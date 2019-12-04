Log in
Johnson Controls : announces quarterly dividend

12/04/2019 | 02:06pm EST

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc, (NYSE: JCI), has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share payable on Jan. 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec.16, 2019. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Antonella Franzen

(609) 720-4665




Ryan Edelman

(609) 720-4545




Media:

Fraser Engerman

(414) 524-2733

 

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-quarterly-dividend-300969368.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls


© PRNewswire 2019
