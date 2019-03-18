Johnson Electric : Exhibits at the 2019 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2019)

18 Mar, 2019
Hong Kong, 18 March, 2019 - Johnson Electric will exhibit at the 2019 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on 18 April - 25 April in Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center.
New products focusing on motion solutions for fuel saving, emission reduction, new energy vehicle thermal management, autonomous driving assistance will be showcased:
-
Electric water pumps and valves for new energy vehicle thermal management
-
Brushless motors for electric power steering (EPS)
-
Brushless motors for electric brake booster
-
Brushless motors for gear shift of EV multi-speed transmission
-
Brushless motors for engine electric variable valve lift (eVVL)
-
DMTL motors for evaporative emission control system (for China VI)
-
Engine cooling fan modules with brushless motor technology
-
Engine variable displacement vane pumps
-
Transmission oil pumps
-
Electric oil pumps with brushless motor technology
-
DCT transmission actuation motors
-
Electric parking brake (EPB) motors
-
HVAC actuator platforms with lowest noise
-
Power liftgate drives
-
Seating adjustment motors
-
Power window and sunroof drives
-
Washer pumps for window shield, headlamp, and sensor cleaning
-
Door lock and door handle presenter motors
Johnson Electric will be located at Booth 5BC111, Auto Parts Hall 5.2H, Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center
For more information, contact us at sales@johnsonelectric.com or visit Johnson Electric
