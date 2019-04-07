Johnson Electric : Launches Economic PMDC motors for Hair Dryer

Hong Kong, 8 April, 2019 - Johnson Electric today announced yet another cost effective PMDC motor platform for Hair Dryer, which has outstanding linear performance curve to swiftly respond to loading change.

The HC385G/MG platforms come with many advantages, including:

Compact size and light weight

Low noise optimized design

Excellent and consistent quality

Flexible options on EMI configuration

For more information, e-mail or contact us at sales@johnsonelectric.com / Tel: 86 755 29900437