Johnson Controls International : acquires EasyIO Building and Energy Management System

Acquisition will allow Johnson Controls to expand its reach in building automation, HVAC and refrigeration markets

MILWAUKEE - (November 21, 2019) - Johnson Controls announced today that it closed an agreement to purchase the EasyIO Building and Energy Management System (BEMS) product line. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, EasyIO has operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

The acquisition will create significant growth opportunities as Johnson Controls leverages the EasyIO products and team in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and APAC building automation markets, as well as the global HVAC and refrigeration markets.

'EasyIO provides a valuable addition to our already robust building automation system portfolio, which includes brands such as Metasys, Facility Explorer, Verasys and BCPro,' said James Burke, VP & GM BAS at Johnson Controls. 'We look forward to bringing our collective customers new building automation products and services that create sustainable solutions.'

'This is an exciting move for us,' said Mike Marston, Co-Owner, EasyIO. 'With access to Johnson Controls resources, EasyIO will continue to bring to market even more new, innovative products.'

Johnson Controls has more than 30 years of industry-leading expertise in building automation systems and has driven HVAC controls innovation for more than 130 years. The company provides building automation solutions for complex and light-commercial buildings.

EasyIO's product line includes IP-based and network-ready controllers, HMI products, peripherals, gateways, and modems. The company serves the facility management market, including office buildings, utilities, industrial facilities, hotels, healthcare facilities, retail stores, residences and educational facilities.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more information about Johnson Controls, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/building-automation-and-controls. For more information about EasyIO, visit https://www.easyio.pro/about-easyio.html or https://www.easyio.pro/becomeapartner.html.

