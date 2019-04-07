Johnson Electric : Launches Economic PMDC motors for Hair Dryer

8 Apr, 2019
Hong Kong, 8 April, 2019 - Johnson Electric today announced yet another cost effective PMDC motor platform for Hair Dryer, which has outstanding linear performance curve to swiftly respond to loading change.
The HC385G/MG platforms come with many advantages, including:
-
Compact size and light weight
-
Low noise optimized design
-
Excellent and consistent quality
-
Flexible options on EMI configuration
For more information, e-mail or contact us at sales@johnsonelectric.com / Tel: 86 755 29900437
Disclaimer
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:22:02 UTC