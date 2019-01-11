Log in
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL (JCI)
Johnson Controls : announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

01/11/2019 | 10:01am EST

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announces the following webcast: 

What: Johnson Controls First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

When: Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. EST

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

  • Live via webcast at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations Note: A slide presentation will be available that morning for downloading.
  • Live via telephone (for "listen-only" participants and those who would like to ask a question) – by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States), passcode "Johnson Controls."

Replay:  The replay can be accessed in the following ways

  • Replay via webcast - if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations
  • Replay via telephone – by dialing 866-421-6879 (in the United States) or 203-369-0822(outside the United States), passcode 69421, from 11:30 a.m. (ET) on February 1, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 8, 2019.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT:

Investors:


Antonella Franzen


(609) 720-4665




Ryan Edelman


(609) 720-4545




Media:


Fraser Engerman


(414) 524-2733

 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-first-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-webcast-300776870.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls


© PRNewswire 2019
