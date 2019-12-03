J&J : Testing Confirms No Asbestos in Baby Powder

By Josh Beckerman

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said testing has confirmed that Johnson's Baby Powder is safe and free of asbestos.

The company said "our talc is safe and asbestos free, and these 150-plus tests, and the tests we routinely do to ensure the quality and safety of our talc-based products, are consistent with the results from renowned independent research labs over the past 40 years."

On Oct. 18, J&J recalled one lot of talcum powder. The FDA said Oct. 18 that testing "has found that a sample from one lot of the product contains chrysotile fibers, a type of asbestos." The company said Oct. 29 that additional testing confirmed there was no asbestos in the tested bottle.

The company said Tuesday that its investigation "concluded that the most probable root causes for the FDA's reported results were either test sample contamination and/or analyst error" at the FDA's contracted lab, AMA Analytical Services Inc.

