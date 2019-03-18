Johnson Electric : Exhibits at the 2019 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2019)

Hong Kong, 18 March, 2019 - Johnson Electric will exhibit at the 2019 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on 18 April - 25 April in Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center.

New products focusing on motion solutions for fuel saving, emission reduction, new energy vehicle thermal management, autonomous driving assistance will be showcased:

Electric water pumps and valves for new energy vehicle thermal management

Brushless motors for electric power steering (EPS)

Brushless motors for electric brake booster

Brushless motors for gear shift of EV multi-speed transmission

Brushless motors for engine electric variable valve lift (eVVL)

DMTL motors for evaporative emission control system (for China VI)

Engine cooling fan modules with brushless motor technology

Engine variable displacement vane pumps

Transmission oil pumps

Electric oil pumps with brushless motor technology

DCT transmission actuation motors

Electric parking brake (EPB) motors

HVAC actuator platforms with lowest noise

Power liftgate drives

Seating adjustment motors

Power window and sunroof drives

Washer pumps for window shield, headlamp, and sensor cleaning

Door lock and door handle presenter motors

Johnson Electric will be located at Booth 5BC111, Auto Parts Hall 5.2H, Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center

For more information, contact us at sales@johnsonelectric.com or visit Johnson Electric