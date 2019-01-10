Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J&J raises U.S. prices on around two dozen drugs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 06:44pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.61% 129.71 Delayed Quote.0.71%
NOVO NORDISK A/S -0.80% 314.55 Delayed Quote.6.45%
SANOFI 0.07% 74.18 Real-time Quote.-2.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
06:44pJ&J raises U.S. prices on around two dozen drugs
RE
03:23pDOCTORS : Pelvic mesh lawsuits by 4 states are ill-advised
AQ
10:26aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research Issues 2019 C..
PR
09:35aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Physicians criticize state lawsuits over pelvic mesh
AQ
01/09JOHNSON & JOHNSON : CHMP recommendations of new active substances up in 2018
AQ
01/09JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Latest jury trial in J&J talc litigation gets underway in Ca..
AQ
01/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Latest trial in J&J talc litigations gets under way in Calif..
RE
01/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : 3-D Printed Face Masks Personalized to Your Skin? The Future..
PU
01/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Invests in Medical-Device Incubator
DJ
01/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen submit EMA application for Stelara in ulcerative col..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 363 M
EBIT 2018 25 408 M
Net income 2018 17 909 M
Debt 2018 10 061 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 20,11
P/E ratio 2019 17,15
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
Capitalization 346 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 146 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.71%345 787
PFIZER-0.50%251 372
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.4.11%223 043
NOVARTIS1.26%221 240
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.31%196 094
AMGEN2.93%127 680
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.