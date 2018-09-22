Log in
Johnson & Johnson

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
News 
J&J Unit : Esketamine Study Didn't Show Statistical Significance for Primary Endpoint

0
09/22/2018 | 02:06am CEST

By Josh Beckerman

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit said a Phase 3 study of its esketamine nasal spray with patients who have treatment-resistant depression didn't demonstrate statistical significance for its primary endpoint.

The company said "results of analyses of the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints numerically favored both esketamine plus oral antidepressant treatment groups over the oral antidepressant plus placebo group."

The clinical trial was one of five pivotal Phase 3 studies of the product. Janssen said that "together with the recently announced results from four other Phase 3 studies, these data provide continued support for a positive benefit-risk assessment for esketamine nasal spray as a potentially novel treatment approach for patients living with treatment-resistant depression."

On Sept. 4, the company said it filed a new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for esketamine.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 257 M
EBIT 2018 24 952 M
Net income 2018 16 036 M
Debt 2018 11 280 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 20,96
P/E ratio 2019 18,13
EV / Sales 2018 4,83x
EV / Sales 2019 4,59x
Capitalization 381 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.53%380 898
PFIZER19.44%256 467
NOVARTIS-0.56%216 108
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.65%210 186
MERCK AND COMPANY25.79%188 241
AMGEN17.99%132 756
