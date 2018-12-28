ATTENTION JNJ EMPLOYEES: Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in the Johnson & Johnson Retirement Savings Plan

Zamansky LLC investigates Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE:JNJ) (“J&J” or
the “Company”) on behalf of its current and former employees for
potential violations of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security
Act (“ERISA”) in the J&J Retirement Savings Plan (the “Plan”). We are
investigating the ERISA fiduciaries violated duties of prudence by
offering J&J stock to employees who are invested in the Plan.
On December 14, 2018, Reuters reported that internal documents
produced by J&J in a lawsuit brought by 11,700 plaintiffs who allege
their cancer was caused by asbestos found in talc in Baby Powder,
reflect that J&J senior officers and lawyers knew for many years. Reuters
reported the internal documents showed that raw talc and finished
powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos, and J&J
executives, mine managers, scientists, doctors and lawyers fretted over
the problem and how to address it while failing to disclose it to
regulators or the public.
Since these revelations, J&J stock has fallen $30 per share, or 18%, and
the Company’s potential exposure may be far-reaching. According to
employee stock fraud attorney, Jake Zamansky, current or former
employees of J&J who purchased and held company stock through the Plan
may have had their retirement savings damaged. The Reuters’
allegations raise serious issues whether the Plan’s fiduciaries properly
executed their duties under ERISA to protect employees’ retirement
savings from imprudent and inappropriate investments, Zamansky states.
What Current and Former J&J Employees Can Do
If you are an existing or former J&J employee who purchased and held J&J
stock through the J&J Retirement Savings Plan, please contact our firm
for an evaluation of your rights. You can contact Jake Zamansky by
telephone at (212) 742-1414 or by email at jake@zamansky.com.
