Johnson Controls Plans $8.5 Billion Buyback After Unit Sale

Johnson Controls International on Thursday said its board authorized the repurchase of $8.5 billion in stock, subject to the completion of the pending sale of its power-solutions business.

The industrial and technology conglomerate based in Cork, Ireland, said it has received U.S. and European antitrust approvals for the sale, which it expects to complete by the end of June.

Johnson Controls, which has a market capitalization of about $32 billion, in November agreed to sell the unit to a group led by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) for $13.2 billion in cash.

At the time, the company said it would use $3 billion to $3.5 billion of the roughly $11.4 billion net proceeds to repay debt, with the remainder available to return to shareholders.

