Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ATTENTION JNJ EMPLOYEES: Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in the Johnson & Johnson Retirement Savings Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 10:42pm CET

Zamansky LLC investigates Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE:JNJ) (“J&J” or the “Company”) on behalf of its current and former employees for potential violations of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (“ERISA”) in the J&J Retirement Savings Plan (the “Plan”). We are investigating the ERISA fiduciaries violated duties of prudence by offering J&J stock to employees who are invested in the Plan.

On December 14, 2018, Reuters reported that internal documents produced by J&J in a lawsuit brought by 11,700 plaintiffs who allege their cancer was caused by asbestos found in talc in Baby Powder, reflect that J&J senior officers and lawyers knew for many years. Reuters reported the internal documents showed that raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos, and J&J executives, mine managers, scientists, doctors and lawyers fretted over the problem and how to address it while failing to disclose it to regulators or the public.

Since these revelations, J&J stock has fallen $30 per share, or 18%, and the Company’s potential exposure may be far-reaching. According to employee stock fraud attorney, Jake Zamansky, current or former employees of J&J who purchased and held company stock through the Plan may have had their retirement savings damaged. The Reuters’ allegations raise serious issues whether the Plan’s fiduciaries properly executed their duties under ERISA to protect employees’ retirement savings from imprudent and inappropriate investments, Zamansky states.

What Current and Former J&J Employees Can Do

If you are an existing or former J&J employee who purchased and held J&J stock through the J&J Retirement Savings Plan, please contact our firm for an evaluation of your rights. You can contact Jake Zamansky by telephone at (212) 742-1414 or by email at jake@zamansky.com.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading stock law firm with a practice in securities fraud, ERISA and employment class actions. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
10:42pATTENTION JNJ EMPLOYEES : Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in..
BU
12/27JOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Participate in 37th Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conferen..
AQ
12/25JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global beauty product market has plenty of room to expand wi..
AQ
12/24Wells Fargo, Nissan skid while Mindbody, Newmont Mining rise
AQ
12/24MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks sharply lower on Wall Street
AQ
12/24JOHNSON & JOHNSON : #WHAT5WORDS | Update on Projections and Outcomes
AQ
12/24JOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Participate in 37th Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conferen..
PR
12/24JOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Host Investor Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter Results
AQ
12/24J&J sticking with consumer health as GSK, Pfizer narrow focus
AQ
12/22JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J may have known for decades about asbestos in its product..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 339 M
EBIT 2018 25 408 M
Net income 2018 17 909 M
Debt 2018 9 928 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 19,87
P/E ratio 2019 16,95
EV / Sales 2018 4,30x
EV / Sales 2019 4,08x
Capitalization 340 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 148 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.81%339 833
PFIZER16.48%244 702
NOVARTIS-0.70%215 608
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.38%212 058
MERCK AND COMPANY33.96%192 428
AMGEN9.45%119 708
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.