expenditures
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.3)
(0.3)
Reported free cash flow *
-
0.1
0.4
(0.2)
Adjusting items:
Transaction/integration costs
-
0.1
0.2
0.1
Restructuring payments
0.1
-
0.1
0.1
Nonrecurring tax refunds
-
-
(0.6)
-
Total adjusting items
0.1
0.1
(0.3)
0.2
Adjusted free cash flow *
$
0.2
$
0.2
$
0.1
$
-
Adjusted net income from continuing operations
attributable to JCI
$
0.3
$
0.3
$
0.6
$
0.5
Adjusted free cash flow conversion
67%
67%
17%
0%
* May not sum due to rounding
32
5. Net Debt to EBITDA
The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
1,430
$
1,362
Long-term debt
5,640
5,920
Total debt
7,070
7,282
Less: cash and cash equivalents
1,006
2,160
Total net debt
$
6,064
$
5,122
Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA
$
3,326
$
3,359
Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA
1.8x
1.5x
The following is the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):
Last Twelve Months
Last Twelve Months
Ended
Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Income from continuing operations
$
1,306
$
1,344
Income tax benefit
(310)
(276)
Net financing charges
278
317
EBIT
1,274
1,385
Adjusting items:
Transaction costs
7
9
Integration costs
267
297
Net mark-to-market adjustments
639
587
Restructuring and impairment costs
408
346
Tax indemnification reserve release
(226)
(226)
Environmental reserve
140
140
Adjusted EBIT (1)
2,509
2,538
Depreciation and amortization
817
821
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
3,326
$
3,359
The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.
6. Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, and discrete tax items for the three and six months ending March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 is approximately 13.5%.
7. Restructuring and Impairment Costs
The three months ended March 31, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $62 million related to indefinite-lived intangible asset impairments primarily related to the Company's retail business. The six months ended March 31, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $173 million related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.
8. Leases
On October 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)," which requires recognition of operating leases as a lease asset and liabilities on the balance sheet. The adoption of the new guidance resulted in recognition of a right-of-use asset and related lease liabilities of $1.1 billion.
Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 12:38:03 UTC