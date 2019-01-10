Log in
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Johnson & Johnson
JNJ
JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Report
01/10 04:00:24 pm
129.71
USD
+0.61%
2018
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: J&J Hit by Baby-Powder Safety Concerns
DJ
2018
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: J&J Slammed by Concern Over Baby Powder Safety
DJ
2018
Johnson & Johnson shares nosedive on report it knew of asbestos in Baby Powder
RE
J&J raises U.S. prices on around two dozen drugs
0
01/10/2019 | 06:44pm EST
Change
Last
1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
0.61%
129.71
0.71%
NOVO NORDISK A/S
-0.80%
314.55
6.45%
SANOFI
0.07%
74.18
-2.02%
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
06:44p
J&J raises U.S. prices on around two dozen drugs
RE
03:23p
DOCTORS
: Pelvic mesh lawsuits by 4 states are ill-advised
AQ
10:26a
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research Issues 2019 C..
PR
09:35a
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: Physicians criticize state lawsuits over pelvic mesh
AQ
01/09
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: CHMP recommendations of new active substances up in 2018
AQ
01/09
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: Latest jury trial in J&J talc litigation gets underway in Ca..
AQ
01/08
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: Latest trial in J&J talc litigations gets under way in Calif..
RE
01/08
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: 3-D Printed Face Masks Personalized to Your Skin? The Future..
PU
01/08
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: Invests in Medical-Device Incubator
DJ
01/08
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
: Janssen submit EMA application for Stelara in ulcerative col..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018
81 363 M
EBIT 2018
25 408 M
Net income 2018
17 909 M
Debt 2018
10 061 M
Yield 2018
2,77%
P/E ratio 2018
20,11
P/E ratio 2019
17,15
EV / Sales 2018
4,37x
EV / Sales 2019
4,15x
Capitalization
346 B
More Financials
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
146 $
Spread / Average Target
13%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Alex Gorsky
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince
Independent Director
William David Perez
Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy
Lead Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
0.71%
345 787
PFIZER
-0.50%
251 372
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
4.11%
223 043
NOVARTIS
1.26%
221 240
MERCK AND COMPANY
-1.31%
196 094
AMGEN
2.93%
127 680
More Results
