Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

J&J : Testing Confirms No Asbestos in Baby Powder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:16pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said testing has confirmed that Johnson's Baby Powder is safe and free of asbestos.

The company said "our talc is safe and asbestos free, and these 150-plus tests, and the tests we routinely do to ensure the quality and safety of our talc-based products, are consistent with the results from renowned independent research labs over the past 40 years."

On Oct. 18, J&J recalled one lot of talcum powder. The FDA said Oct. 18 that testing "has found that a sample from one lot of the product contains chrysotile fibers, a type of asbestos." The company said Oct. 29 that additional testing confirmed there was no asbestos in the tested bottle.

The company said Tuesday that its investigation "concluded that the most probable root causes for the FDA's reported results were either test sample contamination and/or analyst error" at the FDA's contracted lab, AMA Analytical Services Inc.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
06:16pJ&J : Testing Confirms No Asbestos in Baby Powder
DJ
05:40pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Company Investigation Confirms No Asbestos in Johnson's Baby..
PR
10:51aMOVING BENADRYL BEHIND THE COUNTER D : pharmacists
AQ
08:25aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Winners of Champions of Science Storytelling Chall..
AQ
07:15aSPECIAL REPORT - POWDER KEG : FDA bowed to industry for decades as alarms were s..
RE
11/27Opioid Makers Hit With Criminal Probe -- WSJ
DJ
11/27JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Drugmakers, distributors facing federal opioid probe
AQ
11/26Opioid Makers, Distributors Fall Following WSJ Report on Federal Probe
DJ
11/26Federal Prosecutors Launch Criminal Probe of Opioid Makers, Distributors
DJ
11/26JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 82 173 M
EBIT 2019 25 637 M
Net income 2019 17 334 M
Debt 2019 6 823 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,48x
EV / Sales2020 4,21x
Capitalization 362 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 149,90  $
Last Close Price 137,16  $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.54%361 514
ROCHE HOLDING AG26.62%261 349
MERCK AND COMPANY13.91%221 602
PFIZER-12.28%211 902
NOVARTIS23.92%206 430
AMGEN19.94%138 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group