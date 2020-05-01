Johnson Controls International : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call 0 05/01/2020 | 08:39am EDT Send by mail :

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results May 1, 2020 In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures and debt levels are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions such as the merger with Tyco and the disposition of the Power Solutions business, changes in tax laws (including but not limited to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017), regulations, rates, policies or interpretations, the loss of key senior management, the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions, the outcome of actual or potential litigation relating to such transactions, the risk that disruptions from recent transactions will harm Johnson Controls' business, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including increased tariffs or trade restrictions, energy and commodity prices, the availability of raw materials and component products, currency exchange rates, maintaining the capacity, reliability and security of our information technology infrastructure, the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force, the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 21, 2019, which is available at www.sec.govand www.johnsoncontrols.comunder the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls' subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication. Non-GAAP Financial Information This presentation contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, transaction costs, integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted organic segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow conversion and net debt are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Navigating Unprecedented Times Our employees and customers remain our first priority

Macro economic uncertainty related to COVID-19

Macro economic uncertainty related to COVID-19

COVID-19 On the front lines executing essential services

Taking decisive actions to mitigate; contingency/scenario planning

Strong Balance Sheet and liquidity

Quarterly dividend maintained Leadership Position In Response To COVID-19 Pandemic 3 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 COVID-19 Crisis Response With Essential Services Johnson Controls is committed to serving the healthcare community during the COVID-19 crisis. We have the global experience, national workforce and healthcare expertise to quickly expand hospital capacity and enhance caregiver response for COVID-19 Providing Urgent COVID-19 Healthcare Solutions Expanding hospital capacity to serve more patients

Converting hotel rooms to modified isolation rooms to ensure patient safety and comfort

Controlling the flow of contaminated air in laboratories to ensure the safety of researchers

Deploying designs in hours, not days - with our Center of Excellence global engineering design team

Integrating fever detection systems into building solutions

Enhancing video capabilities to bridge communications between quarantine zones and operations and help protect the health of front line healthcare teams with the influx of patients 4 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Essential Products With Enhanced Innovation Applied Products Ducted Systems Controls Products Pre-Configured Air "Limited Touch" Room Pressure Monitoring Handling Units Residential Replacement System Systems Security Products Air Distribution Frictionless Access Control Thermal Detection & Scanning Envirco ISOCLEAN 5 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 COVID-19 Mitigating Actions Complete Immediate flexing of Mfg and Field Ops to new demand

Implemented unpaid time-off / furloughs; hiring freeze

time-off / furloughs; hiring freeze Decreased contactor spend and contingent workforce

Curtailed all discretionary spend, including travel

Reduced indirect spend with increased threshold for approval In Process Executing permanent cost structure changes

Additional working capital actions

Deferring/reducing capital expenditures

Improving productivity in Mfg and Field Ops Immediate Actions Addressing Our Cost Structure 6 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Emerging From COVID-19 With A Stronger Supply & Mfg Network China & Rest of APAC United States & Canada Europe & Middle East ▪ Employees: >10k ▪ Employees: >10k ▪ Employees: >4k ▪ # Plants & DC's: 14/7 ▪ # Plants & DC's: 37/16 ▪ # Plants & DC's: 15/12 ▪ Plant Revenue: $1.9B ▪ Plant Revenue: $2.1B ▪ PlantRevenue: $0.9B Status Status Status ▪ Manufacturing ▪ Manufacturing ▪ Manufacturing ▪ Supply Chain ▪ Supply Chain ▪ Supply Chain ▪ Logistics ▪ Logistics ▪ Logistics Japan India ▪ Employees: >3k Mexico & LATAM ▪ Employees: >3k ▪ # Plants & DC's: 2/0 ▪ Employees: >5k ▪ # Plants & DC's: 2/1 ▪ Plant Revenue: $1.7B ▪ # Plants & DC's: 14/1 ▪ Plant Revenue:$0.4B Status ▪ Plant Revenue: $1.6B Status ▪ Manufacturing ▪ Supply Chain Status ▪ Manufacturing ▪ Manufacturing ▪ Supply Chain ▪ Logistics ▪ Supply Chain ▪ Logistics ▪ Logistics >90% vs. Baseline DC's = Distribution Centers 75-90% vs. Baseline <75% vs. Baseline 7 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Estimated Q2 COVID-19 Financial Impact (continuing operations) Q2 Actuals* COVID-19 Net Impact Sales $5,444M ($350 - 390M) Organic Growth (5%) (6 to 7 pts of organic growth headwind) Segment EBITA $619M ($90 - 110M) EBIT $440M ($80 - 100M) Noncontrolling ($12M) $20 - 25M Interest Net income $317M ($49 - 62M) attributable to JCI EPS $0.42 ($0.05 - 0.07) *Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. 8 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Q2 FY20 Financial Summary* (continuing operations) Estimated COVID-19 Net Impact NET SALES ($350 - 390M) $5,779M (6%) $5,444M  EPS ($0.05 - 0.07) $0.42 Reported  (5%) Organic $0.32  +31% Reported Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 EBIT & MARGIN ($80 - 100M) $469M $440M ↔ FLAT Reported 8.1% 8.1% ↔ FLAT Organic Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 *Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 FCF $0.2B $0.2B Normal ($0.2B) ($0.1B) Seasonal Pattern Q2 H1 FY19 H1 FY20 Q1 9 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Q2 FY20 Results vs. Prior Year* (continuing operations) EPS BRIDGE $0.07 ($0.01) $0.02 $0.32 $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 Estimated COVID-19 Net Impact ($0.05 - 0.07) $0.42 ($0.10) Q2 FY19 VOLUME / SYNERGIES / COVID-19 NFC NCI SHARE OTHER Q2 FY20 ACTUAL MIX PRODUCTIVITY ACTIONS COUNT ACTUAL *Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. 10 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Balance Sheet Capital Structure Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Short-term debt and $1,362 $1,430 current portion of long-term debt Long-term debt 5,920 5,640 Total debt 7,282 7,070 Less: cash and cash 2,160 1,006 equivalents Net debt* $5,122 $6,064 Net debt / EBITDA* 1.5x 1.8x *Non-GAAP measure. See footnotes for reconciliation. 11 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Capital Structure: Strong Liquidity Position Recent Debt Repayment and Issuances In March, repaid $500 million bond maturity with existing cash (5.0% interest rate)

In April, raised $675 million via European financing arrangements (average interest rate of 1.0%, 6-month term)

6-month term) In April, raised $575 million in bank term loans (average interest rate of 2.7%, 1-year term) Undrawn Senior Revolving Credit Facilities $500 million one-year facility

one-year facility $2.5 billion five-year facility Additional Liquidity Items Repurchased 21 million shares for $816 million in quarter; suspended program mid-March

mid-March Substantial operating cash flow expected to be generated in second half of fiscal year

Reduced capital expenditures

Maintain active shelf registration statement

Well positioned to refinance upcoming debt maturities 12 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Free Cash Flow* (continuing operations) Q2 Q2 H1 H1 (in $ billions) FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 Cash provided by $0.2 $0.2 $0.1 $0.7 operating activities Capital expenditures (0.1) (0.1) (0.3) (0.3) Reported FCF** $0.1 $0.0 $(0.2) $0.4 Integration/transaction 0.1 - 0.1 0.2 costs Restructuring payments 0.1 0.1 0.1 Nonrecurring tax - - (0.6) refunds Adjustments $0.1 $0.1 $0.2 (0.3) Adjusted FCF** $0.2 $0.2 $0.0 $0.1 Q2 adjusted FCF from continuing operations of $0.2 billion

YTD adjusted FCF of $0.1 billion

Expect FY20 adjusted free cash flow conversion of >100%

Excludes one-time cash outflows of ~$0.3 billion Excludes ~$0.6 billion tax refund received in Q1 FY20

*Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. **May not sum due to rounding 13 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Segment Results* Estimated COVID-19 Net Impact Sales Segment EBITA Segment EBITA Margin (5%) (7%) (20) ($350 - 390M) ($90 - 110M) Organic Organic bps Organic $5,779M $671M 11.6% 11.4% $5,444M $619M Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 EBITA Margin 11.6%+50bps11.4% +60bps (10bps) (120bps) Q2 FY19 Volume / Mix COVID-19 Synergies / Other Q2 FY20 Actions Productivity *Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. 14 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Segment Results* Sales EBITA Margin Comments ($M) Organic % yoy Change yoy North America $2,175 11.6% Service +2% / Install (2%) FLAT -20bps Orders (7%); Backlog $5.8B +4% EMEALA $850 10.0% Service +2% / Install (4%) (1%) +80bps Orders (4%); Backlog $1.7B +6% Asia Pac $525 12.4% Service (7%) / Install (20%) (14%) +30bps Orders (11%); Backlog $1.5B +3% Global Products $1,894 11.4% Building Mgmt Flat HVAC Equipment (LDD) (8%) -80bps Specialty Products (MSD) Orders declined 7% year-over-year

year-over-year Backlog up 4% organically to $9.0 billion *Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. 15 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Corporate Expense* (continuing operations)  21% ($ in millions) $104M $82M Realization of cost synergies and productivity savings

COVID-19 cost actions

cost actions Ongoing cost reductions related to Power Solutions sale Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 *Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. 16 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 2nd Half Fiscal 2020 Framework* 2nd Half FY20 Organic Revenue Decline (15 - 20%) Mitigating Cost Actions $400 - 450M (including Corporate) Net Decrementals on (Low 20s) Revenue Decline Mitigating Actions Comp & Benefits ~60%

Indirect Spend ~30%

Facilities ~10% Previous FY20 Guidance Withdrawn * Non-GAAP excludes special items. 17 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Appendix: Supplemental Information Click to edit text Direct Material Supply Base Americas EMEALA APAC United States Europe China  # of Suppliers ~1,100  # of Suppliers ~700  # of Suppliers ~400  Supply Chain Spend $2.2B  Supply Chain Spend $420M  Supply Chain Spend $1.0B Mexico Middle East India  # of Suppliers ~100  # of Suppliers ~100  # of Suppliers ~100  Supply Chain Spend $250M  Supply Chain Spend $75M  Supply Chain Spend $175M LATAM Malaysia  # of Suppliers ~100  Supply Chain Spend $50M  # of Suppliers ~100  Supply Chain Spend $60M 19 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 Segment End Market Performance* Field North America EMEALA APAC Organic Revenue FLAT (1%) (14%) Service +2% +2% (7%) Install (2%) (4%) (20%) HVAC & Controls +LSD (MSD) (HT) Fire & Security (LSD) (LSD) (LSD) Performance Contracting +MSD - - Industrial Refrigeration - +MSD - Global Products Building Management HVAC Equipment Specialty Products Organic Growth Flat (LDD) (MSD) Residential - (MT); NA (>20%) - Light Commercial - (MSD); NA (MSD) - Applied Equipment - (MT) - VRF - (LSD) - Industrial Refrigeration - (MSD) - *Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. 20 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 FY20 Second Quarter Financial Results (continuing operations) ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 Q2 FY19* Q2 FY20* % Change GAAP GAAP NON-GAAP NON-GAAP NON-GAAP Sales $5,779 $5,444 $5,779 $5,444 (6%) Gross profit 1,844 1,801 1,844 1,801 (2%) % of sales 31.9% 33.1% 31.9% 33.1% SG&A expenses 1,458 1,451 1,408 1,381 (2%) Restructuring & impairment costs - 62 - - Equity income 33 20 33 20 (39%) EBIT 419 308 469 440 (6%) EBIT margin 7.3% 5.7% 8.1% 8.1% Net financing charges 98 59 98 59 (40%) Income before income taxes 321 249 371 381 3% Income tax provision 47 13 50 52 4% Net income 274 236 321 329 2% Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 23 34 12 (65%) Net income attributable to JCI $240 $213 $287 $317 10% Diluted EPS $0.26 $0.28 $0.32 $0.42 31% *Non-GAAP excludes special items. See footnotes for reconciliation. 21 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 FY20 Second Quarter Special Items (continuing operations) $ In millions, except EPS Q2 FY20 Pre-tax Income Tax (Expense) NCI (Expense) After-tax/NCI EPS Impact (Expense) Benefit Income Income (Expense) Integration costs $(38) $6 $- $(32) $(0.04) Net mark-to-market adjustments (32) 7 - (25) (0.03) Impairment charge (62) 4 - (58) (0.08) Discrete income tax items - 22 (11) 11 0.01 Total $(132) $39 $(11) $(104) $(0.14) Q2 FY19 Pre-tax Income Tax (Expense) NCI (Expense) After-tax Income EPS Impact (Expense) Benefit Income (Expense) Transaction costs $(2) $1 $- $(1) $ - Integration costs (68) 7 - (61) (0.07) Net mark-to-market adjustments 20 (5) - 15 0.02 Total $(50) $3 $- $(47) $(0.05) 22 Johnson Controls International plc - May 1, 2020 If you can read this Click on the icon to choose a picture or Reset the slide. To Reset: Right click on the slide thumbnail and select 'reset slide' or choose the 'Reset' button on the johnsoncontrols.com/investors @JCI_IR If you can read this Click on the icon to choose a picture or Reset the slide. To Reset: Right click on the slide thumbnail and select 'reset slide' or choose the 'Reset' button on the JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 5,444 $ 5,779 Cost of sales 3,643 3,935 Gross profit 1,801 1,844 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,451) (1,458) Restructuring and impairment costs (62) - Net financing charges (59) (98) Equity income 20 33 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 249 321 Income tax provision 13 47 Income from continuing operations 236 274 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 284 Net income 236 558 Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 23 34 Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - 9 Net income attributable to JCI $ 213 $ 515 Income from continuing operations $ 213 $ 240 Income from discontinued operations - 275 Net income attributable to JCI $ 213 $ 515 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations - 0.30 Diluted earnings per share* $ 0.28 $ 0.57 Diluted weighted average shares 757.1 905.9 Shares outstanding at period end 743.9 898.1 * May not sum due to rounding. 24 JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, Net sales $ 11,020 $ 11,243 Cost of sales 7,416 7,674 Gross profit 3,604 3,569 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,878) (2,896) Restructuring and impairment costs (173) - Net financing charges (111) (183) Equity income 63 75 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 505 565 Income tax provision 78 155 Income from continuing operations 427 410 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 547 Net income 427 957 Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 55 63 Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - 24 Net income attributable to JCI $ 372 $ 870 Income from continuing operations $ 372 $ 347 Income from discontinued operations - 523 Net income attributable to JCI $ 372 $ 870 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.49 $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations - 0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.95 Diluted weighted average shares 765.6 915.6 Shares outstanding at period end 25 JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in millions; unaudited) March 31, September 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,006 $ 2,805 Accounts receivable - net 5,492 5,770 Inventories 2,030 1,814 Assets held for sale 91 98 Other current assets 1,336 1,906 Current assets 9,955 12,393 Property, plant and equipment - net 3,274 3,348 Goodwill 18,072 18,178 Other intangible assets - net 5,391 5,632 Investments in partially-owned affiliates 869 853 Noncurrent assets held for sale 46 60 Other noncurrent assets 2,795 1,823 Total assets $ 40,402 $ 42,287 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,430 $ 511 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,813 4,535 Liabilities held for sale 39 44 Other current liabilities 4,227 3,980 Current liabilities 9,509 9,070 Long-term debt 5,640 6,708 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,165 5,680 Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 18,084 19,766 Noncontrolling interests 1,004 1,063 Total liabilities and equity $ 40,402 $ 42,287 26 JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 213 $ 240 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 23 34 Net income from continuing operations 236 274 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 207 211 Pension and postretirement benefit income (40) (28) Pension and postretirement contributions (15) (16) Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (19) (31) Deferred income taxes (58) 460 Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 62 - Other - net 40 5 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable 7 (285) Inventories (147) (99) Other assets (58) 34 Restructuring reserves (71) (34) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (107) 209 Accrued income taxes 118 (518) Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 155 182 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (124) (125) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (10) - Other - net 19 2 Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (115) (123) Financing Activities Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net (177) 530 Stock repurchases (816) (533) Payment of cash dividends (199) (239) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests - (89) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 18 38 Employee equity-based compensation withholding (12) (2) Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (1,186) (295) Discontinued Operations Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (14) 309 Net cash used by investing activities - (87) Net cash used by financing activities - (17) Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations (14) 205 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7 5 Changes in cash held for sale - (28) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (1,153) $ (54) 27 JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 372 $ 347 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 55 63 Net income from continuing operations 427 410 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 414 422 Pension and postretirement benefit income (80) (57) Pension and postretirement contributions (27) (37) Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (11) (67) Deferred income taxes (61) 503 Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 116 - Other - net 56 33 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable 244 (139) Inventories (261) (321) Other assets (150) (29) Restructuring reserves (38) (59) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (605) (17) Accrued income taxes 642 (539) Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 666 103 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (250) (278) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (58) (13) Business divestitures, net of cash divested - 6 Other - net 20 26 Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (288) (259) Financing Activities Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net (167) 1,544 Stock repurchases (1,467) (1,000) Payment of cash dividends (402) (479) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 39 51 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (5) (132) Employee equity-based compensation withholding (32) (23) Other - net (2) - Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (2,036) (39) Discontinued Operations Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (208) 502 Net cash used by investing activities - (153) Net cash used by financing activities - (28) Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations (208) 321 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 64 (38) Changes in cash held for sale - (30) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (1,802) $ 58 28 FOOTNOTES 1. Financial Summary The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business. (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Actual Non-GAAP Actual Non-GAAP Actual Non-GAAP Actual Non-GAAP Net sales Building Solutions North America $ 2,175 $ 2,175 $ 2,187 $ 2,187 $ 4,342 $ 4,342 $ 4,303 $ 4,303 Building Solutions EMEA/LA 850 850 878 878 1,778 1,778 1,785 1,785 Building Solutions Asia Pacific 525 525 628 628 1,154 1,154 1,241 1,241 Global Products 1,894 1,894 2,086 2,086 3,746 3,746 3,914 3,914 Net sales $ 5,444 $ 5,444 $ 5,779 $ 5,779 $ 11,020 $ 11,020 $ 11,243 $ 11,243 Segment EBITA (1) Building Solutions North America $ 251 $ 253 $ 257 $ 259 $ 509 $ 512 $ 507 $ 512 Building Solutions EMEA/LA 85 85 80 81 175 175 157 158 Building Solutions Asia Pacific 65 65 76 76 137 137 142 142 Global Products 216 216 251 255 419 420 441 449 Segment EBITA 617 619 664 671 1,240 1,244 1,247 1,261 Corporate expenses (2) (118) (82) (167) (104) (236) (163) (303) (197) Amortization of intangible assets (97) (97) (98) (98) (193) (193) (195) (195) Net mark-to-market adjustments (3) (32) - 20 - (22) - (1) - Restructuring and impairment costs (4) (62) - - - (173) - - - EBIT (5) 308 440 419 469 616 888 748 869 EBIT margin 5.7% 8.1% 7.3% 8.1% 5.6% 8.1% 6.7% 7.7% Net financing charges (59) (59) (98) (98) (111) (111) (183) (183) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 249 381 321 371 505 777 565 686 Income tax provision (6) (13) (52) (47) (50) (78) (105) (155) (93) Income from continuing operations 236 329 274 321 427 672 410 593 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (23) (12) (34) (34) (55) (49) (63) (63) Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 213 $ 317 $ 240 $ 287 $ 372 $ 623 $ 347 $ 530 The Company's press release contains financial information regarding segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earler within this footnote. The following is the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited): Building Solutions Building Solutions Building Solutions Consolidated (in millions) North America EMEA/LA Asia Pacific Global Products JCI plc 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment EBITA as reported $ 251 $ 257 $ 85 $ 80 $ 65 $ 76 $ 216 $ 251 $ 617 $ 664 Segment EBITA margin as reported 11.5% 11.8% 10.0% 9.1% 12.4% 12.1% 11.4% 12.0% 11.3% 11.5% Adjusting items: Integration costs 2 2 - 1 - - - 4 2 7 Adjusted segment EBITA $ 253 $ 259 $ 85 $ 81 $ 65 $ 76 $ 216 $ 255 $ 619 $ 671 Adjusted segment EBITA margin 11.6% 11.8% 10.0% 9.2% 12.4% 12.1% 11.4% 12.2% 11.4% 11.6% 29 The following is the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited): Building Solutions Building Solutions Building Solutions Consolidated (in millions) North America EMEA/LA Asia Pacific Global Products JCI plc 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment EBITA as reported $ 509 $ 507 $ 175 $ 157 $ 137 $ 142 $ 419 $ 441 $ 1,240 $ 1,247 Segment EBITA margin as reported 11.7% 11.8% 9.8% 8.8% 11.9% 11.4% 11.2% 11.3% 11.3% 11.1% Adjusting items: Integration costs 3 5 - 1 - - 1 8 4 14 Adjusted segment EBITA $ 512 $ 512 $ 175 $ 158 $ 137 $ 142 $ 420 $ 449 $ 1,244 $ 1,261 Adjusted segment EBITA margin 11.8% 11.9% 9.8% 8.9% 11.9% 11.4% 11.2% 11.5% 11.3% 11.2% Adjusted Corporate expenses excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company's business. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes $36 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2020 excludes $73 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes $61 million of integration costs and $2 million of transaction costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2019 excludes $102 million of integration costs and $4 million of transaction costs. The three months ended March 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $32 million. The six months ended March 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $22 million. The three months ended March 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $20 million. The six months ended March 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $1 million. Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $62 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the six months ended March 31, 2020 of $173 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments. Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes tax benefits from tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, net mark-to-market adjustments of $7 million, integration costs of $6 million, and restructuring and impairment costs of $4 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2020 excludes tax benefits from tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $20 million, integration costs of $11 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $4 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to Switzerland tax reform of $30 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes the tax benefits of integration costs of $7 million and transaction costs of $1 million, partially offset by the tax provision for net mark-to-market adjustments of $5 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2019 excludes the tax provision for valuation allowance adjustments of $76 million as a result of changes in U.S. tax law, partially offset by the tax benefits for integration costs of $13 million and transaction costs of $1 million. 2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, impact of ceasing the depreciation and amortization expense for the Power Solutions business as the business is held for sale, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited): Net Income Attributable Net Income Attributable Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from to JCI plc Continuing Operations to JCI plc Continuing Operations Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $ 0.28 $ 0.57 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.49 $ 0.95 $ 0.49 $ 0.38 Adjusting items: Transaction costs - 0.02 - - - 0.05 - - Related tax impact - - - - - (0.01) - - Integration costs 0.05 0.08 0.05 0.08 0.10 0.13 0.10 0.13 Related tax impact (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) Net mark-to-market adjustments 0.04 (0.02) 0.04 (0.02) 0.03 - 0.03 - Related tax impact (0.01) 0.01 (0.01) 0.01 (0.01) - (0.01) - Restructuring and impairment costs 0.08 - 0.08 - 0.23 - 0.23 - Related tax impact (0.01) - (0.01) - (0.03) - (0.03) - NCI impact of restructuring and impairment - - - - (0.01) - (0.01) - Cease of Power Solutions depreciation / amortization expense - (0.07) - - - (0.10) - - Related tax impact - 0.02 - - - 0.03 - - Discrete tax items (0.03) - (0.03) - 0.01 0.16 0.01 0.08 NCI impact of discrete tax items 0.01 - 0.01 - 0.01 - 0.01 - Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $ 0.42 $ 0.59 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.81 $ 1.20 $ 0.81 $ 0.58 * May not sum due to rounding 30 The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited): Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc Basic weighted average shares outstanding Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options, unvested restricted stock and unvested performance share awards Diluted weighted average shares outstanding Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 754.8 902.5 762.4 912.1 2.3 3.4 3.2 3.5 757.1 905.9 765.6 915.6 The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding organic net sales, net decrementals and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, income or cash flows from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2020 framework for organic net sales also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward- looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's full year 2020 GAAP financial results. 3. Organic Growth Reconciliation The components of the changes in net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 versus the three months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited): Adjusted Base Net Net Sales for the Three Sales for the Three Net Sales for the Three Months Ended Base Year Adjustments - Months Ended Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 Divestitures and Other March 31, 2019 Acquisitions Foreign Currency Organic Growth March 31, 2020 Building Solutions North America $ 2,187 $ - - $ 2,187 $ - - $ (2) - $ (10) - $ 2,175 -1% Building Solutions EMEA/LA 878 2 - 880 10 1% (33) -4% (7) -1% 850 -3% Building Solutions Asia Pacific 628 - - 628 2 - (15) -2% (90) -14% 525 -16% Total field 3,693 2 - 3,695 12 - (50) -1% (107) -3% 3,550 -4% Global Products 2,086 (7) - 2,079 2 - (13) -1% (174) -8% 1,894 -9% Total net sales $ 5,779 $ (5) - $ 5,774 $ 14 - $ (63) -1% $ (281) -5% $ 5,444 -6% The components of the changes in net sales for the six months ended March 31, 2020 versus the six months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited): Adjusted Base Net Net Sales for the Six Sales for the Net Sales for the Six Months Ended Base Year Adjustments - Six Months Ended Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 Divestitures and Other March 31, 2019 Acquisitions Foreign Currency Organic Growth March 31, 2020 Building Solutions North America $ 4,303 $ (2) - $ 4,301 $ - - $ (2) - $ 43 1% $ 4,342 1% Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,785 (23) -1% 1,762 15 1% (58) -3% 59 3% 1,778 - Building Solutions Asia Pacific 1,241 - - 1,241 4 - (20) -2% (71) -6% 1,154 -7% Total field 7,329 (25) - 7,304 19 - (80) -1% 31 - 7,274 - Global Products 3,914 (15) - 3,899 3 - (10) - (146) -4% 3,746 -4% Total net sales $ 11,243 $ (40) - $ 11,203 $ 22 - $ (90) -1% $ (115) -1% $ 11,020 -2% 31 The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the three months ended March 31, 2020 versus the three months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited): Adjusted Segment Adjusted Segment Adjusted Base Segment EBITA / EBIT for EBITA / EBIT for the EBITA / EBIT for the the Three Three Months Ended Base Year Adjustments - Three Months Ended Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 Divestitures and Other March 31, 2019 Acquisitions Foreign Currency Organic Growth March 31, 2020 Building Solutions North America $ 259 $ - - $ 259 $ - - $ - - $ (6) -2% $ 253 -2% Building Solutions EMEA/LA 81 - - 81 2 2% (6) -7% 8 10% 85 5% Building Solutions Asia Pacific 76 - - 76 - - (1) -1% (10) -13% 65 -14% Total field 416 - - 416 2 - (7) -2% (8) -2% 403 -3% Global Products 255 (1) - 254 - - (2) -1% (36) -14% 216 -15% Total adjusted segment EBITA 671 (1) - 670 $ 2 - $ (9) -1% $ (44) -7% 619 -8% Corporate expenses (104) - (104) (82) 21% Amortization of intangible assets (98) - (98) (97) 1% Total adjusted EBIT $ 469 $ (1) $ 468 $ 440 -6% The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the six months ended March 31, 2020 versus the six months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited): Adjusted Segment Adjusted Base Segment Adjusted Segment EBITA / EBIT for the EBITA / EBIT for the EBITA / EBIT for Six Months Ended Base Year Adjustments - Six Months Ended the Six Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 Divestitures and Other March 31, 2019 Acquisitions Foreign Currency Organic Growth March 31, 2020 Building Solutions North America $ 512 $ - - $ 512 $ - - $ - - $ - - $ 512 - Building Solutions EMEA/LA 158 (1) -1% 157 3 2% (9) -6% 24 15% 175 11% Building Solutions Asia Pacific 142 - - 142 1 1% (1) -1% (5) -4% 137 -4% Total field 812 (1) - 811 4 - (10) -1% 19 2% 824 2% Global Products 449 (1) - 448 (1) - (3) -1% (24) -5% 420 -6% Total adjusted segment EBITA 1,261 (2) - 1,259 $ 3 - $ (13) -1% $ (5) - 1,244 -1% Corporate expenses (197) - (197) (163) 17% Amortization of intangible assets (195) - (195) (193) 1% Total adjusted EBIT $ 869 $ (2) $ 867 $ 888 2% 4. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes special items, as included in the table below, because these cash flows are not considered to be directly related to its underlying businesses. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. The following is the three months and six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited): Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (in billions) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.7 $ 0.1 Capital expenditures (0.1) (0.1) (0.3) (0.3) Reported free cash flow * - 0.1 0.4 (0.2) Adjusting items: Transaction/integration costs - 0.1 0.2 0.1 Restructuring payments 0.1 - 0.1 0.1 Nonrecurring tax refunds - - (0.6) - Total adjusting items 0.1 0.1 (0.3) 0.2 Adjusted free cash flow * $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ - Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.6 $ 0.5 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 67% 67% 17% 0% * May not sum due to rounding 32 5. Net Debt to EBITDA The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited): (in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,430 $ 1,362 Long-term debt 5,640 5,920 Total debt 7,070 7,282 Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,006 2,160 Total net debt $ 6,064 $ 5,122 Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,326 $ 3,359 Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.8x 1.5x The following is the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited): Last Twelve Months Last Twelve Months Ended Ended (in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Income from continuing operations $ 1,306 $ 1,344 Income tax benefit (310) (276) Net financing charges 278 317 EBIT 1,274 1,385 Adjusting items: Transaction costs 7 9 Integration costs 267 297 Net mark-to-market adjustments 639 587 Restructuring and impairment costs 408 346 Tax indemnification reserve release (226) (226) Environmental reserve 140 140 Adjusted EBIT (1) 2,509 2,538 Depreciation and amortization 817 821 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,326 $ 3,359 The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. 6. Income Taxes The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, and discrete tax items for the three and six months ending March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 is approximately 13.5%. 7. Restructuring and Impairment Costs The three months ended March 31, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $62 million related to indefinite-lived intangible asset impairments primarily related to the Company's retail business. The six months ended March 31, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $173 million related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments. 8. Leases On October 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)," which requires recognition of operating leases as a lease asset and liabilities on the balance sheet. The adoption of the new guidance resulted in recognition of a right-of-use asset and related lease liabilities of $1.1 billion. 33 Attachments Original document

