JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
Johnson Controls International : acquires EasyIO Building and Energy Management System

Acquisition will allow Johnson Controls to expand its reach in building automation, HVAC and refrigeration markets


MILWAUKEE - (November 21, 2019) - Johnson Controls announced today that it closed an agreement to purchase the EasyIO Building and Energy Management System (BEMS) product line. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, EasyIO has operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

The acquisition will create significant growth opportunities as Johnson Controls leverages the EasyIO products and team in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and APAC building automation markets, as well as the global HVAC and refrigeration markets.

'EasyIO provides a valuable addition to our already robust building automation system portfolio, which includes brands such as Metasys, Facility Explorer, Verasys and BCPro,' said James Burke, VP & GM BAS at Johnson Controls. 'We look forward to bringing our collective customers new building automation products and services that create sustainable solutions.'

'EasyIO provides a valuable addition to our already robust building automation system portfolio, which includes brands such as Metasys, Facility Explorer, Verasys and BCPro.' - James Burke, VP & GM BAS at Johnson Controls

'This is an exciting move for us,' said Mike Marston, Co-Owner, EasyIO. 'With access to Johnson Controls resources, EasyIO will continue to bring to market even more new, innovative products.'

Johnson Controls has more than 30 years of industry-leading expertise in building automation systems and has driven HVAC controls innovation for more than 130 years. The company provides building automation solutions for complex and light-commercial buildings.

EasyIO's product line includes IP-based and network-ready controllers, HMI products, peripherals, gateways, and modems. The company serves the facility management market, including office buildings, utilities, industrial facilities, hotels, healthcare facilities, retail stores, residences and educational facilities.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more information about Johnson Controls, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/building-automation-and-controls. For more information about EasyIO, visit https://www.easyio.pro/about-easyio.html or https://www.easyio.pro/becomeapartner.html.

About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About EasyIO
EasyIO provides flexible, innovative products for Building and Energy Management Systems (BEMS) that are used in huge infrastructure projects and are perfect for all types of buildings, from very large to smaller types of buildings or estates of buildings. EasyIO's controllers significantly lower the software costs of BEMS because they can combine multiple protocols like Sox, BACnet, Modbus, EnOcean and Web API. For more information, visit https://www.easyio.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 17:36:04 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC43.04%32 838
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.35.67%41 659
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC33.72%13 740
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.14.42%9 649
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)58.60%7 542
WATSCO, INC.27.50%6 227
