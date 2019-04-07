Log in
JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0179)
Johnson Electric : Launches Economic PMDC motors for Hair Dryer

04/07/2019 | 08:23pm EDT
8 Apr, 2019

Hong Kong, 8 April, 2019 - Johnson Electric today announced yet another cost effective PMDC motor platform for Hair Dryer, which has outstanding linear performance curve to swiftly respond to loading change.

The HC385G/MG platforms come with many advantages, including:

  • Compact size and light weight
  • Low noise optimized design
  • Excellent and consistent quality
  • Flexible options on EMI configuration

For more information, e-mail or contact us at sales@johnsonelectric.com / Tel: 86 755 29900437

Disclaimer

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:22:02 UTC
