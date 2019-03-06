Log in
Johnson Controls : announces quarterly dividend

03/06/2019 | 10:01am EST

CORK, Ireland, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc, (NYSE: JCI), has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share payable on April 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2019. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Antonella Franzen

(609) 720-4665

 

Ryan Edelman

(609) 720-4545

 

Media:

Fraser Engerman

(414) 524-2733

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-quarterly-dividend-300807693.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls


© PRNewswire 2019
