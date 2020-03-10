Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson Controls International Plc    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Controls International : introduces TYCO® Concealed Window Sprinkler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:35pm EDT

Concealed sprinkler offers an effective window fire protection solution that blends into the ceiling


MILWAUKEE - (March 10, 2020) - Johnson Controls announces the release of the new TYCO® Model CWS Concealed Window Sprinkler, designed to provide an alternative to a two-hour fire-resistance-rated glazing assembly. The 5.6 K-factor CWS is UL and C-UL Listed as a specific application automatic window sprinkler and can be used in accordance with the International Building Code as an alternative to interior fire partitions or exterior wall assemblies, as evaluated in ICC ESR-2397. The CWS is the first and currently only concealed pendent vertical sidewall window sprinkler to be specifically listed to provide complete wetting and coverage for heat strengthened, tempered or ceramic glass windows using closed sprinklers.

'This patent pending specific application window sprinkler offers the cost savings and aesthetic benefits of non-fire-rated glass, while also providing an effective fire protection solution that blends into the ceiling,' said Robert Cordell, global product manager for Johnson Controls. 'The effectiveness of the CWS is based on its fast-response thermal sensitivity and its specially-designed deflector that ensures the spray pattern wets the entire surface of the window. The concealed design is an added aesthetic benefit that allows the sprinkler to blend in seamlessly with the space.'

'This patent pending specific application window sprinkler offers the cost savings and aesthetic benefits of non-fire-rated glass, while also providing an effective fire protection solution that blends into the ceiling.' - Robert Cordell, global product manager for Johnson Controls

The sprinkler discharges an even coat of water when activated, which cools the window to help prevent shattering during a fire event. The flat-plate concealed design houses the sprinkler above the ceiling. The cover plate is available in a variety of colors and finishes as well as in custom, factory-painted colors.

The TYCO® Concealed Window Sprinkler is part of a full window sprinkler line that includes horizontal sidewall and pendent models. It also joins the TYCO® family of aesthetic fire sprinklers, including commercial flat-plate concealed models.

For more information on TYCO® window sprinklers from Johnson Controls, visit https://www.tyco-fire.com/.

About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

# # #

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATI
06:35pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : introduces TYCO® Concealed Window Sprinkler
PU
03/06JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security..
AQ
03/04JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : introduces TYCO® Nitrogen Corrosion Solutions p..
PU
03/04JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : announces quarterly dividend
PR
03/04JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : to present at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Industrials ..
PR
03/04JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Dividends
CO
03/03JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : introduces new 27.5 – 50 ton rooftop unit..
PU
03/03JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Report
CO
02/19Companies Make Push to Give Workers Time to Vote
DJ
02/19Companies Make Push to Give Workers Time to Vote
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 518 M
EBIT 2020 2 685 M
Net income 2020 1 829 M
Debt 2020 5 779 M
Yield 2020 2,89%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 28 642 M
Chart JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Johnson Controls International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,16  $
Last Close Price 37,55  $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Stief Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Nancy Flores Chief Information Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Independent Director
Mark P. Vergnano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-12.26%27 247
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.2.15%37 585
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC-30.67%10 596
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.2.91%9 691
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB-8.59%7 948
WATSCO, INC.1.50%6 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group