J&J Lifts Forecast As Suits Weigh On Its Shares -- WSJ

By Peter Loftus and Kimberly Chin

Johnson & Johnson raised its forecast of 2019 sales as it reported quarterly results, but costly product litigation continues to weigh on the health-care giant.

The New Jersey-based company's second-quarter profit rose 42% to $5.61 billion, or $2.08 a share, compared with a year earlier. The company received a $2 billion pretax gain in the most recent quarter from the sale of its Advanced Sterilization Products business to industrial-equipment maker Fortive Corp.

Excluding special items, J&J earned $2.58 a share, above the mean estimate of analysts polled by FactSet of $2.46 a share.

Sales fell 1.3% to $20.56 billion, but were better than analysts' expectations. J&J now expects reported sales for the year to be between $80.8 billion and $81.6 billion, up from the $80.4 billion to $81.2 billion previously forecast.

Still, J&J shares declined 1.6% at $132.50 on Tuesday and the stock remains down from its December peak on concerns about litigation over the safety of talc-containing products such as Johnson's Baby Powder, and the company's marketing of opioids.

J&J faces more than 14,000 legal claims that use of its talc products caused cancer, and some juries have ordered the company to pay large monetary damages to plaintiffs. J&J is appealing the verdicts, and says its talc products are safe and don't cause cancer.

J&J hasn't set aside any significant amounts for potential settlements of talc claims. But its legal defense costs are adding up: In the second quarter, J&J recorded a charge of $190 million for talc defense costs, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

"We'll continue to pursue defense of the company's actions as well as products," Mr. Wolk said.

Separately, J&J defended itself in a recent trial in Oklahoma in which the state's attorney general alleged J&J's actions in marketing opioid painkillers fueled the opioid epidemic. J&J says its marketing was legally protected speech.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen said on the J&J conference call the talc and opioid litigation has been an "overhang" for J&J's stock price.

J&J's largest division, pharmaceuticals, had second-quarter sales of $10.53 billion, up 1.7% from a year earlier. Medical-device sales declined 6.9% to $6.49 billion, while sales of consumer products, which include products such as Band-Aid bandages and Tylenol medicine, increased 1.2% to $3.54 billion.

Strong sales gains for cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica helped fuel pharmaceutical sales, offsetting continued declines for anti-inflammatory drug Remicade, which faces competition from lower-cost biosimilar versions.

Supply disruptions hurt sales of medical devices, including a recall of a stapler product. In the consumer segment, an increase in sales of beauty products helped offset declines in baby-care and women's health products.

J&J reiterated its forecast of earnings excluding certain items of $8.53 to $8.63 a share.

The company said it is using some of the proceeds from the sale of Advanced Sterilization Products to increase spending on research and development, mainly in medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

