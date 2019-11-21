Log in
JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED
(0179)

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0179)
News 
News

Johnson Electric : Adjustment to Conversion Price

11/21/2019 | 04:47am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 179)

US$200,000,000

1.00 per cent. Convertible Bonds due 2021 (Stock Code: 5718)

Adjustment to Conversion Price

Reference is made to the Conditions of the Bonds and the announcements of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited ("Issuer") dated 12 March 2014, 2 April 2014, 16 July 2019 and 6 November 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the announcements dated 12 March 2014 and 16 July 2019.

On 6 November 2019, the Board of the Issuer declared an interim dividend of 17 HK cents equivalent to 2.18 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend"), payable on 3 January 2020 to Shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Shareholders of the Issuer on 27 November 2019. Pursuant to the Conditions of the Bonds, the Conversion Price will be adjusted from HK$36.21 to HK$35.85 per Share with effect from 21 November 2019.

Apart from the above adjustment, all the other Conditions of the Bonds remain unchanged.

Board of Directors

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Patrick Shui-Chung WANG, Winnie Wing- Yee MAK WANG, Austin Jesse WANG, being the Executive Directors, and Yik-Chun WANG KOO, Peter Kin-Chung WANG, being the Non-Executive Directors, and Peter Stuart Allenby EDWARDS, Patrick Blackwell PAUL, Michael John ENRIGHT, Joseph Chi-Kwong YAM, Christopher Dale PRATT and Catherine Annick Caroline BRADLEY being the Independent Non-Executive Directors.

By Order of the Board

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Lai-Chu CHENG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

Disclaimer

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:45:09 UTC
