MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson Controls International    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL

(JCI)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson Controls Plans $8.5 Billion Buyback After Unit Sale

03/07/2019 | 09:09am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Johnson Controls International on Thursday said its board authorized the repurchase of $8.5 billion in stock, subject to the completion of the pending sale of its power-solutions business.

The industrial and technology conglomerate based in Cork, Ireland, said it has received U.S. and European antitrust approvals for the sale, which it expects to complete by the end of June.

Johnson Controls, which has a market capitalization of about $32 billion, in November agreed to sell the unit to a group led by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) for $13.2 billion in cash.

At the time, the company said it would use $3 billion to $3.5 billion of the roughly $11.4 billion net proceeds to repay debt, with the remainder available to return to shareholders.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP -0.13% 47.64 Delayed Quote.14.57%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL -0.65% 30.8 Delayed Quote.21.09%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL -0.20% 35.16 Delayed Quote.18.58%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 043 M
EBIT 2019 2 447 M
Net income 2019 2 126 M
Debt 2019 10 397 M
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 13,87
P/E ratio 2020 12,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 32 076 M
Chart JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Johnson Controls International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 37,2 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Stief Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Berce Chief Information Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Independent Director
Mark P. Vergnano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL18.58%32 076
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.9.52%32 725
MELROSE INDUSTRIES9.89%11 523
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.13.18%9 808
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB28.68%5 608
WATSCO INC3.27%5 406
